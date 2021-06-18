Not Everyone’s Going to Like You

Around the age of sixty, your confidence starts to peak.

No, it’s not because we’re finally in a place where our experience outweighs all those little nagging doubts.

It’s definitely not a result of some golden state of enlightenment.

It’s actually much simpler than that….

According to research, at that stage of life, we just stop giving a damn what other people think.

Which raises a few interesting questions for confidence seekers on the younger side:

If tomorrow you just stopped caring, how would your life change?

What would you do? What would you stop doing immediately?

Who would you be?

It’s one of those things that I’ve had plenty of conversations with professionals about over the years running ACI. No matter how old we are, no matter our gender or ethnicity, having the confidence to be oneself is a constant battle.

But it doesn’t have to be.

Turning the confidence corner for good starts with accepting a single, simple truth – and freedom from that insidious little devil that’s silently shaping what you believe about yourself, how you perform in the world, and the opportunities will (or won’t) let yourself to accept.

Check out my first podcast in the brand new series, Real Confidence, “Not Everyone is Going To Like You”, and learn how embracing one idea today can help you: