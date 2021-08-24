Nistha Dube: “Be yourself”

Be yourself, your voice will resonate with a certain audience in a way that no other can.

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nistha Dube.

Nistha is a mindset coach, writer, and content creator. She attended Virginia Tech University and graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor’s in Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience with a second major in Psychology. Today, Nistha creates informational content across social media and mentors individuals in going within to tap into their inner voices. Her long-term mission is to create intentional learning in schools across the world and empower individuals to live a life of purpose. She recently published her first poetry book, beyond the skin, now available on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

No matter how I was feeling, words seemed to find me just when I needed them. Whether it was drafting short stories as a child, journaling about my day on family vacations, or thinking up short quotes to post on Instagram, writing has always been my go-to form of expression. It allows me to not only create, but connect. I committed to writing my first book, beyond the skin, after my breakup in 2019. I was just at the start of exploring what spirituality really means to me, and felt quite alone and misunderstood. I couldn’t help but imagine how many others go through a similar experience, and felt pulled to share my story with the world.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

After publishing my poetry book, I just knew I had to create more. I intend on continuing to write about the growth journey, delving into ideas such as faith, philosophy, and love. I’m currently exploring the impact between poetry and prose, as I would love to come out with a novel in the near future as well.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

The interpretation of the world and self through an expression of words.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

When we write, we go within. Poetry can show us which parts of ourselves we’ve been hiding not only from the world, but from our conscious minds. It allows us to notice where we’re still wounded and what this pattern or emotion is communicating to us. The literary devices we gravitate towards- certain metaphors, words, phrases- can also be quite indicative of how we view the world and best convey messages to those around us.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

Something about Rumi’s writing speaks to my soul. His expression of spiritual philosophies in brief phrases allow for a captivating yet imaginative read, allowing the reader to ponder on universal concepts such as where we come from and why we are here. I find myself often playing with these ideas as well, and often write about how I explore these concepts in my own growth journey.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

“I have been a seeker and I still am.

But I stopped asking the books and the stars.

I started listening to the teaching of my soul.”

-Rumi

At the beginning of my spiritual journey, I was searching everywhere for resources to “make sense” of what I was going through. I felt as if it was another subject I had to “learn” about, so I began looking at books, videos, articles, podcasts, and others experiences as a “framework” for the spiritual journey. Along the way, I learned that everyone’s path looks different. We have our own lessons to learn, and there’s no one who can teach us how to get through them. If we spend too much time internalizing rules for how we must live our lives, we not only exit the present moment, but hand away our power. The biggest shift I made was looking to myself for any answers I needed and checking in with my energy before making decisions- does it FEEL right to me? This is all that truly matters.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

In today’s world, we often repress our emotions or distract ourselves from feeling. It seems we’re afraid of what our own minds can bring up. Studies have shown the positive long term impacts of writing in processing one’s emotions. I think that allowing introspection bridges the gap between our inner and outer selves. It invites for our deepest feelings to come up- some which may even surprise us and offer insights that allow for forgiveness and acceptance.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I prefer writing shorter, elusive pieces that allow readers to ponder on the nature of oneself and the universe. I enjoy conveying emotional sentiments through metaphors or play on words.

Excerpt from ”beyond the skin”:

“time is a ruthless immortal

who doesn’t wait for people

or unspoken words

in its ever-present impatience,

I find what it means

to live in my truth”

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

Mainly, to allow others to feel seen in their journeys of healing and growth. Often time growth is accompanied with isolation, confusion, and misunderstanding. Words can speak to us in different ways, and my purpose in writing is to be authentic as possible in sharing my truth to allow others to recognize that we are all on our own unique journeys, and never truly in them alone.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Empathy, introspection, and vulnerability.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

There’s no rules, so relax! Poetry is an art and you decide what goes on the canvas. Be yourself, your voice will resonate with a certain audience in a way that no other can. Step into vulnerability; often times it’s more natural to write about your raw emotions than it is to “think up” a narrative. Ask for feedback on your writing- the more interpretations and perspectives you receive, the better. If you’re experiencing writer’s block, stand up, breathe/stretch/dance/take a walk/work out, then revisit your writing later. You’ll thank yourself for doing so.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Poetry allows you to channel both your creative and feminine side- things we often repress in today’s society! It can be quite therapeutic to translate your thoughts and emotions into short sentences to tell your truth- something that is completely unique to you.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches…encouraging us to understand.

Poetry heals by…inviting the inner self.

To be a poet, you need to…write without needing to be understood.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Kathrin Zenkina, as she helped me in unlearning my limiting beliefs to even pursue my full time career as a speaker, writer, and content creator! I tune into each of her podcast episodes and free workshops, and have even emailed her team to have her on my show. I see her journey as such an inspiring one and remind myself of all that she has overcome when I find myself growing stagnant. It would be an honor to chat with her about manifestation, life purpose, traveling, and more!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: nisthadube.com

Instagram: @ nisthadube

TikTok: @ nistha dube

Book: beyond the skin (available on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble online store)

Podcast: Rising (available everywhere you can find podcasts)

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.