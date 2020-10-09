No Matter The Times, You’re Still Painted, GREEN! In Continued Honor Of Nigeria’s 60 Independence Day! OMAWUMI #NigerianIndependenceDay

When you are birthed to a particular land, a land housing your very existence, there is a connection you can never escape. No matter where you venture to; no matter where you go, there is an essence of always having to return home. Its ingrained into your very DNA. It doesn’t matter how far you run, somehow, some time, you must come back. That’s real! You can imagine being away for a long time, and having to grapple with the politics of the day. Nevertheless, the sensory of home always stays with you. No matter how far away you venture to, no matter the distance, the sounds, tastes, smells, memories, and feelings of home are always around. In some shape, way, or form, they will pop up. Somewhere. Somehow.

Now, that we have addressed the scents of home, away from home, let’s get back, there.

When you finally get home, there are feelings of release. What allows for these comforting feelings are those auras of familiarity. You feel it the very moment your feet have arrived. Why? Because familiarity surrounds you. When land has been crafted, cultivated, and designed to reflect your cultural existence, you don’t have to say much when you return to it. Cuz’ Baby you already know. The very breeze welcomes you. The very tastes surround you. You can’t help, but to feel good when home surrounds your Being.

There are certain travel tales, and forms of digital artistry, which have told the stories of African people returning home, after being abroad. Yet, certain ones are simply authentic. They truly allude to the sensory of their hometown, village, and the local area. In fact, when they sing about it, their voices become amplified, in that domain. The magic surrounds them, and richness illuminates the abundance, within. One such form of digital artistry is the video for the song, “Megbele,” by Nigerian superstar. . .

Omawumi

Watching the video, all you can simply think is. . .“Wow!” If you have never been to Nigeria, this video is a great welcoming. Culture. Music. Celebration. Joy. Family. Community. Fashion. Language. You name it honey chile.’ Everything related to what it means to return to one section of the Delta state in Nigeria, is there. Delta, by way of Warri, to be exact. Even more fascinating is that you don’t have to be from Nigeria, in order to understand the vibes presented in the video, or the song. Though it is sung in another language, your Spirit (and very sensory) understands. That’s only if you are truly in tuned with the vibe.

From the moment she steps off the plane, viewers sense the freshness of the land. Its a much different tale than the regular news stories we receive from Nigerian landscapes. We are always hearing the negative. And, while that reality exists, there are beautiful stories thriving each and every day. The most auspicious part about the video “Megbele” is that each and every segment is crafted to paint different themes, traditional tales, and livelihoods in this part of Nigeria. After all, she’s an Itsekiri woman. And, she’s going to paint the tales, through her own, cultural way. If only the media was more keen on highlighting this part. If only. . .

Leaving the airport from the arrivals section, luxury cars await a Princess, of Nigerian persuasion. Driving through the area, through the city, different shots reveal the vibrance of set up shops and market places, along the road. The surroundings feel natural. Greenery. You name it. The very journey and ride is a fantasy in its own right. Its phenomenal!

Finally, she gets home. Arriving at Chief Megbele’s Residence Family House, a daughter has returned. A glass of wine in hand. Check. A wall hanging of that peculiar, Black American sound called, Jazz. Double check. And loving up of family members begin. Starting with the queen, herself-Mrs. Queen Aya Megbele. And when the Queen is present, food is likely to be around. Shortly after, the audience sees just that. Don’t forget the late king, himself, is decorated in the home. Sacred delights of Nigerian culinary make their places on the table. And Darlin,’ a feast is served. There is divinity within the very scene, alone. Food always has the power of bringing family together. Even if one has been away for some time, her seat at the table is re-solidified, when the feast begins. Once you taste vegetation of Earth’s delight, your Being is immediately re-aligned with the land.

When a woman returns to her particular spacing in Earth’s domain, there are always other maidens, around. Other Mother and Maiden images, who share that area with you; and whom journey with you in safeguarding cultural continuation and preservation. Off to the College of Education Demonstration Secondary School, in Warri, and we observe another side of Omawumi. Women leaders, as herself, who invest love into future generations of Nigerian youth. A better Nigeria. A more empowered Nigeria. Young, Nigerian girls of the school area, flock in their notable green. Making it apparent that the girl child are important for the future of Nigeria, as a whole. Yes! She too is vital to the thriving of this nation.

And of course, you can’t speak about the Delta, without touching upon the traces of her waters. Glittering memories that she is life, and life’s sources of fruition for that area, and for Nigeria, as a whole. Dressed in traditional and cultural garb, the princess can’t help, but to dance to the beat, decorating the space. After all, music 🎶🎶🎶 is nothing more than the dancing of the land. With so much land covering Nigeria, you imagine colorful rhythms placating the very spacing.

The community has come together for the celebration. Dancing in tradition, kneeling in tradition, and celebrating in every way passed down from those before. The Spirit of their Being is in the air. And when music 🎶🎶🎶 arises, the ancestors make their presence known. That’s the circle of life, Baby. The drums illuminates the procession of ancestral heartbeats. Yes. Even in transition, they are still there. That’s what’s magical about the celebration in “Megbele.” When a father has become an ancestor, you can’t wallow in agony and despair for too long. He is still working, and your image is needed to continue that work. The joy within celebrations makes it clear that joy must be kept and channeled within the place.

Yes, Baby! Ya’ gotta’ get that hair done. Omawumi has made it clear that such has got to be done. What is profound in the scene where Omawumi travels to a neighbor’s home to get her hair braided, and combed, we are witnessing an age-old tradition on the African Continent. A sacred bonding ritual among women. For Omawumi to have her braids taken down, combed through is a cleansing of energies. Its one of the most Sisterly actions to do when a daughter of Nigeria comes home. That’s pretty much Universal for Black women around the world.

Oruko mi eh eh, Omawumi unounoah! Mepete eh eh Kenekubi toro une yewe Akpokpo chine yeewe Oun ti nwoma nwomase Lyrics from Omawumi’s “Megebele”

This video is powerful in so many ways. With the recent celebration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary of independence, there are Nigerians (at home and abroad), who have lost hope in their country. Many would even question the reason for a celebration. Why celebrate? Why? So much continues to plague the nation of Nigeria. Why be festive for this occassion? I’ll tell you why. You celebrate for continued hope, praise, and celebration of the land. You celebrate because, as in the video of Megbele, by Omawumi, celebration brings healing. Celebration re-channels life within any nation. The spiritual nutrition sustains the vibrancy among any people. You celebrate consistently, because change is bound to happen. You can’t remain in the same place forever. Life doesn’t work that way. Singer, actress, and songwriter, Omawumi makes it very clear why Nigerians should continue to celebrate. Like the Nigerian schoolchildren in the area, they are celebrating for the future of Nigeria. It means there is great work to do in Nigeria. One is never powerless. Even if a person has nothing material, there is the Spirit of dance. With dance comes life’s riches. Yes! There comes the natural treasures of food, abundance, and wellness.

For those Nigerians living abroad, Omawumi’s journey in “Megbele,” should remind them of Nigeria’s wonders, despite the reasons for leaving. For those still there, living in Nigeria, there is hope, somewhere. Tradition. Music. Family life. Communal healing. Nigerian culinary. Cultural attire. So much more, Baby. So much more! Even when the political and economic climate is dire, its the culture, which always makes any nation and people worth celebrating. S,o to those Nigerians feeling doubtful about Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, watch the video from this Nigerian princess. Watch it consistently. Play it when you wake up, and prepare for work. Hear it daily, and you will soon be reminded, as to why a land known as Nigeria is worth celebrating!

At the very end of the video, Omawumi shouts something profound. She let’s it be known that “De De, I’m in Nigeria, De De!” In fact, its one of the lyrical diamonds within the song. A testament that father has never really left. And crying out to him, means there is still a bond.

In dedicating the video to her late father, Chief Dr. Frank Amirejoritse Megbele (1935-2004), the call for other Nigerians to continue that mantra has been placed in the atmosphere. And, it has been given to other Nigerians; especially, to those feel detached from the land. The very mention of a nation, and people, means there is always something to celebrate. For this time, its Nigeria. Cuz’ baby when you’re born Nigerian, you’ll always stay, green!

