Not Everyone’s Going to Like You

The Lesson the Older You Wishes You’d Hurry Up and Learn

Around the age of sixty, your confidence starts to peak. 

No, it’s not because we’re finally in a place where our experience outweighs all those little nagging doubts. 

It’s definitely not a result of some golden state of enlightenment. 

It’s actually much simpler than that…. 

According to research, at that stage of life, we just stop giving a damn what other people think

Which raises a few interesting questions for confidence seekers on the younger side:  

If tomorrow you just stopped caring, how would your life change? 

What would you do? What would you stop doing immediately?

Who would you be?

It’s one of those things that I’ve had plenty of conversations with professionals about over the years running ACI. No matter how old we are, no matter our gender or ethnicity, having the confidence to be oneself is a constant battle. 

But it doesn’t have to be. 

Turning the confidence corner for good starts with accepting a single, simple truth – and freedom from that insidious little devil that’s silently shaping what you believe about yourself, how you perform in the world, and the opportunities will (or won’t) let yourself to accept.

Check out my first podcast in the brand new series, Real Confidence, “Not Everyone is Going To Like You”, and learn how embracing one idea today can help you: 

  • Liberate yourself from crutch of “selling” to everyone
  • Start giving yourself permission to like the person in the mirror
  • Stop feeling alienated and start finding “your people”
  • Build on constructive criticism to discover a better you, faster

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver empowers growth-minded individuals with the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers both SHRM and ICF accredited online and onsite training including confidence self-coaching and coaching certification.  Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders that are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

 

In 2020, Alyssa became a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a 7th-time bestselling author with, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

 

She teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches the GetStarted RI entrepreneurs, and judges the Best Employers and the Women in Business Stevie Awards.

