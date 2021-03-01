No Bad Dogs: Why Dog Trainer and Educator Tom Davis Travels the World to Transform Human and Animal Lives

According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.5 million animals enter into the United States shelters each year, with 3.3 million being dogs, and the remainder being cats. Although many of these animals find permanent homes, an unfortunate number—approximately 1.5 million—animals get euthanized.

Of the 1.5 million euthanized animals, about 670,000 are dogs. This is often due to overcrowding but sadly can be because the animals, often dogs, may suffer from trauma with aggression or “difficult to manage” behavior being the byproduct. And even when dogs with troubled pasts find homes— their new owners often struggle with helping them readjust to their new, more stable environments.

That’s where Tom Davis, more commonly known as “America’s Canine Educator” steps in. Hailing from a small town in Upstate New York, Tom has loved playing with dogs since he was three years old. His love and gift of communication with animals evolved from there.Today, he owns and operates Upstate Canine Academy, out of New York with a team of ten professionals.

Tom travels throughout the United States, often miles, and even during the pandemic, to ensure that dogs perhaps seen as “bad” are given the support they need to thrive. As a result, their new owners likewise thrive as well.

One of these dogs was a shelter dog in Tom’s home state.

“A dog named Chloe was in a local shelter here in NY and the shelter had reached out to me for help with Chloe. She was a mix that was just too much for the volunteers and training staff at the shelter. I went in and worked with Chloe and ended up bringing her back to UCA to work and start a new regime. After a couple days Chloe was walking nicely on the lesh and listening to commands very well. She now lives with a young couple running off leash enjoying her new life outside of the shelter,” explained Tom.

Tom has traveled the world, assisting dog owners with achieving their full potential. Clientele includes musicians, actors, politicians, and pro-athletes. People simply need to be educated about their dogs, change negative behaviors, and have a more in-depth understanding. Tom provides them with these lessons and instructions. With Tom, there are “no bad dogs.”

For many business owners, travel is out of the question—but for Davis, it is the only option. Particularly when dogs’ lives are at stake.

“I can’t not help dog owners and dogs in need, I’m so passionate about helping people, I hardly sleep. I specialize in creating a better relationship with dog owners by explaining to them a view they can’t even see, the dogs’ POV.”

As more people adopt dogs with behavioral issues, the need for a “dog whisperer” of sorts will be greater than ever.

“My trademarked brand and philosophy No Bad Dogs. is what keeps the momentum moving forward.”

It’s this type of passion that does not just transform the lives of dogs, but also the lives of humans.

