No Apologies. Want More.

In-common desires across diverse professionals.

Wanting More
Wanting More

“We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.” That’s the powerful refrain in Maya Angelou’s, The Human Family.  These words sparked me, as a leadership coach, to seek how we are more alike than unalike as career-driven professionals.  An in-common theme emerged:

“I want more____.  How do I get it?”

Across 200+ clients, from just out of college to just into the C-Suite, research showed we can fill in the blank with “I want more____:”

…fulfilling work

…impact

…recognition

…money 

…responsibility

…expertise

…options

…control

…wellness

…purpose

…adventure

…energy for hobbies and passions

…time / down time / me time

…focus on friendships

…experiences with family 

As career-driven professionals, wanting more makes us more alike than unalike. No apologies. Know what you want more of, and clear the path to get it.

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Management Consulting Partner, is a certified Executive Coach and founder of The Me-Suite.

