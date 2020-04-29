“No longer misunderstood.” With Ming Zhao & Amanda Lauren

I believe that most hate derives from fear and ignorance. I’d love to start a movement called “no longer misunderstood” or something along those lines that allows people the platform to educate the public about various topics (HIV, trans community, different ethnicities, different countries). Educating the public not only by speech but through action, which ultimately leads to affective learning and consequent change in thinking and behaviors. The only thing that can change hate is disproving stereotypes and false belief systems. I believe, especially now with social media on the rise and weak people capable of hiding behind fonts, this is extremely important.

We had the pleasure to interview Amanda Lauren. Amanda is currently the cover girl of Maxim France. In the past she has graced the covers of Playboy Sweden and L’Officiel. Today she opens up on her top selfcare, wellness and beauty tips.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Amanda! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you for having me! Pleasure is all mine! It all started with my move to Los Angeles. I only intended on nursing there but I was open to modeling. Lots of photographers began to approach me online and in person and I started shooting. The big change for me was in 2017 when I entered Maxims Finest contest and became one the Hot 100 out of something like 5,000–10,000 who had entered. From this point came a lot of opportunity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say my sister, Danielle, who always pushed me to follow my dreams no matter how ridiculous they may have seemed. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today, absolutely not.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Probably the most humorous was how scared I was to change positions during my first photo shoots. I hadn’t yet grasped the concept that photos are just a still representation of oneself. With modern digital photography, the more you move with each “click” the more variety you’ll achieve per shoot and hence, the more choices you’ll have. It was funny to watch the previews from my first few shoots and see all photos looking almost the same. Now, I’ve learned to change facial expressions and poses with each click. It does separate a beginner from a a more experienced model; you can’t fear looking silly on camera- especially when only a few photos make the final cut.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Everyone is using social media now. My best advice is to find what you are passionate about and want to post about and start doing that. You may have to invest a little money with a high quality Photograper. With Instagram, High qualify image production is essentially what every viewer wants, regardless of genre. In terms of brand collaborations, If there are certain brands you think you’d be a good fit for, contact them directly and pitch them. If you never ask, the answer is always “no”. You don’t have to have a Million followers or even 100k to be an influencer. A lot of It comes down to insights and engagements.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

It’s difficult the larger your fan base becomes! Genuinely, I am interested in the people who are interested in me- so I like to engage my followers. I do my best to Engage with a good caption and I do my best to respond to every comment. In stories, I ask questions and sometimes reply to good answers I find to be of high quality or insight. Also, stay active and consistent (I have problems with consistency for sure.)

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

For starters, I must have a great deal of

Activity daily. If my day doesn’t begin with some form of exercise (weight training, kickboxing, Pilates, or even just a run or long walk) I feel that the rest of my day suffers greatly. The benefits of exercise and activity for me are for the mind, body, and heart. Sleep is also an essential thing for me. I used to run on fumes and I’ve learned (and I am still learning) that the benefits of sleep on performance and de-aging are second to none as growth hormone is essential. It’s so important and I do my best to get 7–9 hours every night.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Everyday, I learn French and Italian. I listen to podcasts and I supplement with reading, writing, and even watching a movie in French or Italian with subtitles. I can’t say I read daily- I would like to, but often my busy schedule and social duties make it difficult. During the quarantine, I’ve done a lot of reading — mostly about finance. It’s important to continually learn and exercise your brain just as you exercise your muscles.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Discover what you like to wear, do, or how you like to style your hair/makeup that cause you to feel the most beautiful. Then, practice this when you’re feeling down or whenever you want to feel beautiful.

2. Help others- even if it’s just listening to a friend with a problem. Take note of how you feel afterward. Kindness is free and the rewards are mutually beneficial.

3. Take care of your health, skin, body, and heart. Beware of any toxins that you allow in to any of these parts (ie- a bad relationship, smoking, alcohol) and ask yourself what you can better to care for yourself more. Then, do that.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Yes! Cut the Fat Podcast is an amazing resource! It’s designed to educate about appropriate fat loss, building and maintaining muscle, and creating a healthy and fit lifestyle that’s sustainable. It’s hosted by a pharmacist and a personal trainer- both are knowledgeable, fabulous, and entertaining. It can also help to keep you motivated on days that you don’t want to do anything or are reaching for the cookies and cake.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I had a facial in London called Mela-Out. It is a clay type mask used for pigmentation that they have to put on in the clinic and then you how to wear it for 12 hours. Needless to say, leaving the clinic and walking back into the hotel wearing a brown clay mask on my face was entertaining for everyone! Once you rinse the mask off, you skin is very red and peels for a few weeks. It was abrasive, but worth the cost and time spent incognito.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that most hate derives from fear and ignorance. I’d love to start a movement called “no longer misunderstood” or something along those lines that allows people the platform to educate the public about various topics (HIV, trans community, different ethnicities, different countries). Educating the public not only by speech but through action, which ultimately leads to affective learning and consequent change in thinking and behaviors. The only thing that can change hate is disproving stereotypes and false belief systems. I believe, especially now with social media on the rise and weak people capable of hiding behind fonts, this is extremely important.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Wow! Too many to name, but If I had to choose, I would definitely pick VC funding and I’d choose someone like Jeff Bezos or Warren Buffet. That being said, I wouldn’t mind Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, or Sharon Stone!

