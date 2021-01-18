Contributor Log In/Sign Up
No New Year’s Resolutions This Year

I used to set new year's resolutions and I never stuck to them. I said No More this year!

Happy New Year, friends! We are into the first few weeks of 2021, and already I feel like I’m in a better place than this time last year. I decided this year I’m not setting New Year’s resolutions, nor an I setting Unrealistic expectations for myself. Why?

I was 37 weeks pregnant when the world shut down from the pandemic, and I launched my Unleash the Beast virtual membership program. I led workouts from home until the day I gave birth. After my son was born, I continued to show up at every workout despite my exhaustion from nursing and sleepless nights. i felt like I flew by the seat of my pants and didn’t have time for anything. Training clients and leading workouts was tough, but the workouts kept me healthy and sane. I decided to work hard and put systems in place that now help me to be more productive and save me time in the long run. I’m proud of my perseverance because here we are – ten months later!- and the Unleash the Beast program is still going strong1 being fierce yet flexible has gotten me to where I am today!

This year instead of a new year’s resolution or big audacious goals, I am choosing a “word of the year.” My word for 2021 is purposeful. I want to be purposeful in all aspects of my life. I want to be intentional with my family, with my clients, with my workouts, how I invest my money, and how I invest in myself. What is your “word of the year” for 2021?

    Vanessa Flores, Personal Trainer and Health Coach at The Strong Fit Life

    Vanessa Flores is a beast mode personal trainer and health coach. Before starting The Strong Fit Life, Vanessa worked for 8 years as a fitness trainer in multiple gyms.
    Today, Vanessa helps women across the US get stronger and gain mental toughness with her signature Strong Fit Formula and her online program, Unleash the Beast. She is on a mission to help women feel strong in mind and body so that it spills over to all aspects of their lives. Best part? She has you accomplishing this powerful training virtually from the convenience of your home. When she is not leading a sweat-fest, Vanessa Flores enjoys a glass of Malbec and trying new restaurants with her hubby and two young kiddos. Learn more about The Strong Fit Life at www.thestrongfitlife.com

