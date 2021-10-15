Nistha Dube: “Always trust your intuition when it comes to collaborations or finding teammates”

You will never feel ready, every decision you make will come with fear that you consciously choose to push to the backseat.



As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nistha Dube.

Nistha creates informational content across social media and mentors individuals in going within to tap into their inner voices. Her long-term mission is to create intentional learning in schools across the world and empower individuals to live a life of purpose. She recently published her first poetry book, beyond the skin, now available on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

After graduating from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s in Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience, something kept nagging at me. A feeling of wanting to tune further into my passions to create a deeper impact in the world. I began asking myself what I truly wanted, what impact I’d like to make on the world. It was in March of 2020 that I finally made the decision of pursuing my dreams of motivational speaking, philanthropy, and writing. I had no plan or audience, no one who truly understood what I was doing- let alone why I was doing it. I had zero certainty that my dreams would come to fruition, or that I could achieve this concept of an “ideal reality.” I continued to challenge my uncertainty by making content across a number of platforms, hosting interactive workshops on topics ranging from manifestation to life purpose, all while meeting other creators along the way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Back in my sophomore year of college, the JCK Foundation, a mental health nonprofit, came to guest speak for a club I was a part of. At the time, I remembered thinking to myself “one day I’ll be going into schools to spread a similar message.” Fast forward four years, and I decided to host a virtual workshop on identifying one’s strengths and reconnecting to one’s purpose. Only four people came, and one of them happened to reach out to me after the workshop to discuss a potential collaboration. Turns out, it was the product manager for JCK Foundation! Now I am good friends with the team and catch up with them regularly. My takeaway from this is that your dreams that may seem out of reach ARE very much attainable through putting yourself out there even when it can seem scary or frightening. If the mission is in alignment with you, your efforts can very quickly lead you to a reality you’ve always envisioned.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Overworking myself and ineffectively managing my time! I got so caught up in the novelty of my work, that I hardly made time for socializing or friendships. I felt that I neglected much of my inner emotions around my closest relationships and in doing so, it brought to surface many wounds that I had repressed over the recent years. After transitioning out of hustle mentality, I learned that there is so much value in socializing with others and learning their perspectives, even if it’s a lighthearted talk about last week’s episode of The Bachelor! Essentially, it’s OKAY- in fact, even GOOD, to enjoy and get your mind off of work!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Simply noticing other established speakers and coaches in my industry only a few years older than me! I followed the journeys of people like Haley Hoffman Smith, Kathrin Zenkina, and Jess Ekstrom, and others. Noticing how these women broke through their own generational wounds and limiting beliefs at such a young age to prioritize their mission over anything else gave me the courage to do the same, and trust that I’d be only abundantly served in return.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Most people think there’s a “rule book” to bettering their lives. They often look to personal development, online articles, expensive programs, and just about everything outside of them. While these resources are all excellent starting points, it’s also incredibly easy to get lost here and lose touch with one’s intuition. A lot of what I share includes ways to create space for oneself to go inwards. Once individuals can learn to make sense of their journey and discern what’s right for them without any external influences, they can then create habits, routines, and systems that best serve them in their wellness journey.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

While my response earlier is centered around going within oneself to find meaning. I do think there’s some concrete daily practices that can make all the difference mentally and emotionally!

We’ve all heard this one, but starting your morning off WITHOUT checking your phone first! Creating some time and space for sitting with yourself, possibly setting an intention for your day or doing some light stretching can allow your mind and body to ease into the day without any external stimuli. Daily gratitude! Sometimes it can become overwhelming or feel forced to think of mundane things to list out simply to check off the “daily gratitude” practice, so what I like to do is think of one particular moment of my day- perhaps making my morning coffee, meditating with an online community, etc. Then, I like to think of all the things that led me to being in that particular moment, and all the resources I’ve been blessed with to be experiencing it. For example, if I’m expressing gratitude for my online meditation community, I’d think of things such as having access to wifi, having met a community I feel comfortable and resonate with, having a safe space in my house to sit and perform the meditation, having the physical health to be able to follow the practice with ease. This makes it much more organic to experience the feeling of gratitude, rather than making it seem like an overused or overly romanticized personal development task. Get your body moving! Believe it or not, you don’t need a gym pass. Running isn’t your thing? It isn’t mine either. Find what works for you. I enjoy daily evening walks, yoga, pilates, and dance choreo. It allows me to mentally be present, while also breaking a sweat and getting that blood flowing. Aside from my daily walks around my neighborhood, I do all my other exercises at home with a basic yoga mat! Making time for introspection/reflection. This can be a few minutes of each day! Maybe asking yourself what you did well today, and what an area of improvement could have been? This could apply to anything in your life (time management, communication, self-care, etc.) Add an activity you look forward to at the start or in the middle of your week! This may be a TV show, fitness class, a walk with a friend. For myself, this allows me to reframe how I view weekdays and allow myself to associate the excitement for the activity to its designated day of the week!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe that implementing mindfulness programs and offering emotional awareness in public schools will be a gamechanger for generations to come. The way I see it, is if we can teach children to become aware of their thoughts and emotions, they’ll grow into adults who are more effectively able to navigate their internal and external worlds, know how to respond instead of react, and be more in touch with their intuition instead of external pressure.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You will never feel ready, every decision you make will come with fear that you consciously choose to push to the backseat. Always trust your intuition when it comes to collaborations or finding teammates. Don’t expect acceptance or validation, create it for yourself. The greater the risk, the greater the energetic reward. The things that come the most naturally to you will most easily lead to abundance.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

If you haven’t guessed by now, mental health is by far the most important to me! I believe that if you’re mentally healthy, you’ll have the energetic space to properly navigate more tangible routines in your life, such as diet, finances, organization, and community service. I believe that mental health and mindset are the foundations to everything we put out into the material world.

