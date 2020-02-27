Contributor Log In/Sign Up
No Matter How You Look At It, You Are Only Ever Here. Now.

To live in the NOW is not just a trending New Age concept, it's the very aperture on a meaningful life.

Photo Credit: Yeshi Kangrang on Unsplash


Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind; And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee. John Donne


Right now I am sitting in a café beside a large church where a bell is sombrely tolling for the dead. The sonorous tone is mournful, but strangely comforting. It’s the recognition that this person’s life has ended, but it has been seen, acknowledged, spent.

I hope it will be celebrated for what it was rather than overly mourned for what it is no longer. Death is our infinite respite in spirit after our adventure since birth – if you believe that sort of thing. I do. I have witnessed the presence of a person and then the absence of that presence upon the moment of death more than once.

The experience was not so much grievous – that would come later, but it was awe inspiring. The absolute proof that what animated the one I loved had departed and left the husk of a familiar body. One day it will be my turn and your turn. I have plans for the next twenty or thirty years – things to do, legacies to lay down but the truth is, as I sip my cappuccino, that I may not have years, maybe mere days or even hours. The thing is, I don’t know and neither do you.

The macabre joke is that life is a terminal illness – no one gets out alive. But in truth it is not an illness at all. It’s a long undulating adventure where over the years and through all our trials and challenges we come ever nearer our essential self.

The bell has begun to toll again. This the fourth time. I wish you could hear it. It is beautiful and awful – full of awe – for me as I pause to contemplate the time I have spent so far. As John Donne suggests, to contemplate the oneness of Mankind and my place in that club called humanity is to know my own mortality.

The tolling bell makes me want to love more freely; people, stray cats, the sea. To forgive more readily – even when I think I have, to forgive again and free the soul who is tethered to mine by our shared humanity – whether stranger or brother. To invite the surge of gratitude to quicken my heart and send shivers through my body when I see the sunset once again, when I feel the bright energy in my step as I walk this world.

To live more freely – freed from fear or doubt that I am “getting it wrong” and embrace inspiration and uncertainty and do it anyway, trusting the order of the Universe that governs us all. To be gentle and kind and understanding when I think someone I love is “messing up”. The gentleness and understanding that knows that we must traverse many dark valleys and “mess-ups” to discover who we truly are, so we can live the life we were set on this Earth to live. Each one of us is blessed with our own destiny and how we get there is our only business.

Before me, along the port is a parade of people, a white haired woman, big red sunglasses, peaked hat, riding a bicycle with her bright green flowered jacket flying like a super heroine cape behind her, a young mother with a cloud of black hair pushing a stroller, a tall, long legged young man in a tee shirt striding along carrying a flute. A smiling tourist couple walking their matching canary yellow bikes wearing matching aerodynamic blue helmets. A man walking his dog, or rather from the tautness of the leash out front, the dog is walking the man. Clusters of others, dressed in black are making for the church.

The tolling bell asks me to accept that death will come to me and to every one of us. There it goes again. It’s really lovely, those tones ringing and the full resonance that fills the space between. Once I accept this, I need neither contemplate death nor fear it. I am at peace with it. It is this peace that opens the moment to the joyful fullness of life in all its tones of celebration and ritual. And in all that is sweet, commonplace and mundane.

Right now however, I am a living member of Mankind with a purpose – as we all have. I am grateful for this reminder that, as I go forth to fulfill my legacy, I will do it with a renewed commitment to love, forgiveness, gratitude and gentleness of spirit. Then if I don’t get to complete my legacy agenda, I will have at least made this a meaningful moment.

mh

Marilyn Harding, Writer and Entrepreneur, Passionista of Vibrant Health and Well-Being, Author of “Exhilarated Life”, at Aristoleo North America, Aristoleo Ltd. Artemis Alliance Inc.

My book Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness was a map of sorts drawn out over a period of transition. It begins the year after my beloved husband died of prostate cancer, discovering new love and ending with traveling to Greece with Athan in search of something wonderful to take back to Canada and all the growing up that transition expects of us.

It's the unpacking of wisdoms, both ancient and modern, that I needed to discover and apply for myself as I faced many situations that tested whether I would be victor or victim.

In the ensuing years, sometimes I forgot to remember what I already knew. There were times when I picked up my own book. Times when I went back to my trusted sources and times when I just went into panic - moments of amnesia that I was here on purpose and that it was all working out perfectly.

The sequel, Exhilarated Life: Reflections on Living Well - as yet unwritten (mid adventure) - will tell the story of my partner Athan's and my search for the healthiest olive oil. After investing in research and starting a business in the midst of the economic crisis. We began testing of a new category of olive oil with proven health benefits, the one Hippocrates called "medicinal". And now, we find ourselves experts on high phenolic olive oil, partners in a EU study and a little bit more we didn't factor in. The ironic bit.

Irony - the funny little way that Life has of teasing you into a higher purpose - is that my partner Athan was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year. What's so funny about that?

Well, Life often doubles back in a kind of spiral that takes you over familiar ground but from a higher perspective. The distinction between fate and destiny becomes more clear. Reflection - the calm looking back -  lets you see the crazy perambulating path all over the map, that made little sense at the time, is actually a  profoundly intricate jigsaw that emerges as a wondrous whole and beautiful picture.

Today my focus is on the prostate cancer pilot study that we initiated to support Athan as hero and sole volunteer for a treatment never before used on humans. We are making history. Breaking ground. Following the hints of the ancients in materia medica. Nature has the answers, we just have to unlock the magic.

I guess this is the midpoint of the new book - and my bio. From this point on we will discover the outcome together.

If you want to know more or be part of the change you want to see in the world of natural healing solutions to chronic illnesses, please visit our GoFundMe Campaign page for Trailblazing Prostate Cancer Pilot Study. Thanks for caring.

mh

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
