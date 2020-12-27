Instead of a New Year’s Resolution – Choose a Theme

2021 is fast approaching, and it couldn’t get here soon enough! For most people, the New Year can mark an opportunity to set New Year’s resolutions. The thing about resolutions is that they often carry with them the weight of failure.

Our intentions may be good, but the moment we lose sight of those resolutions we become guilt-ridden and usually give up on the goal altogether. This year I am suggesting that you create a theme for your year in lieu of resolution.

When it comes to choosing a theme for upcoming year, you can start by thinking about what you want more of in your life.

To really dig deep, rate yourself in each and decide where you’d like to see growth. Then ask yourself, “What do I want to create in these areas? What do I want to see more of? What do I want to see less of?”

Family and Friends

Are you happy in your relationships? Are you spending enough time with the people you love? Are you regularly speaking the love languages of those you care about? How would you rate your relationships overall?

Your Career

Are you on the path toward where you want to be? Does your career align with your values? For example, if you value being home and raising little ones then a career on the fast-track that has you constantly traveling isn’t going to be the best alignment. How would you rate your career overall?

Health

Do you wake up each morning energized and ready to go or do you feel sluggish, tired, and unmotivated? Are you making time to move your body each day and prepare nourishing meals? Have you sought out experts like a doctor or chiropractor for any health issues that you’re experiencing? How would you rate your health overall?

Spirituality and Faith

What kind of energy are you creating in your life and in your relationships? Do you feel at peace with the universe? Do you anticipate good things happening to you and for you? How are you living out the values of your spirituality in your day-to-day life? How would you rate your spirituality or faith overall?

Wealth

Are you financially stable or are you living paycheck to paycheck? Do you have a monthly budget that makes you feel confident about where your money is going? Do you have a savings plan in place for things like retirement and college? How would you rate your wealth overall?

Achievement

What do you want to achieve? Are there goals on your achievement list that you’ve realized aren’t important or don’t belong there? What are some new achievements you’d like to add to the list? How would you rate your current level of achievements overall?

Fun

What activities do you consider fun? Are you prioritizing them? Are you regularly taking time away for fulfilling activities that energize you? How would you rank your fun experiences overall?

Ideally, you want to rank your satisfaction with these areas of your life on a scale of 1-10. There’s no right or wrong answer—if it feels like a 5 to you, then it is. If an area scores low, ask yourself why and consider what you need to change in your life.

Transform your life with one simple word. Find out how when you download your FREE workbook designed to help you make 2021 a beautiful year where you reach all your goals!