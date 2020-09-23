Not All Superheros Wear Capes And Adam Jablin Is Definitely One Of Them

Adam Jablin has used his unique positive energy, compassion, and gift to relate to others to influence people from all walks of life. As a highly sought-after performance and life coach, he has influenced leaders in the fields of health, psychology, entertainment, sports, business, and politics, as well as everyday folks fighting fears, alcoholism, and addictions to unleash what adam calls their “hidden Superman.” Having personally won the battle with substance addiction, Adam has been clean and sober since July 14th, 2006 and is an enthusiastic advocate of recovery. As such, he also sits on the Institutional Review Board at Hanley Center, one of the most successful and highly regarded addiction and recovery treatment programs in the U.S. In addition to his invaluable knowledge from helping to build, run, and sell a multimillion-dollar corporation, Adam not only serves as a corporate consultant and keynote speaker, but is also a dedicated husband and father who enjoys fitness activities in his spare time and has even won a bodybuilding championship in the past.

“For me, my biggest challenge was to have the courage to say, I’m going to see this through, when people you really care for and love, don’t believe in you or support you. It takes a certain faith and strength that’s not for the weary!,” Adam states.

Adam has a unique story, as he was always a highly sensitive person who truly wanted the best for everyone, or to be everyone’s ‘Superman.’ At the same time, Adam possessed an uncontrollable drive passed down from his grandfather, Captain in the Navy, his uncle, a director and producer in Hollywood, and his father, a real life Cowboy and entrepreneurial genius. Hence, despite the lows he experienced in his life, Adam was able to focus on becoming the best version of himself and achieve at the highest level. Through the mentoring of Rock n’Roll Hall of Famer, Dion DiMucci, Adam learned how to balance his passion for helping others with his unstoppable drive through spirituality and practicality. Now, Adam is able to pass this on to others and has helped numerous individuals by coaching them and helping them remove the blocks in life so that they can build their own happiness.

“I give my client all my love, my heart, and my soul. I care. Their success is my success. Like Superman said, ‘I’m always around,’ Adam shares.

Through THE HERO PROJECT, as well as his podcast and recent work on television, Adam has continued to share his gift with the world. For Adam, his success is not measured through money, but instead through the fulfillment of helping others achieve a happier life. Hence, the successes of his clients are what propel him forward and allow him to keep giving back and push others to better themselves. As Adam states,

“If you really believe in what you are doing, you need to stop worrying, ‘What does this person think? What does that person think?” You need tunnel vision and to go for it! People will want you to stay the same person they feel you are. You need to prove it to yourself.”

To learn more about Adam and his coaching projects, follow him on Instagram here or access his page.