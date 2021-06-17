Nishan Zaman on The Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Originating from South Asia, Nishan Zaman aka NishanBlues is an accomplished self-taught musician and songwriter, and now running his own independent digital record label. His journey making music began in 2013 when he released his first track without any record label.

In 2014, he signed to an international record label. Having most of his works signed to some sub labels of Universal Music Group.

Enter 2015, NishanBlues started “NishanBlues Entertainment Inc.” a Label geared towards nurturing and growing young talent all over the world.

Support his vision and drive towards lending a helping hand to the struggling but ultra talented up and comers, along with making change in the scene for a more wholesome ‘artists first’ Blues & Rock music culture.