Noah Singer: “Save up money”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Noah Singer.

Noah Singer was born on December 17th, 1997 in South Florida. The 22-year-old law student is trying to make it in the world of music. Located now in Charleston, South Carolina, Noah is hoping to break his way into the performance scene once the world is back to normal. Noah is really excited to share his music with the world. He vows to try and bring positive vibes and energy during this time of uncertainty and gloom. Hope you can follow along for the journey that is on the way.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Jupiter Florida with my parents and two older sisters. I grew up very lucky and with a very loving family. I was a big athlete, as well as a bit of a theater nerd.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My inspiration to do music came from my sister and dad. Growing up my sister was a big musical theatre junky along with my dad, so I started performing at a young age. I didn’t start writing my own music until this past year where I really was struck with a rod of inspiration. I wanted to get my lyrics and my voice into the world so I decided the best route for that would be song writing.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My career has been within the time of COVID-19 so nothing too interesting has happened to be honest.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Again, I am just starting and don’t think I have made that mistake yet but when I do I will let you know all about it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on a few collabs and some more projects for the upcoming year.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It is always very essential for everyone to be represented in the entertainment industry because it should simply be the norm now. Its important for the future generations, to show our community norms and to set the culture. We need to show that diversity is the norm and what every industry needs to have. If you do not embrace diversity, it cuts out a substantial market for talented people, and it shows ignorance. It is important to accept everyone no matter the skin color, ethnicity or pronoun.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Save up money. Making music and getting it out there costs a pretty penny, so make sure you have enough saved up to be successful with what you release. Have a good creative team. It is important to have a group of people that you trust to tell you the truth about your music and not just what you want to hear. It is hard to get your music out. Because of the way that music services work nowadays it is very hard to get your music out to the right audience. I wish I had known this so I could’ve started making connections earlier. Wish I had more but that’s it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep it fresh. I like to mix genres so I can keep my music fresh and unexpected. I think if you just go with the flow and the norm you will struggle to stand out.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Combat Climate Change! We won’t have anywhere to live if we don’t take care of our planet the proper way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One song in particular was my real inspiration for this album and that is “Love on The Brain.” I wrote this song for my loving girlfriend who has been so supportive of me every step of the way. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. It is relevant to my life because it shows that if you never try, you will never succeed.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have a meal with John Legend and just pick his brain about music. He is a genius.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me @noahisasinger on Instagram and twitter! Also follow me on Spotify under the artist name “Noah Singer”.

