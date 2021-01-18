No New Year’s Resolutions This Year

Happy New Year, friends! We are into the first few weeks of 2021, and already I feel like I’m in a better place than this time last year. I decided this year I’m not setting New Year’s resolutions, nor an I setting Unrealistic expectations for myself. Why?

I was 37 weeks pregnant when the world shut down from the pandemic, and I launched my Unleash the Beast virtual membership program. I led workouts from home until the day I gave birth. After my son was born, I continued to show up at every workout despite my exhaustion from nursing and sleepless nights. i felt like I flew by the seat of my pants and didn’t have time for anything. Training clients and leading workouts was tough, but the workouts kept me healthy and sane. I decided to work hard and put systems in place that now help me to be more productive and save me time in the long run. I’m proud of my perseverance because here we are – ten months later!- and the Unleash the Beast program is still going strong1 being fierce yet flexible has gotten me to where I am today!

This year instead of a new year’s resolution or big audacious goals, I am choosing a “word of the year.” My word for 2021 is purposeful. I want to be purposeful in all aspects of my life. I want to be intentional with my family, with my clients, with my workouts, how I invest my money, and how I invest in myself. What is your “word of the year” for 2021?