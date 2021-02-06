No Apologies. Want More.

“We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.” That’s the powerful refrain in Maya Angelou’s, The Human Family. These words sparked me, as a leadership coach, to seek how we are more alike than unalike as career-driven professionals. An in-common theme emerged:

“I want more____. How do I get it?”

Across 200+ clients, from just out of college to just into the C-Suite, research showed we can fill in the blank with “I want more____:”

…fulfilling work

…impact

…recognition

…money

…responsibility

…expertise

…options

…control

…wellness

…purpose

…adventure

…energy for hobbies and passions

…time / down time / me time

…focus on friendships

…experiences with family

As career-driven professionals, wanting more makes us more alike than unalike. No apologies. Know what you want more of, and clear the path to get it.