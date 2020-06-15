Not Just Being Selfish: Why Self-Care Is Crucial For Your Overall Health

In this stressful day and age, taking care of yourself can feel like an afterthought. This is especially true when you have a family and work to worry about. When we’re being pulled in a million different directions, caring for our own well-being is often the first thing to go.

However, this can be extremely detrimental to your overall health. Even if you have a packed schedule, taking care of yourself is essential. Here are three reasons why self-care is so important to both your mental and physical health.

1. Self-Care Allows You To Be A Better Version Of Yourself

We all want to do our best, whether it comes to our personal or professional lives. It’s hard to be the best version of yourself if you’re neglecting your personal needs. When you don’t take care of yourself, you can become stressed to the point that you burn out. Think of self-care as the maintenance you need in order to keep performing optimally.

2. Self-Care Boosts Your Productivity

People often put self-care on the back-burner with the justification that they’re too busy to stop and do something nice for themselves. However, taking care of yourself can actually be essential in boosting your productivity. No matter how disciplined you are, you can’t be your most productive when you’re stressed or overwhelmed.

3. You’ll Be Kinder To Your Loved Ones

We all lose our tempers or become angry occasionally. However, those whose own needs aren’t being met tend to be angrier than most. When you care for your own needs, you’re better equipped to tend to the needs of others.

As you can see, self-care is crucial for being the best version of you that you can be. But you might not know where to begin. Here are three simple self-care rituals that you can implement in your own life.

4. Develop A Nightly Routine

We all deserve to unwind after a long day. A great way to do this is by developing a nightly routine. Perhaps you simply brush your teeth and then read a good book while drinking a mug of tea. Perhaps you spice up your sex life with trying some new products by checking out reviews here. Whatever you choose to do, a nightly routine is a great way to relax at the end of a long day and prepare for the next day ahead.

5. Book Some Alone Time

We’re social creatures, but we all benefit from spending some time alone. Create a block of time each week where you are left to your own devices and make sure that your family knows not to disturb you. You don’t have to spend this time relaxing or meditating if you don’t want to. In fact, you can use it to scratch items off of your to-do list, such as booking that appointment with your Calgary dentist.

6. Be Social With People Who Aren’t Your Kids or Coworkers

For many working parents, the only people they see on a daily basis are their children and coworkers. Although you certainly love your kids and may even truly enjoy the company of your coworkers, we all need social time with our friends. At least once a month, book a fun outing with your closest friends. Whether you go to dinner or just enjoy a glass of wine for an hour or two, you’ll benefit from the social interaction with people who aren’t a part of your daily routine.

We all deserve to take care of ourselves. Remember, there’s nothing selfish about wanting to ensure that your own needs are met. In fact, failing to care for yourself can make you too stressed, unhappy and overwhelmed to properly care for others. If you’re good to yourself, chances are that you’ll be good to others as well. There’s always time for a little self-care.