No Apologies. Want More.

“We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.” That’s the powerful refrain in Maya Angelou’s, The Human Family. These words sparked me, as a leadership coach, to seek how we are more alike than unalike as career-driven professionals. An in-common theme emerged:
“I want more____. How do I get it?”
Across 200+ clients, from just out of college to just into the C-Suite, research showed we can fill in the blank with “I want more____:”
…fulfilling work
…impact
…recognition
…money
…responsibility
…expertise
…options
…control
…wellness
…purpose
…adventure
…energy for hobbies and passions
…time / down time / me time
…focus on friendships
…experiences with family
As career-driven professionals, wanting more makes us more alike than unalike. No apologies. Know what you want more of, and clear the path to get it.