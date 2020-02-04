Note to Self

Like a message in a bottle, I found a passage that I had written nine years ago while living in Burbank, California. Nearly a decade later, I am struck by the fact that I could very well have written it today. It isn’t that there haven’t been external things that have changed all around me over the years. Our daughter has since finished high school and college, my beautiful mother no longer graces the planet, and my husband and I now live in New York City. My resume is bullet-point proof of the time that has passed and the “accomplishments” that have been made along the way, but no amount of facebook memories or photographs say as much about me as the fact that I haven’t changed on the inside. (feel the very same way about myself now as I did then)

“Your level of consciousness creates your perceptions and that creates and recreates the world you know”

In coach training we talk about our “WHO” and how understanding who we really are rather than our definition of the who we think we are – or who we’re taught to believe we are- is where the journey to higher consciousness begins.

Although at the time I didn’t know the name for it, through my new lens of a recently certified life coach, I can pick up easily on the anabolic (positive) tone of my energy, my willingness to trust that the universe will provide and my strong sense of “WHO” I really am.

“I love my life right now. I loved it a year ago. Chances are I’ll still love it wherever I am 10 years from now. That’s just who I am.”

Recently, I have been working on creating more content for my coaching blog. It’s important to me that I honor my value of authenticity and so I try very hard to be thoughtful about what I share. How serendipitous it was that I stumbled across this passage from almost a decade ago, just as I was looking for a creative way to introduce myself to potential clients. Now, as I sit here writing again, inspired by what I wrote nine years ago. I humbly share this passage with you so that you might better understand who I am and why I was drawn to coaching. I am grateful for the opportunity to perhaps inspire some of you to explore your own “WHO” and encourage you to evaluate, learn and, perhaps even redefine your definition, and tap into your unlimited potential (and maybe even a little serendipity.)

Monday January 17th, 2011 Burbank, CA

How many of us choose our own destinies? How do decisions do we make or risks we don’t take affect our futures and the futures of those we love or might have loved? Serendipity that’s what I like to believe. Who’s at the helm? Now that is a daunting question. I love my life right now. I loved it a year ago today, chances are I’ll still love it wherever I am 10 years from now. That’s just who I am. Call me simple, call me lucky, or stupid, naive, self-centered, easy to please…..or just call me Lisa. That’s who I am. I love life and believe things can be good and so they are. When I walk in to a room of strangers, I assume they are going to like me; and they do – or at least most of the time. Some people are just so far closed up that no amount of good energy can open their closed minds and hearts. I can’t stand negativity. I too feel bad and discouraged sometimes, of course, and it is at those times that I really fall apart because it is so out of my regular course. What I have discovered though is that when things get worse, they ALWAYS get better again. It’s like science except reverse. What goes down must come up!