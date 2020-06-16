Noah St. John: “Persistence overcomes challenges”

After reading my books, I want readers to be able to take away three main lessons:

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Noah St. John. Noah is a keynote speaker, business and performance coach who’s famous for helping people make money. He is the only author in history to have works published by Hay House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Mindvalley, Nightingale-Conant, and the Chicken Soup for the Soul publisher. A highly in-demand business and motivational keynote speaker, Noah has delivered over 1,000 presentations for corporations, associations, business groups, colleges, universities and youth organizations worldwide and can speak for groups ranging from 25 to 25,000.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I grew up poor in a rich neighborhood. Before I was three years old, my father moved my family from New Jersey to Kennebunkport, Maine, one of the wealthiest communities in New England. Yet my family was dirt poor.

I hated that life of lack and fear and poverty and not-enoughness. Yet I also realized that life didn’t have to be that way — because right down the street, I saw people who had things like money, nice clothes, and food (there was never enough food in our house).

Since I didn’t know whom to ask or what else to do, I decided to go to the library and began devouring the classics of self-help literature: Dale Carnegie, Napoleon Hill, Stephen Covey, and more. I spent most of my childhood in the library reading self-help books because I believed those books could help me escape from that life of poverty.

By the time I graduated from high school, my parents, teachers, and friends were telling me that I was going to be a big success. Unfortunately, they were all wrong.

I went to college for one year and then decided to leave college to pursue my dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer. After a career-ending injury at age 21, I became the most over-educated underachiever you ever saw.

I found myself in a series of “survival jobs,” and I hated each one more than the last.

Then one night in October 1997, quite by accident, I discovered the answer that changed my life.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

On the evening of October 20, 1997, I found myself attending a seminar on eating disorders. Remember how I told you that I had a (very short) career as a professional ballet dancer?

In that profession, sadly, it’s very common for people to develop eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia. And since I’d known so many people who had developed eating disorders, I decided to attend the seminar to learn more about it.

At the seminar that evening, the speaker described why so many smart, creative, talented, sensitive people — mostly young women — develop eating disorders. She said that it was not a matter of nutrition or of needing to teach these women which foods to eat.

As the speaker described the type of person who develop eating disorders, I noticed something I never expected to happen: I realized that she was describing me to a T.

She said that people who starve themselves tend to be smart, creative, and talented. Check.

They’re usually straight-A students and overachievers in school. Check.

They’re also hypersensitive individuals who put other people’s needs ahead of their own. Check, check, and double-check.

The speaker then said something that changed my life: She said that these individuals almost never eat — but when they do eat, they settle for crumbs.

That was the moment my life made sense for the first time.

Because, while I knew that this description didn’t fit me in relation to food — since I’ve always enjoyed food — in that moment, I had a startling realization:

“Wait a minute,” I said to myself. “I haven’t been settling for crumbs of food. I’ve been settling for the crumbs of LIFE!”

It was at that moment that my life made sense for the first time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on several exciting projects right now!

First are my Freedom Lifestyle Experience live events, because I teach you in 2 transformational days how to master the Inner Game and Outer Game of success.

People walk away with the tools and strategies to scale their business to multiple 6 and 7-figures without tech overwhelm or Information Overload.

Also, my 15th book is being published this year — it’s called Power Habits®: The New Science for Making Success Automatic®.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

I believe the one habit that has enabled me to have 15 books published in 18 languages is my ability to focus and eliminate distractions.

As I often teach my VIP coaching clients, we no longer live in the Information Age. We live in the Information Overload Age!

With over a billion blogs and an infinite number of distractions at the tip of our fingers, it’s 1,000 times harder to focus and get things done than ever before.

That’s why I keep my “eyes on the prize” when I’m working on projects, whether it’s my books, live events, or sales funnels.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

After reading my books, I want readers to be able to take away three main lessons:

There are solutions to YOUR most pressing problems, even when YOU don’t see a way out. You don’t have to solve your problems alone. If it worked for other people, why not YOU?

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

While I know it sounds crazy, I first read Dale Carnegie’s classic book How to Win Friends and Influence People when I was seven years old.

You see, my father was always into self-help books and always had personal growth books like that around the house. As I mentioned earlier, I used books as a way to escape that life of fear and poverty and not-enoughness that I grew up in.

So that book, along with The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey, were my two main inspirations for doing the work that I’ve been doing since 1997.

How do you think your writing makes an impact in the world?

I love seeing social media posts from people my coaching clients, book readers, and live event attendees who tell me that my work has changed their lives.

That’s why we created our “Client Wall of Fame” at https://WorkingwithNoah.com so we can highlight some of the most inspiring real-life success stories and case studies from our clients around the world.

Because there are too many “gurus” out there who brag about the cars in their garage that they bought because of all the money THEY’VE made.

However, my question to them is: ”That’s great that you’ve made all this money; but have you helped ANYONE ELSE make money?”

That’s one reason I’d prefer to brag about the car in YOUR garage that I helped YOU get, rather than brag about the cars in my garage!

Because who cares if I’ve made lots of money? I’d prefer to highlight the incredible results that my clients have gotten as a result of using my methods.

What advice would you give to someone considering becoming an author like you?

It goes back to what I said earlier about FOCUS.

There are simply too many distractions out there, so if you allow yourself to be distracted by too many “shiny objects,” you’ll never finish your book.

So keep your eyes on the prize and remember why you want to be an author in the first place.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Speak to people’s self-interest. Everyone is infinitely tuned to “What In It For Me?” That’s why you need to speak to the other person’s self-interest in order to get what YOU want. The “gurus” always leave out the good stuff. After spending more than 500,000.00 dollars on every “guru” out there, I finally realized that a) they always leave out the good stuff (the parts that actually WORK to get RESULTS); and b) they can’t teach their way out of a paper bag! Customer Service is everything. At my company, our motto is, “We are a Customer Service company in the business and personal growth business. We are not a business and personal growth company that has customer service.” Persistence overcomes challenges. Setbacks and failures are part of life. However, when you keep your eyes on the prize, you can use your setback as a setup for a comeback. Enjoy the journey with gratitude in your heart. The more you thank God for the gifts of your life, the more you will have to be grateful for.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My mission is to eliminate not-enoughness from the world. That’s why, over 20 years ago, I started a movement called The AFFORMATIONS® Revolution.

The purpose of The AFFORMATIONS Revolution is to help people discover my AFFORMATIONS® Method so you can immediately change your subconscious thought patterns from negative to positive.

Since its inception, over 500,000 people in 120 countries have used my AFFORMATIONS® Method to change their lives.

That’s why my mission is to see that movement reach millions more people, so together we can eliminate not-enoughness and share the teaching of The AFFORMATIONS® Method around the world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!

It’s my pleasure!