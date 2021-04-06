No Need to Stress. Let’s Ditch Being Overwhelmed.

Are you feeling stressed, stretched or pulled in a million directions? If so, this excerpt from my new book, Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur might help!

When we are constantly juggling, our equilibrium can get knocked out of alignment. If there is a lack of stability, we can feel intensely overwhelmed, and if we are overwhelmed, we won’t be able to move our careers or startups forward. The best method to reduce this sort of overwhelm is by setting clear goals and boundaries. Start by asking yourself some simple questions:



• Where do you want to spend your time?

• What are your priorities?

• What is unnecessarily sucking up your hours without providing a lot of value in return?

• How can your time be better allocated?

• Do you need to hire more people or outsource some tasks?



Based on your answers, make a few adjustments and communicate with the key people in your life to get their support (clients, friends, coworkers, and family members). Talk to your partner and family about what parts of the day you’re dedicating to spend with them and what hours you’re earmarking for the success of your career or startup (and yourself). Your needs matter, and you want to make your career and business thrive! Then, commit to your new schedule and you’ll quickly see the positive effects of these changes. You go!



You’ll be finding time for YOU: your health, fitness, and well-being. Watch a video, listen to a book, sit quietly and think, or hit the rowing machine . . . and always find happiness within your day—it’s there if you look, so record and celebrate

it. I have a journal that outlines the good things that are happening, and I love writing in it! It somehow makes them more real, or substantial, when you put them to paper, and there are always plenty of joyful moments when you seek them.



Celebrate the little wins and flashes of cheerfulness, and you’ll feel your balance shift, a critical aspect of your overall mindset adjustment. Why not put on that new red dress and high heels and throw yourself a party? You deserve it because you are amazing! What’s more, throw your hands up in the air in the direction of burnout. As author Thomas E. Rojo Aubrey said, “Dear Stress, I would like a divorce. Please understand it is not you, it is me.” Divorce your stress and anything else that is not serving you!

“Excerpt from Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur: 10 Mindset Shifts for Women to Take Action, Unleash Creativity, and Achieve Financial Success by Charlene Walters (McGraw Hill, February 2021).”

