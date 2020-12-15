Contributor Log In/Sign Up
No more expectations…

Sometimes we create our own heartbreaks through expectations...

As human beings we have lot of emotions, feelings…. one most important among those is expectation. Expecting from others, some times too much expecting from your own. Avoid, minimize your expectations. The expectations starts small, later it grows deep within you. If expecting something from others some times it ends in disappointment. Everyone is human being, everyone has emotions. If expectations fails it tastes bitter on both sides. Its better to avoid the bitter lets don’t expect from others. Try to do it by yourself, stand for yourself. Hit the hard until you can.. try to give your best. Have a smooth relationship with everyone. Live your own life without expecting.

Expectation is the root of all heartache…

– William Shakespeare

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

