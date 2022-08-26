Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Nine Superpowers of a Great Coach

7 things your Life Coach is NOT.

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

I’m often asked to explain what makes for a “great” Life Coach, as well as the reverse.

So here’s my list of 9 things a great coach can help her clients with and 7 things she/he can leave to other professions.

  1. Helps you focus on the things that are right with you rather than the things you think are wrong with you.
  2. Helps you fall in love with your Future Self rather than huddle daily (hourly?) with your Past Self.
  3. Helps you build such powerful new habits that your old, unhelpful ones disappear into the sunset without you even noticing.
  4. Helps you learn powerful and dependable life skills rather than stumble your way through your days on a wing and a prayer.
  5. Helps you craft the identity you want rather than the one you developed by default.
  6. Helps you put a match to your old, tired story so you can write a new one that serves, not enslaves you.
  7. Helps you move towards your goals with ease and joy rather than hard knuckling your way towards them.
  8. Helps you see your blindspots now so you are not blindsighted later.
  9. Helps you gather all the pieces of yourself you’ve scattered around and build yourself into a whole, complete and integrated human being.

And here are seven things a great Coach is not:

  1. Your alarm clock.
  2. A therapist.
  3. An unconditional cheerleader.
  4. Always right.
  5. Carrying any agenda other than yours.
  6. A baby-sitter.
  7. There to please you.

Carolyn Mahboubi, Master Certified Life and Leadership Coach at www.carolynmahboubi.com

Carolyn Mahboubi is a Master Certified Life and Leadership Coach. She has helped countless individuals, from high-achieving CEOs to world-renowned entrepreneurs, take the next step to achieve their goals. Explore their unique stories. Carolyn is also the creator of The Life Vault, a self-paced online course to creating a life with purpose and intention. Connect with Carolyn: LinkedIn | Instagram

You might also like...

Community//

Ten Ways to Bring Mindfulness in the Workplace

by Cindy Tsai, MD
Community//

From Part Time Blog to Global Coaching Company

by Louise George
Community//

The Role Of Coaching For Peak Performance

by Dr. Tomi Mitchell
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.