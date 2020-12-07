Contributor Log In/Sign Up
No More Virtual Meetings

You Get What You Give, How to Raise the Bar

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I’ve dropped the word “virtual” from talking about online or digital meetings. The reason? It suggests they’re not real. Like “virtual” reality. 

It’s not reality, right? 

While working with my teams online or in person, I’ve heard my share of comments ranging from:  

  •  I’m drained after meetings all day…
  •  I’d rather meet in person…
  •  These meetings just don’t seem meaningful …
  •  You can’t really connect…
  •  They’re boring and after back to back meetings, I’m zoomed out.

Now, I do agree, it’s not EVER going to be the same as an in-person meeting. That said, we need to stop complaining and start leading. We’re NEVER going back to the way it was. The world will be hybrid and will also be better for it. 

If you’re attending the meeting and it’s boring – contribute. You get what you give. 

If you’re attending the meeting and you’re drained, stand up, take a walk, play music, move your body, get a treadmill and lift to move or run up and down your stairs if you can’t get outside. It’s time to bring the energy, not wait to consume it. No one is going to do it for you. Energy creates energy.  

I’ve been in all day meetings and had as much energy at the end of the day as the beginning. Energy is a choice. 

You can connect – get curious about others, learn more things, play music as people enter and take breaks during your meeting. 

If you need a break, don’t schedule them back to back – take a break every hour and refresh. 

I prefer in person meetings too, it’s not a reason to accept less. Raise the bar for your participation while owning the quality of every meeting you participate in and your digital days may surprise you. 

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

