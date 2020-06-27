“Nothing changes if nothing changes.” With Candice Georgiadis & Rachel Liverman

I have a lot of quotes that I use daily to remain confident and resilient, but the one that really comes to mind is “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” This is extremely relevant in my life because as a friend, co-worker, daughter and now a leader, life is constantly shifting and evolving. Change doesn’t have to be drastic; you can create small changes in order to grow daily. It’s so important to remind yourself that in order to evoke change you have to challenge yourself — no matter how hard it may be.

Rachel Liverman is the Co-Founder and CEO of Glowbar, a new skincare concept disrupting the spa industry with no-fluff 30-minute, customized, data-driven and solution-oriented treatments for $65. As a third-generation esthetician, Rachel struggled to find an effective, accessible and trustworthy source for consistent facial treatments administered by expertly trained estheticians. She channeled her multigenerational knowledge in skincare into creating a solution and worked with the first accredited esthetics school in the country (founded by her grandmother and now owned by her mother), The Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics, to research consumer and esthetician challenges before officially launching Glowbar in June 2019. While her grandmother pioneered professional skincare, Rachel is now reinventing it by developing data-driven facial treatments and an aesthetically designed algorithm that eliminates consumer anxiety, overwhelming treatment menus, and the need for expensive add-ons.

Prior to launching Glowbar, Rachel worked up the ranks in the beauty industry for ten years. She was one of the first employees at the beauty subscription box disrupter, Birchbox, and played a crucial role in growing the internal team from 15 employees to 300, expanding the brand’s international presence, in addition to building a $40 million e-commerce business over three years. Following her tenure at Birchbox, Liverman was a consultant with Stila and Eyeko prior to running Business Development at Beautyblender for three years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

MyGrandmother, Catherine Hinds, is a pioneer in skincare and the most vibrant, eclectic and original “girl boss” there is. As a single mom of two in the 70’s, she founded the first accredited esthetics school outside of Boston called the Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics.

After traveling overseas regularly, she recognized how behind the US consumer was in taking care of their skin; both at home and in a salon/spa setting. So, like a true entrepreneur, she decided to take it into her own hands.

In 1979, the Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics opened its doors and became the first 1,200-hour medical esthetics program in 1996. To this date, the institute has been responsible for training and placing thousands of estheticians, earning my grandmother multiple accolades and awards.

Glowbar is my legacy and one I am so proud and honored to carry on. My grandmother pioneered skincare in the United States, and I am here to reinvent it. A few years ago, I realized that, of all people, I didn’t see an esthetician as often as I should. It really boiled down to two main things: time (facials are lengthy!) and money (they’re also expensive!) and I knew that there could be and should be a more efficient and effective option for the consumer to help them take better care of their skin, consistently. And that’s exactly what Glowbar is.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story for me is an ongoing story and I actually prefer it that way. One of the things I believe so strongly in, is that you are only as strong as your network and the people around you. Growing up my Mom used to say, “if you sleep with dogs, you’ll end up scratching” and it always left such an impact on me to surround myself with only the best.

My time at Birchbox was exactly that; surrounded by the best. In my four years there, I met five of my closest friends and my entire network has a first, second, and third-degree connection to Birchbox. So much so that three of my investors are from our favorite subscription box! It is crazy to think that nearly a decade ago in Boston I accepted a job at a small beauty startup that would forever change my life, and career.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My tipping point was when I started asking for help; once I started leveraging my network, I started to feel more confident and less insecure. One of the things I wish I had known when I was younger was that by me being vulnerable it allowed others to open up. When that happens, you realize you’re really not alone with any emotion.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom, An G Hinds! I am a believer that we are all products of our upbringing, good and bad. My mom has always taught me to only have positive thoughts and is one of the most hard-working people I know. I remember as a child when I would future-trip she would say “if you say so.” This really taught me that whatever I said out loud would manifest into my life and positive words have the greatest impact.

My mom, who is the current owner of the Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics, and also an entrepreneur, showed me first-hand what it takes to be resilient. By example, her positivity fostered my ability to be fearless and be more liberal with the risks I take with a positive mindset.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

Technology in the treatment room has dramatically changed over the past few years. When my grandmother started the Catherine Hinds Institute in the 70’s, there was minimal product development in terms of ingredients and in-room treatments that optimized skin health.

My mother took over the business in 1998 and was at the forefront of skincare technology by focusing on modernizing the curriculum, introducing cutting-edge treatments, technologies and advanced equipment.

When we launched Glowbar, we wanted to utilize technology to make it the most efficient and self-navigating studio in the industry. Part of that was conquering technology in the treatment room to guarantee standardized and data-driven, custom treatments for guests.

We created an algorithm for estheticians to use with clients, that customizes treatments based on the client’s individual skincare needs and standardize their treatments based on their needs and concerns. Our customers can come into Glowbar at any time, and still receive the same quality treatment no matter which esthetician they see.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The important thing to keep in mind is that although Glowbar introduced a technology to standardize treatments, we did not take out the human component. We are a people-first business, no matter what and we will never replace human connection. That is what personalized skin care is all about!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

1. Customization first and foremost

2. Tracking progress due to technology

3. Bio-tech skincare to hopefully increase suitability in the skincare space

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Over exfoliation of the skin. Consumers are over-sensitizing their skin by trying popular and of-the-moment products that they buy off of social media, department stores and new direct-to-consumer brands without the advice of the professional esthetician. I always recommend that clients consult an esthetician or dermatologist before purchasing a product. They need to make sure that the specific product is right for them as there is not a “one size fits all” solution in skincare.

Lack of customization in the industry. Not everyone has access to a customized facial or customized skincare routine. With Glowbar, we have begun the process of making this a solution and hope to continue solving this problem at an attainable price point!

Mental health implications on perfection and photoshopping. We need more regulation around photoshopping in advertising to support our community and their unrealistic expectations they place on themselves. Our differences need to be celebrated and embraced, starting with our skin!

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Five ideas that I use to feel beautiful are:

1. Practice positive affirmation — positive affirmations have completely shifted the way I think and have absolutely changed the patterns in my brain. They have made me a more confident person every day.

2. Drink 2/3 of your body weight in water everyday — you will feel better, and your organs will function better, including your skin!

3. Being of service to others will in turn make you feel good about yourself. When feeling down, see what you can do to make someone else’s day, even just a smile goes a long way.

4. Power pose — stand up straight and power pose. I have myself and my team do this when we have low energy and when we don’t feel great. It truly helps us get a boost of energy and feel better about ourselves instantly.

5. Surround yourself with sunshine — we all have limited time, so if you want to feel your best, surround yourself with people who make you feel you best. Ultimately, you’ll feel more beautiful and confident.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Automatic sunscreen application or a sunscreen pill for everyone. Skin cancer is a major concern today; one in five people will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. By educating people on the dangers of sun exposure and implementing a system to ensure everyone is always wearing protected from UVA/UVB rays would we can help combat this issue.

Positive affirmation and gratitude — both have brought me so much life fulfillment and goodness, my life has become easier as such that I want others to experience this.

The 80/20 Theory– work really hard and give 100%, 80% off the time, the other 20% sit back and watch what the universe will do and give it time. Give up control after putting things in motion. It’s wonderful to see how the universe truly provides and I wish more people would be more trusting of the universe.

I always say — the grass is brown (not green). I strongly believe the grass is only green where you water it. Think about what you have today and give it your all!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have a lot of quotes that I use daily to remain confident and resilient, but the one that really comes to mind is “Nothing changes if nothing changes.”

This is extremely relevant in my life because as a friend, co-worker, daughter and now a leader, life is constantly shifting and evolving. Change doesn’t have to be drastic; you can create small changes in order to grow daily. It’s so important to remind yourself that in order to evoke change you have to challenge yourself — no matter how hard it may be.

