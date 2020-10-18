Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Dr. KaNisha Hall

First and foremost let us remember the heroes of our country, the soldiers who lost their lives while doctoring to protect all of us from the enemy. Then some heroes don’t wear capes, we call them doctors. This anonymous one-liner has never been more true that it is today. We have all witnessed it at some point or the other during these past few months across television screens, in the news and elsewhere.

Dr. KaNisha Hall is definitely not your typical doctor or anesthesiologist. This motivational speaker, wellness coach, a sexuality counselor, and author of Amazon best-selling book ‘Sex After….’ (A Woman’s Guide To Empowered and Enhanced Sexual Experiences In The Evolution of Life.) is just getting started. She is currently based in Houston, Texas which is home to the largest medical center in the world. After graduating with honors from Louisiana Tech University with a B.S. in Chemistry, she succeeded with a second B.S. in Bio-Science Technology from Thomas Jefferson University.

Doctors save lives, but their importance goes far beyond that. Doctors also make a difference by helping patients minimize pain, recover from a disease faster or learn to live with a disabling injury. A patient’s ability to enjoy life, even if they can’t be cured, makes a huge difference to them and to their families. If they can go back to work after an illness, that benefits their employer, too. And, that’s only part of what makes doctors important to society says Dr. KaNisha Hall

Being a successful doctor isn’t hard, but it also takes effort. And when I say it’s not hard, I mean that it’s easier than what we all went through to become a doctor .

I’ve collated a few key pointers that my mentors have recommended throughout the years.

Avoid Burnout

Doctors full of enthusiasm for their work and who have little going on in their private lives may be tempted to burn the candle at both ends. They wind up avoiding breaks and forego vacations and sick days unless circumstances force them to do so. Strike a good life-work balance and take vacations on a regular basis to recharge your batteries and your excitement about the work.

Think of others before yourself:

Most people enter into a career in medicine to care for others. Sometimes in the craziness of modern life especially as the stresses of career, family and mortgage weigh on us, it is possible to become very self-focused. However few successful people in history have placed their own interests above others and all successful people have had a passion for a cause and given themselves to leading or contributing to that cause. Trust is a vital part of building good relationships and good relationships are vital for success.

Communicate clearly

Chances are, you didn’t get into medicine because of your communication skills. But communication is at the heart of what every doctor does. Whether it’s coordinating with a team of caregivers, or instructing a patient on home care, you need to be able to articulate your desires clearly. And since everyone is so crunched for time, you need to do it succinctly.

Take time for you.

You are more than medical school – you were before and you will be after. Take time to nurture your relationships, with friends, family and significant others. Take a real break and go grab coffee with friends. Take care of yourself. Go to the gym, cook a real meal on occasion, take a walk. Your life should not go completely on hold while you are in medical school.

Doctors are one of mankind’s greatest teachers. They can heal or prevent illness but teaching others how to do the things required to make and keep them healthy is the primary endeavour.