Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate – Tea Sea

There can so many life experiences that can trigger a person to do or work towards something in their careers and life. These experiences, feelings or emotions have the power to even change a person’s life completely. Tea Sea experienced something similar when he fell for a girl, who inspired him to create a brand-new song named ‘Vitals’, an R&B trap track. Vitals exudes Tea Sea’s passion and commitment to music, but most importantly, it also shows his deepest emotions, something listeners may not have found in the works of other artists.

I bet you have heard it a gazillion times, that you need to have passion for what you do to be successful. But, have you ever thought about why is passion so important for success?

There is nothing worse than having to wake up every morning during the week to mindlessly go do work you don’t care about or that you feel isn’t adding anything to the world. However, if you choose to follow your passion, you can begin to truly enjoy what you do.

A passion gives you a reason to keep learning and to work toward mastery. It can often give you a reason to travel, and therefore to have the new experiences so key to happiness. It gives you something in common with other people, and so fosters social bonds. It gives you purpose. It often has a satisfying physical aspect—rock-climbing, fly-fishing, knitting. It gives meaningful structure to your time says Tea Sea.

He says, if enthusiasm and passion are present, people tend to be more resilient when they encounter obstacles. People who are passionate about what they do, rather than just “in it for the money,” tend to be people who have more positive outlooks and able to overcome difficulty through problem-solving. Also, the more passionate someone is about their job, the more inclined they are to work hard on self-improvement, increasing their chances of success.

Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion.’

Tea sea says most of us want to live lives of meaning, filled with energy to build or create something that inspires ourselves and others, and that contributes to the world in a meaningful way. This passion and these dreams are what make our lives worth living.

You don’t have to wait for dire straits to rock you out of your present mediocre life. You can decide right now, that you want to live and work passionately and make your life worthwhile he quoted.