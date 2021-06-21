Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Nine Practical Tools to Support Wellbeing in the Workplace

70% of respondents stated that the wellbeing of their staff was a priority.

RightTrack Learning, home to a family of learning and development specialists for three decades, has published a Mental Health & Wellbeing Toolkit to help drive change and support employees in organisations.

In 2020 when face-to-face training was put on hold, RightTrack Learning had a little more time on their hands than usual, so they offered their services free of charge to organisations battling with the new challenges and changes.

Upon speaking with NHS trusts, social housing providers, fire and rescue services, charities, as well as a long list of private sector businesses, what was needed became clear; a flexible, easy-to-use training resource that equipped managers with the tools they needed to support themselves and their teams.

So, in the first lockdown, RightTrack Learning created a manager’s toolkit which focused on planning, prioritising, self-managing performance, creating the right home-working environment, boosting resilience and more.

Due to the heart-warming response of downloads and enquiries, RightTrack Learning put a call out asking what organisations needed next and 70% agreed that supporting the wellbeing of staff was a priority.

Another toolkit was created, this time in collaboration with Mental Health Aware UK, which includes nine practical activities designed to start important conversations in the workplace around mental health and wellbeing.

Each tool, which can be used as self-reflection activities, conversation starters or mini training sessions by managers, team leaders or anyone else designated to support others, consist of simple, step-by-step instructions so they can be used face-to-face or remotely.

Claudia Cooney, Lead Director at RightTrack Learning said “Looking after yourself isn’t selfish, it’s a necessity. If you are mentally and physically strong, you can be the best version of yourself which is what your employer, your family, friends, and hopefully yourself want and need.  

“There are some really unhelpful stereotypes and taboos out there surrounding mental health and wellbeing. And because of the way our brains work, we can be more influenced by them than we think. Our toolkit aims to overcome and remove these barriers, as well as providing a basis for team activities.”

To download the Mental Health and Wellbeing toolkit, click here.

    Emma Baldwin, Marketing Content Manager at RightTrack Learning

    Emma Baldwin is Marketing Content Manager at RightTrack Learning, a training solutions provider for three decades.

