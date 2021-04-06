Nisaa Jetha Talks Female Empowerment and Strong Leadership

According to Nisaa Jetha, Women’s leadership is at the forefront of unfolding discussions at the United Nations the largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment, the 65th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, from 15 to 26 March. UN Women brings inspiring voices of women leaders from around the world.

Female leaders are furthering the global climate movement, pushing for social justice protections, addressing the COVID-19 crisis, and dismantling systemic racial discrimination. Around the world, women leaders improve lives and inspire a better future for all.

There is a need for transformative leadership with a gender investment lens to address some of the root causes that women and young girls face, Nisaa Jetha said. Here are some of the female leaders amongst others, who we believe are leading the way around feminist leadership.

Michelle Bachelet

Michelle Bachelet. Photo: UN Women/Carolina Sainz

Michelle Bachelet is a human rights advocate, the first woman President of Chile, and the first Executive Director of UN Women. She is being quoted as believing that “Transformation will only be possible through changing the way in which we make decisions and shape policies, through inclusion and participation, particularly of the underprivileged and those who are often voiceless. In other words, through feminist leadership.”

Gordana Comic

Gordana Comic

Gordana Comic is Minister for Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue in the Republic of Serbia. As the founder of the Women’s Parliamentary Network of the National Assembly and a member of the women’s movement in Serbia, she has played a significant role in the country’s fight for women’s equality and equal participation in decision-making processes.

Comic affirms that feminist leadership matters and she remarks that, “I am here because of the work, devotion, courage, and commitment of thousands of women before me. I am standing on their shoulders and preparing mine for the next generation”.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Today, Sirleaf is an influential voice for expanding women’s political participation and involvement in decision-making processes. “Increasingly there is recognition that full gender equity will ensure a stronger economy, a more developed nation, a more peaceful nation. And that is why we must continue to work,” she says.

Dr. Alaa Murabit

Dr. Alaa Murabit

Dr. Alaa Murabit is a Libyan-Canadian medical doctor, global security strategist, women’s rights advocate, and the youngest appointed United Nations High-Level Commissioner on Health, Employment and Economic Growth.

Murabit’s is engaged in promoting women’s leadership in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, and security. She states, “I know what it looks like to transform a family, community, country, and more, when we support, invest in, and uplift women”.

Emtithal Mahmoud

Emtithal Mahmoud

Emtithal Mahmoud is a global champion, slam poet and activist for the refugee causes. She was born in Khartoum, Sudan, “Emi” – as she is known among her supporters– immigrated to the United States of America as a child with her family. She uses her talents to shine a light on the experiences of millions of refugees worldwide.

“I use my words to raise the alarm on the conflicts of our time…in the hopes that someone might hear something that moves them,” says Emi. In 2016, she was named a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and has visited refugee camps in Jordan, Uganda, and Greece, teaching poetry workshops and inspiring countless refugees to share their story.

Zainab Fasiki

Zainab Fasiki

Zainab Fasiki is an award-winning Moroccan artivist (artist and activist) and mechanical engineer. She uses art, literature, and social media to spark conversations about women’s lives and bodies, without censorship or shame.

Fasiki is the founder of a feminist collective that supports young women artists and was named a TIME magazine Next Generation Leader in 2019 for her Hshouma project, a graphic novel that explores topics of gender identities and sexual orientations.

Her advice for how to lead with feminist principles is to remember that, in order to achieve peace, “Our tools are art, literature, politics, philosophy, and love.”

Luisa Neubauer

Lauisa Neubauer

Luisa Neubauer is a climate activist from Berlin, Germany, and works with global Fridays for Future movement that has inspired climate protests and action around the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Neubauer and her fellow organizers promptly moved their activism online to psuh for change.. “We ask people to post selfies from home showing their protest signs. We organize mass calls and ask people to

drop banners from their windows, write messages on their face masks, join us in tweet storms and mass email actions. There is plenty to explore!” says Neabauer.

Nisaa Jetha

Nisaa Jetha

Nisaa Jetha is a Global strategist, impact advisor and trained lawyer looking to move the needle into unconventional growth areas for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Among multiple initiatives, Nisaa launched an energy governance group in the highest house of UK Parliament hosted by then Under-Secretary of State for International Development 2015. Her work prompted her selection alongside 150 world leaders to attend the inauguration of the UN-backed SDGs. She was instrumental in curating a focus event on climate change at The Conference of the Parties-21 (COP21) which resulted in the Paris Agreement. She speaks globally on female empowerment, post-pandemic trends and states “We have knowledge, there are solutions available, and we can rebuild better. But we also need to be careful about being able to work with our partners alongside us. Together we are definitely stronger.”

Lionel Bonaventure

Lionel Bonaventure

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, spent her school days outside the Swedish parliament calling for stronger action on climate change by holding up a sign reading “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (school strike for climate). Her image went viral and she addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which sparked multiple school protests around the world. Her global influence has been dubbed the “Greta Effect” and she was named Time magazine’s person of the year in 2019. She has received widespread recognition for her straight-talking manner, both in public and to political leaders around the world.

Paul Morigi

Paul Morigi

Known for her research on marine algae and her books and documentaries on the threats of overfishing and ocean pollution, oceanographer Sylvia Earle has been at the forefront of exploration for more than four decades. She has led numerous underwater expeditions which have taken her to the Galapagos Islands, China and the Bahamas. She launched Mission Blue in 2009, which was created to build a global coalition to improve ocean protection measures and restore the health of the ocean.