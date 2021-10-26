Note to the high achievers: sleep is your true win in battling the daily stress

I truly believe that approaching our stressful life the way athletes train for the Olympic can make us win the day.

And as high achievers we always want to win the day!

To show off our accomplishments, to look back at our day, week or month and to see measurable results is a wonderful feeling. That deepest desire of feeling important and that what we do matter, is what we high achievers thrive on.

But if our days resemble something more like a scramble, we face being reactive attending to whatever is being thrown at us in any given moment. We may have a lot on our plate, we may be highly busy, but without the focus it is hard to see what progress we made.

A simple switch in our approach to delivering adequate rest can help us with converting the scramble of stress to a clear picture of winning.

How the athletes do it

The world of athletes consists predominately of training for the next competition. As we all know, winning the mental game is everything in winning the actual game too. They may have prolonged periods of training, where they will push themselves to the highest, almost impossible limits to achieve more. But all that hard training and participation in competitions are highly stressful. You may not be training for the next ultramarathon, but I am pretty certain that you are experiencing high levels of stress on a daily basis too.

When athletes are in a training phase, they follow a regime plan to tap their true potential. They are maximising all their powers to simply get the best score. And often in life, we too tap to our resources to go further through the daily grind. And we can go far if we keep refilling our empty reservoirs. If we notice that we are tired more often, lacking energy, always seem busy but not that productive, it is a sign that we used up more of our resources as to what we put in.

But you see athletes follow a golden rule of recovery.

They work hard, but they allow enough time for their body and mind to recover before they start another round. Have you noticed how there are seasons in sports? Your favourite rugby team doesn’t play every weekend. There is the game season, and once it is over, there comes the recovery and rest time.

Allowing enough rest time for our stressful minds and bodies is a key in tapping into our true potential, either be it at work or sports, family or life in general. We can’t expect to deliver outstanding results if we have no energy to get through the front door and face the day.

Unfortunately, but in today’s world where the expectations are higher, commitments are piling up and the demand for our focus and time is never ending, we often cut down on our recovery time aka sleep. And that is where we start losing.

The benefits of sleep

It is sleep that can give us that needed recovery time after a day- long battle with overwhelm. We expected our body to work hard through the day, to produce the energy we need to be available in many places at once, we expected our minds to produce the most creative and innovative ideas all day long. And now when the evening comes our body need well deserved rest. So, let’s have a look at how sleep can help us in winning the battle with the daily stress.

#1 Your body heals itself

Sleep is essential to our health and wellbeing. We cannot survive without sleep. And even if we can go a day or two withing sleep, this is not a long-term possibility. One of the most important functions occurring during sleep, is the process of healing. Your body is able to rebuild, regenerate and regrow during the night thanks to the production of the growth hormone. The more of the ‘deep sleep’ stage we can deliver to our body, the better.

#2 Energy level is increased

Because you delivered good quality sleep, your body had time to restore the energy you used the day before and your energy reservoir is full again. This means you wake up refreshed, energetic and ready to tackle the day. You will feel more enthusiastic to seek a positive solution to the work problem you faced, or that argument you had with your daughter, and you will be more eager to work it out.

One of the biggest benefits of feeling energetic is the internal motivation to exercise. If you are always feeling tired, the last thing you want to do is to hit the gym. But because you feel energetic, you will be more willing to exercise. And we all know how exercising is beneficial to our health.

#3 Improved cognition

Our poor brains are overloaded with information. A lot of us suffer from decision fatigue early in the day, because sometimes we can use all our cognitive energy in the morning if we have several fires to put out. This means that in the afternoon we may struggle with making the simplest decision.

Sleep gives our brain the chance to sort out through the daily events, move some of them to the short-term memory box and some to long-term memory box. The more rested you are, the more focus you will have. Your perspective will be sharp, and you will be able to make more strategic decisions.

#4 Stress hormone is reduced

Our days can be very stressful. During the stress response, cortisol, the stress hormone, is released and it floods our body. If this happens for a short period of time, our systems can cope with eliminating it. But if we stay in the stress response for too long, our body is flooded with cortisol. High cortisol levels are dangerous to our health. Telling our body it’s time to sleep, is a signal to start producing melatonin, the sleep hormone. When melatonin is high, cortisol levels drop. This is good news, because it means our overtaxed organs, tissues and systems can take a break.

#5 It’s the best self – care practice there is

We all heard of self-care and how important it is for our overall wellbeing. However, if our days are full of tasks, responsibilities and commitments, it is hard to find any spare time to take care of us. What more, we often reduce our sleep time to catch up on whatever we didn’t get the time during the day to do. The importance of sleep is undeniable. But we can easily add an evening routine as a self-care practice to enhance the quality of our sleep.

Conclusions

To win a game, either be it in sport, or in life, we need to have the mental and physical energy to do so. Athletes train hard to perform at the peak of their form, but they always allow recovery time. So why not apply the same technique in our own life? And the best form of recovery time we can give ourselves is sleep.

Sleep helps our body to heal itself. Thanks to the production of growth hormone, our muscles, organs, tissues, bones can restore, repair and regrow themselves. Because we just let our body restore the energy reservoir, we have a new supply to use to face the challenges of the day. And the more energetic you feel, the more positive outlook you will have.

Our overloaded brain truly needs a break too, so our memory can be stored, and decision fatigue can be reduced. The balance between melatonin and cortisol can also be restored. When melatonin goes up, the cortisol levels go down, giving your body that needed break.

Self-care has recently become the ‘it’ topic in fighting the daily stress and overwhelm. We all know that looking after ourselves is the best investment we can make, yet we rarely do so. Creating an evening routine, as a self-care practice, is a beautiful extension of providing our body and mind with high quality recovery time.

So, how about you, high achiever, are you giving your body and mind enough recovery time so you can smash your dreams?