No matter how educated, talented, or rich you are, how you TREAT OTHERS ultimately tells all.

According to Gallup’s research, 85% of employees are not engaged or actively disengaged at work. One reason for this is, many employees feel like their boss does not respect or appreciate them. The truth is great leaders don’t talk down to their employees or make them feel inferior. They make everyone that they come in contact with, feel like they are the most important person in the room. Great leaders are in the construction not the demolition business. They build people up.

Leadership is about inspiring greatness in others. The true measure of a leader is revealed in how they treat others. Show respect, not just for your employees, but all those you come in contact with, inclusive of the kitchen attendant, janitor, security guard…etc. Your real character is revealed in how you treat those who you think can do nothing for you.

Bill Nuti former CEO at NCR Corp – While the company’s revenues grew to $6.2 billion in 2013 from $6.0 billion in 2012, employees showed a strong dislike of their CEO, Bill Nuti. One current employee, while commenting on Glassdoor, wrote to upper management, “We carry your water every day, and you disrespect us every day, we’re just your minions. You put out surveys, obviously you pay no attention to them or things would begin changing.

“I am not impressed by your money, title or position. I am impressed by how you treat others.”

You can demonstrate respect with simple, yet powerful actions. These ideas will help you avoid needless, insensitive, unmeant disrespect to employees.

Treat everyone with courtesy, politeness, and kindness.

Listen to what others have to say before expressing your viewpoint. Never speak over, or cut off another person.

Use employee’s ideas to change or improve work.

Grant employees autonomy — give them room to get the work done.

Never insult people, use name-calling or belittle anyone.

Recognize and appreciate, much more frequently than you criticize.

Respect employees’ personal time. Avoid calling them after work hours or constantly expecting them to work late.

Show empathy especially when you know an employee is facing a difficult situation.

Two of the most basic human desires are validation and appreciation — we need to feel like we matter. People want to feel appreciated, respected and like they belong. There can be no loyalty without mutual respect. Let every employee know how important and valued they are. It starts by treating them with respect. Respect is a cornerstone of meaningful work. Implemented consistently at work, these respectful actions ensure a respectful, considerate, professional workplace that can help increase employee morale, engagement and loyalty.

Check out my latest Bestselling Book.

Leading the Workforce of the Future: Inspiring a Mindset of Passion, Innovation and Growth

Leading the Workforce of the Future provides concrete advice and best practices on how to engage and retain top talent. It addresses several areas to focus on to future proof yourself and your business. The future is no longer some far-off destination; it is already here. Don’t be caught off guard!

Thank You