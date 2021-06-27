Noah Neiman Of Rumble: “Pretty rudimentary but important fundamental”

Pretty rudimentary but important fundamental. No one wants to feel cheated or that they didn’t get their value in return for engaging with you. Net Net, your clients have got to know that the value of what they’re getting, is greater than what they’re giving. Again, you may find short windfalls, but when you look and truly understand your client, you can much better GIVE them what they need; or identify something they would love that they didn’t even know they needed until you came along.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Noah Neiman of Rumble Boxing.

Exploding onto the New York City fitness scene in early 2011, in just five years, Noah Neiman has made his presence known as an NYC household name. Starting out in the fitness scene as a trainer at the highly publicized Barry’s Boot Camp, a world-renowned group fitness studio, Noah was able to showcase his unique talents, personality, and passion for empowering others to the most discerning of fitness clientele. Through the tremendous support of the fitness community, Noah has seen a meteoric rise to the forefront of the fitness industry, gaining international acclaim and exposure along the way.

Noah starred in BRAVO TV’s, “Work Out New York”, following the lives and careers of New York’s most influential trainers, giving him national recognition. He is also one of the few Nike-sponsored trainer/fitness personalities, hosting many charitable and media events, and product activations for a brand he has loved since childhood. Noah has helped shape and instills confidence in many of the world’s top celebrities, models, fashion designers, and athletes. Noah has been featured on national television shows such as Dr. Oz, Good Morning America, The Meredith Vieira Show, Nightline, CBS Morning Show, TODAY, Live From the Couch, and also has a digital series out for GQ Magazine called ‘Fighting Weight’. He has been featured in such media outlets as Glamour, ELLE, GQ, Vanity Fair, New York Post, The New York Times, IN TOUCH, and UK’s HELLO!, amongst others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career path actually didn’t start out as a career path at all. If I had actively tried to plot the course and navigate myself along this “path” in the traditional way, I know that I wouldn’t have made the impact I have made in the fitness industry, and I certainly wouldn’t be telling you fine folks about my “success” in it. Traversing the geography to an overweight kid with behavioral problems (ADHD) to workout enthusiasts…with behavioral problems. Ultimately co-founder of Rumble. with slightly fewer behavioral problems… was a story of redemption, fate, and fortuitous personal relationships forged along the way.

Training saved my life. One two grand occasions. Once when I was a youth with boundless energy and no structure to it, and once again when I was 20, battling drugs and depression, lacking the purpose and identity that young adults need in order to thrive. I took up training (strength, conditioning, football, Jiu-jitsu) not to find a career, but to help find myself. I was struggling with this internal fire with no purpose for it, so it often got me in trouble. At a young age, I found the more I could physically control my body, the easier it became to control my emotional body.

Fast forward to the mid-’20s after a failed career as an accountant and NYC nightclub promotional director, and you’re left with a man without direction. I had to move out of NYC back to my hometown in Pittsburgh where I found myself doing everything wrong, to free myself of the angst and depression I was feeling. After a year of destructive behavior in Pittsburgh, my parents told me that if I didn’t leave and return back to NYC, I would waste the potential they saw; but I couldn’t see in myself.

After a few weeks living in NYC, a friend Micah Jesse, who knew I was into fitness from our college days together was writing an article on “Kim Kardashians favorite workout”; Barry’s Boot Camp. It had just opened up in NYC and he invited me to take a class with him. I ended up attending and in the end the trainer, now CEO, Joey Gonzalez, and I struck up a convo. He didn’t know about my past studying and training physical fitness, and to be honest, at the time I didn’t know what he saw. Ultimately, he offered me a job training at Barry’s. After the training, I was put on the slot at 9 PM Monday nights. A very difficult time slot to fill. Some days I’d show up to no clients coming, some days 5… then 10… then 20 then… after a short time I was selling out that class, and all the other classes they gave to me. Then the media attention followed the trainer selling out all of his classes; GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, New York Times, Vanity Fair, Elle, IN STYLE — to name a few.

What people may not realize is, I was still struggling with a lot of fallout from those dark years, but when I was training others, I couldn’t focus on that. It was all about the clients. Making sure they were training effectively and fun. That fundamental shift in perspective saved my life and is the common denominator in so many of my successful friends that I talk to. They focus on others and how they can enrich them. Steve Jobs said, “focus on the product, and not the profit,” Mohammed Ali says, “service to others is our rent for our room here on earth”. The wording is different but the messaging is the same.

After 5 or so years of building up my name and reputation at Barry’s; another friend and fellow Hofstra grad Eugene Remm texted me asking to talk about potentially collaborating on a new gym he wanted to open. At first, I was hesitant, and to be honest, scared. I had finally built something I was proud of and was afraid to lose it by taking a chance. Those who know the incomparable Mr. Remm know his genius in his industry (check out Catch and Catch Steak to witness his tremendous hospitality prowess) are only trumped by his powers of persuasion. After a few months, Eugene, Andy Stenzler, Anthony DiMarco, and I sat in the Soho House of New York City’s Meatpacking District and started to strategize on our what and whys. What were we going to bring to the boutique group fitness industry, and more importantly WHY?

Our whys were simple: we wanted to create an effective and elevate class that we could bring our discerning fitness friends to. Then what’s became easier to identify just by simply sticking to that premise. We wanted to do “us”. If we are true to what we, as unique founders, want to present to the world; then we will inherently be unique.

After that first meeting, on a high school composition notebook, I wrote:

1. I want to punch rot

2. I want to lift weights

3. I want to listen to rap music

4. I want to do dope sh*t, with dope people

That was it. Off of those four pillars, we built rumble as an homage to our upbringing and what WE specifically wanted to see in the space. Not setting out to be different, but on the path to be the US.

That all predicated us developing the most trafficked and talked about fitness concept of the past 5 years; but at the end of the day, this whole thing was still just a passion that saved my life numerous times. I’d like to think the universe is just responding to the positive energy and intentions that is the lifeblood of Rumble.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Disruptive is such a played-out term now. Hang it in the rafters with “organic”… Rumble is an experience, a moment in time, curated by some interesting and unique individuals. We never set out to disrupt an industry, we simply wanted to bring what we thought was the best to our communities. Pink Floyd says “all you touch and all you see is all your life will ever be”, and we as founders have certainly “touched” and “saw” unique things growing up. So knowing how unique each of our lives was, if we could simply stay true to doing what we believed was in the best interest of our clients, what our world specifically shaped us to see, then we KNEW our experience in group fitness was going to be unique; and yes. inherently disruptive.

From the studio aesthetics to the marketing copy and content, to how and WHO we hired, it was all done to be US.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Eugene Remm will tell this story differently, but he asked me out for smoothies to talk about partnering up on this venture, and I originally said no!! As tough as I thought I was, and as independently minded as I believed myself to be, NO ONE can resist Eugene Remm’s charm and intellect, and when he shows you the royal treatment at CATCH.

As a kid who used to eat canned tuna and cottage cheese, only when it was on sale at Key Foods because I couldn’t afford anything else; How could I say no to truffle sashimi and whole Branzino. Impossible! Without Eugene, I would never have taken the leap of faith to help create something that was mine, that wouldn’t have been created and enjoyed without me, and ultimately been a piece to the “US” puzzle that created Rumble

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have to thank my parents and family for being with me in my darkest hours of drugs and depression. I wouldn’t have survived without their love and comfort. I certainly wouldn’t have been able to live up to, or even acknowledge, my potential.

Eugene Remm, Rick Gerson (Falcon Edge), and Danny White (City Ventures) are all significant role players in me becoming who I am today. I have been fortunate to always find my inspiration through these profound individuals in my life. I haven’t had to read books on Warren Buffet to understand him, I’ve been able to talk to the people who have learned from him, and have created their own powerful identities along the way. I’ve always been a hands on, visual, learner. You throw me in with the lions, I’ll learn to roar. That is solely a byproduct of WHO, I’ve been around. The common denominator in all of these great men, is their desire to GIVE. Their desire to create a presence in their industries that provide tremendous positivity and power to their communities. In other words, I learned first-hand to focus on the PRODUCT, and not the PROFIT. I got to learn, from them, not just talent, but generosity. I got to learn, through them, what Steve Jobs really meant when he said that.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When we set out to merely be “different,” looking at all other associated companies and businesses that are already doing, and have done, what we want to do, we often face this dilemma of learned ignorance. In setting out to be different, we often forget to look at WHY these companies were/are successful. We’re so blinded by being disruptive that we forget our customers often like to feel comfortable. They like the familiar. So completely revolutionizing anything is often met with criticism and conflict. If you tried to convince people their cars needed square wheels, mot matter how much you spend on marketing, or how unique your angle is, you’re probably going to fail.

However if you can look at a traditional wheel, and make it YOURS… really obsess over how to make it distinctly yours in design and dialect; then you’re not being completely disruptive, you’re certainly not inventing the wheel, but when your customer understands WHY you created YOUR wheel you’re going to be in a better position of success.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. Chase relationships not checks.

So often we look at the monetary value of an interaction. this blinds us to what it really takes to be successful. Consistent monetary exchange. It is IMPOSSIBLE to have that consistent exchange if you’re solely focused on it. You have to invest your time and resources in people. In the ones that help facilitate that exchange. With our eyes constantly on the check, we can’t look our partners and clients in the eye. We can’t see and understand what they want, what they need to FEEL when they engage with your brand. If you’re blinded to that. Then you’re destined to fail; maybe not in the short term, but the house will ALWAYS win on this one.

2. Give more than you take.

Pretty rudimentary but important fundamental. No one wants to feel cheated or that they didn’t get their value in return for engaging with you. Net Net, your clients have got to know that the value of what they’re getting, is greater than what they’re giving. Again, you may find short windfalls, but when you look and truly understand your client, you can much better GIVE them what they need; or identify something they would love that they didn’t even know they needed until you came along.

3. No one remembers what you say, but they will remember how you make them FEEL.

Have to give my Harvard lawyer-educated father props for this one. Eugene and I went to Hofstra, which we call “the Harvard of Hustle”, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t find gems from those who did attend. My father, after watching me teach my first 60 person group class said this : “I bet those in attendance can’t remember anything you said, but as I watch them walking out with smiles on their faces, I’m damn sure they’ll remember how you made them feel” How we spend our time and money is often irrational, and if we can tap into that irrationality by making someone FEEL a certain way; then that will predicate the true nature of the relationship we have with that person.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

As in my career that led up to helping to build RUMBLE, I’m taking things day by day. Meeting as many people as I can in a multitude of industries, seeing what THEY are doing, and seeing if there is any way I can help. Identifying if I can GIVE more value than I get from them. If I can invest in developing those relationships, then the path to “what’s next” illuminates itself. Despite my accounting background I hate to forecast and predict too much. You often miss the moment. You miss the ability to capitalize on what’s NOW. I’ve recently gotten involved in Honeybrains, a restaurant designed to help us all with our mental acuity and strength. I’m helping my business partner in Rumble, Andy Stenzler, with two new projects GLOSSLAB ( a high-end member’s nail salon), and SAINT ART, a new clothing brand coming out soon. Never in million years would I ever thought I’d be involved in a high-end nail salon, but the relationships I’ve built illuminated that path. This is probably my most staunch logic for why I consistently put myself out there and don’t narrow my vision on a specific “next”. Life is too exciting, and I’m far too narrow minded, to know ALL of the exciting things the universe can bring. However, I am wise enough to know that, and in doing so I’ve been able to unlock opportunities that far surpass my own stomach’s hunger.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Chasing Cool. Gene pressman and Noah Kerner. It looks deeper into that irrationality of thinking and why customers choose to side with one brand over another. I’ve always been fascinated by the WHY. Why we make our choices… why we’ll spend or covet a 500 dollar shirt when a Hanes 6 pack does the same thing. It fascinates me and I’ve spent a lifetime trying to understand those WHYS. This was a good start in understanding that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve talked about the Ali quote. Which is probably my most impactful “life lesson” , but Rick Ross has another gem that hit me hard when I heard him speak on this. He said:

“When you have nothing to bring to the table, bring your energy. bring your motivation”

When I started my career, I was extremely broken… but what I did have was an abundance of energy and motivation to give OTHERS that weren’t. I didn’t have two nickels to run together for rent, let alone to invest, but what I did have was a knowledge of training, how to get individuals stronger, healthier, happier; and I could do so while making them FEEL great. While these people might not remember what I said, or what tangible value Inhad to offer, they remembered how I made them FEEL.

So when they saw something, I could help them with, I was there to capitalize on that moment. A moment made possible by my education and ultimately my attitude around these people who were in a position of power to help me. No one can do it alone, but don’t be a parasite. Always try and GIVE more than you take. Educate yourself on your passions so you know what to say and what to give when needed, and as Mr. Beast mode Marshawn Lynch says “take care of your mentals”. Working out for me has always been about taking care of said metals so I can properly bring my energy and motivation to the table. even when I just don’t bang feel like it. Positive energy gang always!! That’s determination, that’s consistency, and that’s what people will remember about you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s the “chase relationships not checks” ideology. Growing up it was always about me. What can I consume? What can I get? I was miserable and unsuccessful. When I had that epiphany in my first training class, and focused on OTHERS; things became much less heavy on me. In investing in others, Often times unbeknownst to me. I found that I was investing in myself. Couple that with “service to others is our rent for our room here on earth “ and you don’t just have a well-rounded business philosophy, but a strong life one as well.

How can our readers follow you online?

@NoahDNeiman on Instagram and check out Rumble’s site at doyourumble.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!