Nothing is permanent here.. lets move on !!

Everything change.. from day to night, months, years, age every single thing change in its own way. Nothing is permanent in our life. All worries, struggles, obstacles, bad days, bad mood, bad situations, feeling stressed, financial worries every one of us has lots and lots of problems in our life. But we have to keep moving, having the hope that everything will change, nothing is permanent here, I’ll come across everything.. these thoughts make you to move. Don’t keep on worrying, don’t ruin your happiness. Let the life go, you can’t control everything. Keep believing in yourself and keep moving. Nothing is permanent.

Nothing endures but change. There is nothing permanent except change. All is flux, Nothing stays still

– Heraclitus

Don’t stress yourself too much, because no matter how bad the situation is, it will change..

Nothing is permanent in the world, not even our troubles..

– Charlie Chaplin

Real maturity is when you realize nothing is permanent !!

Be decisive.. nothing is permanent !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

