Nneoma Maduike of Otterbourg: “You live with a constant reminder to be gracious and considerate”

The lack of financial literacy is attributable to a number of causes and chief among them are socio-economic factors. A true fix requires, at a minimum, addressing issues with our socio-economic infrastructure. In the meantime, increasing education and access to resources would unquestionably improve financial literacy. Financial literacy needs to be readily accessible in our education system. In the same way English and math are part of the core grade school curriculum, financial education should be a basic requirement in our schools.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nneoma Maduike.

Nneoma Maduike is a partner in the Banking and Finance Department of Otterbourg P.C. and the Co-Chair of its Lender Finance practice. She regularly represents banks, hedge funds, private equity funds, commercial finance companies and other institutional lenders on structuring and documentation of financing transactions, including asset-based, cash flow and structured finance transactions, as well as portfolio acquisitions and dispositions. She has advised on numerous financing transactions confronting a wide range of legal issues raised by federal, state and international law.

Nneoma has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as one of the top 15 Women of Influence in America, is a winner of the 2017 Secured Finance Network 40 under 40 Awards, and was recognized as one of the 2018 Top 50 Women in Commercial Finance. She was also selected to Super Lawyers for 2020. She is an active member of several organizations, including the Coalition of Women’s Initiatives in Law, the Secured Finance Network, and New York City FinTech Women. She is a board member of the Coalition of Women’s Initiatives in Law and the vice-chair of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee of the Secured Finance Network.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

Right out of law school (Northeastern University), I began my career in mergers and acquisitions law with very little idea of what to expect in non-litigation practice. My first firm provided me with little mentorship and guidance, leaving me to question my chosen career path. It was during my third year of practice when I transitioned to a new law firm where I started to gain exposure to finance deals. People say that satisfaction with one’s job can be determined by the people with whom one works, and it was exceedingly clear with every finance project I took on that I clicked with individuals in the financial sector.

Besides clicking more with the subject matter, the senior and supervising attorneys on these finance deals turned out to be natural teachers who believed greatly in the value of mentorship and nurturing the potential of their junior attorneys. I wanted the opportunity to work with exceptional and brilliant attorneys who were passionate about their work so, without hesitation, I transitioned exclusively to practicing law in finance — a decision that remains one of my better career decisions.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The asset-based lending specialty of finance is one where “everybody knows your name”. You live with a constant reminder to be gracious and considerate.

As a junior lawyer, I remember working on a transaction where the opposing counsel refused to move the deal forward because he had three decades of practice over me. He addressed me a few times as “honey” and “little girl”. I was only ever able to get him to agree when I brought in a senior male partner to reiterate my points. At the end of the deal, his client apologized to me on his attorney’s behalf, terminated his services, and later sought to retain me as his counsel for being technically proficient and for “showing grace in front of a firing squad”. This provided some measure of satisfaction for an experience that was unpleasant at best.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Otterbourg P.C. has a stellar reputation as one of the top finance law firms in the country. For over a century, Otterbourg has been the firm of choice for an elite group of leading financial institutions, commercial businesses and individuals. The depth and sophistication of Otterbourg’s attorneys have made it an industry leader in creating precedent and legal guidance in the practice of asset-based lending. Even prior to joining Otterbourg, I benefited from resources published by the attorneys at Otterbourg. When I or clients on my deals sought out external or additional information or guidance on any finance matter, the prevailing guidance was almost always written by an attorney from Otterbourg. It was not uncommon for clients to suggest that we look up resources written by an attorney at Otterbourg. When I finally transitioned to Otterbourg — as silly as it sounds — it felt like I was meeting and working with celebrities in the legal industry. To this day, there’s just something very inspiring about working with impactful leaders in the area of financial law.

Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all-white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

We are living in a time where more companies are taking aggressive action to improve diverse representation among its ranks. Companies are more accepting of established studies concluding that the more diverse the workforce and ecosystem of a company, the more profitable a company is. In addition, a new generation of leaders are emerging that embraces diversity, its added value and keeping companies innovative. Women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community hold a number of leadership positions today. For companies to remain competitive, innovative and adapt to a changing landscape, it is imperative that companies are on the right side of history.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

There are various things that individuals, companies, and we as community members can do to support parity progression. First, when it comes to ensuring that women are taking on a larger number of senior positions in the finance industry, it is imperative that we “walk the walk” versus. merely “talking the talk.” Senior leaders need to fully invest in achieving parity whether by hiring diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants who would create policies in furtherance of such goal. In addition, companies need to be willing to hold themselves accountable by being transparent about their goals and directives.

Second, a company must focus on its retention rates and should constantly re-evaluate its internal policies to ensure that the company is investing in its hires and the company’s efforts are not merely creating the illusion of parity. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and negative impact on working women. Women are dropping out of the workforce at alarming rates due to childcare and household responsibilities. Despite societal advances, these responsibilities disproportionately fall on women. Further, we live in a society where women on average earn significantly less than men for the same work; therefore, if a family decides to become a single income household, the higher earner will continue to work. As a result, more and more women have dropped out of the workforce. Many companies have generously offered flexibility to their employees during this pandemic. However, a large percentage of companies have the resources to do more even if in the form of child care subsidies. Overall, workplaces need to dig deeper to figure out what their women employees need to succeed.

Finally, companies should listen to clients and other female-led businesses that make up part of the company’s ecosystem. For example, as a lawyer, I hear a number of well-meaning companies express the intention to ensure that they comprise a particular percentage of minorities or women. But how many establishments have truly lived up to this statement?

The bottom line is that companies should hold themselves accountable for a certain level of diversity. Without this accountability, true parity will remain a distant goal.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non-intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each?

First, I would reinforce the lessons surrounding the importance of building their creditworthiness and also discussing the burdens that come with misusing credit. When I was a teenager in college, I quickly learned that a credit profile was necessary, and I had to find ways to build the credit over a couple of years. I remember I first signed up for a cell phone service that did not require credit checks and, from there, I started building my credit profile responsibly. I always had to remember that the credit was borrowed money and something my parents strictly instilled me through money lessons from a young age.

Additionally, I would discuss the importance of good budgeting practices and spending responsibly as well as creating an emergency fund for those rainy days.

I would also caution against envying the financial situation of others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I very much enjoy this question because it allows me to publicly profile the many members of the “village” that got me to where I am today. A former supervising partner was one of the first few people who took the time to teach me the technical aspects of finance and the nuances of law practice. He was genuinely invested in my success because, as a key member of his team, he knew that my success was ultimately his success.

He frequently reminded me of the valuable skills that I possess. He would always encourage me to take on major opportunities and because of his commitment and belief in my abilities, I ended up achieving my goals sooner than I initially thought possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One particular quote that has resonated with me professionally and personally over the years is “Remember your happiness”. This quote has a different meaning for me depending on what stage of life I am in. Over the years, it has helped me to stop and appreciate my present, a reminder to set boundaries, and when I find myself so focused on succeeding as a mom, a wife, or a lawyer, it has reminded me to stop and take care of myself. So many women know the reality of giving so much of ourselves that there is rarely anything left for ourselves- a habit that ends up backfiring more often than not because there is a limit to how much of ourselves we can give. But taking a step back to reevaluate and rebalance actually guarantees better results for those who rely on us.