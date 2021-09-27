Noreen O’Prey Of Koa Health: “A focus on diet and exercise certainly helps”

…A focus on diet and exercise certainly helps (minimizing sugar and alcohol for instance), however we know this takes patience and in fact practice to perfect (which is why I have to schedule exercise). Even a small change with either can make a big difference on your mood.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Noreen O’Prey.

Noreen O’Prey is a global senior HR lead with over 20 years experience in the field. She started working in Koa Health at the height of the pandemic and has been responsible for supporting the growth of the business via their talent strategy. In addition she is responsible for successfully delivering a smooth people experience virtually for Koa’s international teams, leading to a highly engaged and retained global team.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had the most fantastic childhood. I grew up with my siblings on the coast of Ireland and have such fond memories of that time. Throughout this time, my father lived and worked in England and after a number of years of this my parents made the decision to move there. It was a huge cultural shift from the moment I arrived and it took a while to settle in (and it was the first time I had travelled outside of Ireland!). But this change provided my siblings and I with so much opportunity and sparked my initial interest in other cultures.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have been so lucky to work with some very strong and influential leaders, at various times throughout my career; each providing new insight and motivation to pursue my career.

Initially my plan was to become a primary school teacher; I transferred into a HR role quite by mistake. I was working temporarily in a well known retailer in the UK and transferred to their People team, knowing from the moment I started within this role I would be forever changing my career.

Should I have followed my original path, I would be teaching 4 year old children right now and as much as I believe it would still be the most rewarding job, working in a people focused role has provided the opportunity to make such an impact at individual and company level.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Would it be too cliched to say my mum? She really has been a champion of myself and my siblings. I have definitely needed some extra support through times of difficulty and self doubt and she has been there to provide clarity and motivation. Aside from her, again I’ve been so lucky that throughout my career I’ve had the privilege to work with some great HR colleagues, who have supported more than they probably realize.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In all honesty, I’m finding it hard to think of an interesting mistake to share, but they are important in teaching us lessons and improving our practice. Every mistake we make is good progress.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Very early in my career I was given some insight when dealing with conflict or disagreements between people which I have always stuck to; ‘People approach situations with the best intentions, however different they may be from your own’. In organizations where various teams and individuals are vying for budget, resources and time, it can be easy for frustration to grow; but this is generally developed from positive intent.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Just recently we have changed our team structure to accommodate a continuous focus on engagement and wellbeing. As a startup we are constantly evolving, thus our people initiatives also need review. As we are aware the pandemic has impacted our wellbeing on a scale unknown to us before, and the repercussions will continue for years to come. I have seen first hand how our teams are required to manage personal and professional lives in parallel, which is leading to increased levels of anxiety.

As a business this is where we can make a substantive impact and at Koa our people initiatives are focused on continuing to create a virtual psychological safe environment. Our new Wellbeing strategy focuses on providing collective and individual support where needed.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For me, authenticity is the most important trait for any leader. I spent years thinking I had to act in a certain way to be considered as Senior within a business, indeed many businesses I worked with precipitated this. And it just didn’t work. I often came across as unavailable, which is exactly the image I did not want to portray!

Any successful leader needs to know to effectively listen to ideas and honest feedback from their teams; I’m constantly learning from others. This year in particular has introduced situations that we as HR leads have never dealt with before and to ensure we deal with these effectively we need to listen to our teams. With this in mind, we at Koa have implemented a very flexible working model that allows our teams to schedule their days as necessary. Our focus is on outputs and not presenteeism.

Lastly, the best leaders I have seen are clear developers of others; who consistently allocate time to developing their teams. They know the success of a team is due to the collective strength it has, not solely due to one individual.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Working at Koa Health I am collaborating with some of the most talented people within the health industry, who are dedicated to supporting the mental health pandemic we are seeing globally. We continue to speak to employers/HRD’s on this topic and know there is a concern on how to manage this now and in the future. The Koa Health teams have spent years researching and creating scalable, accessible mental health solutions for everyone, no matter where they are on the spectrum of mental health at the time

And as a HR lead, I have seen burnout affect many first hand and often unexpectedly. For many years it was seen as an Executive concern, however we are now more aware that it can affect anyone, and how. Businesses though are often unaware of the symptoms and indeed the potential treatment that can be provided, meaning we are often delayed in seeing the impact on individuals. The support many employers have provided in the past may now require change to accommodate any new anxieties that many of us are feeling.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout manifests itself in many forms, it is an emotional, physical and mental state of exhaustion that’s typically caused by excessive and prolonged stress in varying environments. The World Health Organisation (WHO) provides their explanation with a work-focused lens, however we’ve also seen people experience burnout in social settings. Burnout sets in once we begin to feel overwhelmed with what’s on our plate and see no relief or end in sight.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

How Burnout affects us will differ by individual, however those who are not experiencing burnout at work can usually be described as having a healthy relationship with the pressures they are managing; they are engaged in the work they are completing and feel that they can manage their energy levels effectively to support this.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I am always so disappointed when I hear these types of stories. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues can tell you of the destructive impact that burnout can have if not managed effectively. We see it in our daily lives, when stressors are too much to bear and there seems no way out. You only need to do a quick google search to read some of these stories and the national and global statistics that clarify these. For many, burnout can mean the end of a career or relationships.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

After months of lockdown and isolation, returning to work will unlock a mix of emotions, including fear, depression, anxiety and grief. This is to be expected given the changes we’ve all undertaken in the past 18 months, and we as employers need to demonstrate to our teams that these feelings are acceptable, and can be discussed in the working environment. And in parallel, working from home has certainly provided flexibility for many, however has been shown to increase the hours that employees are working, only increasing the stressors that many are feeling.

Right now, one of the main causes of burnout in the workplace is related to the stress around offices reopening. The transition from remote working back into the traditional office environment, even on a hybrid basis, needs to be managed with care.

While getting back to something that feels closer to a pre-pandemic “normal” may help improve our mental health in many ways, it will not fix every wellbeing problem caused by COVID-19, and indeed may present new challenges that we have not anticipated.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. I think it’s important to stress that you are not on your own, the impact of burnout can be overwhelming, however there are organizations who can help you; who are in fact dedicated to supporting you. If you recognize some or all of the signs of burnout, ask those closest to you if they have also seen any changes (or indeed your Line Manager if you have a good relationship with them). It’s not always comfortable hearing feedback on this topic, but it can solidify your thoughts. Additionally your employer may have an EAP scheme that provides virtual or face to face counselling sessions that could be a good starting point for your recovery.

2. If you can, then do talk to our employer if you are comfortable. This may be harder in a virtual world, so pick a medium that works for you (whether that’s arranging to meet in person if allowed, a phone call or video chat). Your employer may be able to help you to review your working schedule and to reframe your priorities if needed.

3. There are a number of practical actions that individuals can take to help manage any concerns with Burnout they may have. Providing structure is important to allow time for mental and physical health. Taking time to step away and disconnect from pressures, provides some time for reflection and self focus. I actually have to schedule time within my day for exercise as I know the positive impact it has on my mental wellbeing.

4. A focus on diet and exercise certainly helps (minimizing sugar and alcohol for instance), however we know this takes patience and in fact practice to perfect (which is why I have to schedule exercise). Even a small change with either can make a big difference on your mood.

5.Finally, we need to set boundaries even more than ever before. With a hybrid working model, it is so easy for work and personal lives to blur. As an example, checking your phone every 15 minutes or responding to emails when you’re not supposed to be working will eventually turn into an unhealthy habit and become an expected behavior by those around you.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Listen. Often the first step is allowing the individual affected to feel heard.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

First, HR professionals and senior leadership teams must strive to remove the stigma of talking about mental health and burnout at work. Having a senior leader talk about this consistently is important (not just within Mental Health month); as well as providing practical solutions to managing this at the workplace.

Secondly, employers must ensure that their teams have time to recharge their batteries, encouraging regular breaks, not checking emails during evenings and weekends, and taking vacations.

Lastly, investing in personalized support is essential, ensuring that they have the tools in place to consistently measure and understand staff mental health. Granting access to a wide range of mental health resources — such as app subscriptions, therapists or reading material — will help to prevent the danger of burnout or excess stress.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Culture is what will underpin a successful discussion about mental wellness and preventing burnout. What a positive mental health culture looks like undoubtedly varies from organization to organization, but the core elements remain the same.

At the earliest opportunity consult staff before burnout is prevalent. Consider commissioning an employee survey, which gives staff an opportunity to explore the practicalities, timings and processes they would like to help them confidently manage their workloads, schedules and office plans. The best surveys will be anonymous so that people feel comfortable sharing their true thoughts without judgment. We continue to survey our teams at Koa to ensure our Wellbeing strategy remains relevant throughout the year; and we’re starting to measure potential trends within the organization, particularly in relation to burnout symptoms.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest issue I see is when individuals feel they need to hide their concerns, from themselves, their employers and even loved ones; or indeed ignore it altogether. Burnout may be wrongly assigned as stress by an individual if they are unable to fully assess their symptoms.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One act of kindness a day, to yourself — it’s such a simple message but the impact it can have would be phenomenal. We spend so much time focusing on others, it’s time to redirect this and allow ourselves some consideration.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Simon Sinek always talks sense, he can make a complex and difficult topic seem easy to understand. I also love his positivity and passion and in a global pandemic this is very much needed.

