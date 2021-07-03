Nina Kalmund: “Being outside in nature usually does the trick for many people”

Being outside in nature usually does the trick for many people. It grounds us, it gives us space — and that is so important as a daily practice. To take it to the next level, make a mental list of everything you are grateful for, whilst walking or running: e.g. “I am grateful that the sun is out, I am grateful for the beautiful clouds, for the friendly neighbor, the blooming trees, the fact that I am breathing, for the sound of birds chirping, the children’s laughter”, … Any other thoughts are forbidden during that walk or run! No whining, no complaining, no negative thought loops. Be disciplined! Make it a challenge! Make a mental list of at least 100 things that you are grateful for.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Nina Kalmund.

Nina Kalmund is a Certified High Performance Coaches™, an Elite Mental Performance Coach and an award-winning International Speaker who has shared the stage with Top Level Entrepreneurs and Thought-Leaders ranging from Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to Vice President of Forbes Media Moira Forbes, from Leadership Authority Stedman Graham to billion Dollar brand owner Jessica Simpson.

She passionately believes that joy, gratitude, grit, a strong willingness to grow and the awareness that life is not a burden but a blessing are the true secrets to success and fulfillment.

Nina continuously challenges today’s leaders, top executives and high-ranking athletes whom she works with, to become bolder, more innovative and future-oriented and to put values at the forefront of their decision-making process.

Nina works with government bodies and institutions to advocate and enable global structural changes and has received the Award „Iconic Woman — creating a better World for All“ by the Women Economic Forum in 2019 and 2020.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Of course! Thank you for having me.

I had a career for over 20 years as an award-winning international Architect before transitioning into coaching and public speaking about 6 years ago. At the time I felt that something was “off” in the world as such, which made me want to find out more about how to align success and fulfillment. What began as a personal quest has brought me to where I stand today. And as I like to point out: It is just the beginning!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The two most important story titles to me are humbleness” and trust”:

Humbleness is what comes to my mind, when I think of the incredible people that I have been blessed to meet and work with. As a public speaker I’ve shared the stage with celebrities ranging from actor Charlie Sheen to the Vice President of Forbes Media, Moira Forbes, to name just two — and the list goes on. What deeply impressed me is their overall attitude: their work ethic paired with an astounding humbleness.

Trust on the other hand, is one of life’s biggest gifts. As a High Performance Coach I work with leaders, high level executives, athletes and UHNWIs. My clients trust me. This continuously pushes me to serve them on an ever higher level.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Challenge the way we think. Change the way we live.” is my personal motto. I do believe that far too few people really think deeply and critically about who they want to be and of how they want to live. Making the effort to really think in depth and to learn to embrace difficult questions is what will ultimately help you to advance in life.

Then of course, there are many more quotes that I love to cite to my clients, starting with Socrates’ “Be as you wish to seem”, which in modern days would probably be translated into “walk the talk”… Yes, two thousand years later, and we are still searching for integrity!

But I also love John Ruskin’s “Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of intelligent effort”, which inspires me, as it is a reminder of values such as work ethic, intelligence, critical thinking, curiosity, meaningfulness, quality, depth, the quest for more…

Value-based decision-making is a huge part of what I work on with my clients.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Many! And quite a few books that I wish I had written myself…

Top 3 for quite some time now are “Life & Work Principles” by Ray Dalio, “The Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek, “Rules for a Knight” by Ethan Hawke. These are the three books that I probably recommend the most. Books that teach you how to think, are incredibly valuable…

But if I could name only one book, then it would have to be the English Version of the “Tao Te Ching”, written by Stephen Mitchell. I’ve had it since I was a teenager and I come back to it time and time again. I find so much truth, so much wisdom, so much beauty, so much depth in that book, almost as if the whole Universe was contained in those few pages.

More a jewel than a mere book…

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Very exciting! I recently co-founded the “Supercharge Academy”.

In a world, where relatable examples of women leaders are still too few, we are offering an online coaching program for women executives and female founders to ensure that — aiming for the “top top” — they become the role models our society so desperately needs.

We are addressing leadership issues that affect all executives, using our custom-designed „6Cs approach“, based on the notions of Clarity, Control, Challenge, Competence, Connection and Contribution to allow these women to increase influence and drive impact through a science-based future-oriented results-driven curriculum.

The “Supercharge Academy” is a must-do for any woman who is intent on shaping her own future, actively shaping society and building a strong network of value-driven like-minded women leaders.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am definitely very grateful to my own coaches. I always say that what makes a great coach is someone who kicks you in the buttocks and someone who strokes your head, always depending on what is needed in the moment. A lot of kicking and stroking from my coaches has brought me to where I am today.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

To me, real gratitude is the positive emotion and state of consciousness, which is linked to the awareness of having been gifted with something precious.

The Jewish-American author Eli Wiesel said, “When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude”.

These are strong words, and I do not believe that it is my place to challenge anyone’s humanity, but I do very much see a direct link between gratitude and aliveness, between gratitude and a reverence for life. So yes, the attitude towards gratitude matters.

Cicero summed it up, when he said, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.”

Being truly grateful means that you do not take anything for granted, not even waking up in the morning.

Understanding that life is a blessing not a burden is the biggest and most important mind-shift you can make.

Everything else follows from there.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

As mentioned before, being grateful means that you do not take anything for granted. Some people, who do not feel grateful, might simply lack the right perspective. Too many people have a sense of entitlement, but neither life nor other people owe us anything at all.

Fact number 1: The vast majority of humanity lives in a daily reality, which is far, far worse than ours. This alone should be reason enough to be grateful every single day.

Fact number 2: We can’t just sit here and expect that gratitude hits us on the head. It is up to us to generate the right emotions. If a feeling of gratitude is elusive, then we have to actively create more of that feeling. It actually boils down to a choice.

I’d like to cite Elie Wiesel again. He wrote:

“For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile.”

This came from a man who had survived the concentration camps of both Auschwitz and Buchenwald; horrors we can thankfully not even imagine. Instead of being bitter, hardened, disillusioned, Eli Wiesel found it in his heart to recognize the beauty in human encounter, he had the greatness to understand that “every hour is grace”.

Anne Frank wrote before her death: “Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.”

If two people who have lived through some of the most atrocious times can find gratitude in their heart, then surely we can find it in ours…

Wayne Dyer said, “Heaven on earth is a choice we must make, not a place we must find.”

And I’ll say it again: gratitude boils down to a choice.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Absolutely! My pleasure.

Gratitude is the root of every other positive emotion.

As the monk David Steindl-Rast points out: “Want to be happy? Be grateful!”

To me, gratitude is linked to a reverence for life. Once we start showing more appreciation, we start attracting more good. We all know that what we focus on, grows…

Too many people simply think the wrong way round:

They believe that if one day they HAVE (e.g. enough money), then they will be able to DO whatever they want to do (e.g. not work) and then they will finally BE (happy, grateful, …).

But the secret is that it works the other way round:

You have to BE grateful for everything you already have and for all the opportunities that you know are out there, then you start DOing things differently and that is why you end up HAV(E)ing more.

So start by being grateful and I guarantee: You will end up happy.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

First of all, it is important to define what we are talking about. When we speak about improving mental wellness, then we are not speaking about people who are suffering from a mental illness. People who suffer from an illness, don’t choose to think or feel in a certain way. That it is why it is called an illness. The reason for a lack of positive emotions in that case stems from something else entirely and it is important to point that out. In that case, the person needs professional help. Full stop.

For everyone else, it is crucial to understand that we are way more powerful than we think and that there are many things that we can do to improve our mental and emotional wellbeing. And I’ll go even further: I firmly believe that we have a responsibility to actively take care of our emotional and mental wellbeing!

Gratitude allows you to shift your focus from something that bothers you or something that you lack, to all the blessings that you have. And I’ll repeat, what you focus on grows. So if you focus more on all the good that you have, then the blessings will augment — and your feelings will automatically change:

There are countless studies that show that gratitude plays a huge part in an overall feeling of happiness and wellbeing. People who actively practice gratitude, feel more grounded, they feel more stable, more resilient and have a more positive attitude towards life’s challenges.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Number 1: Beginner’s Mind:

The Japanese call it Shoshin. It is the art of looking at everything as if you were seeing it for the first time.

Start the day by slowly opening your eyes. Give thanks for the fact that you have eyes that allow you to see. Slowly feel your body and give thanks for everything your body allows you to do. Give thanks for life: You have another day in front of you! It is another chance to be, to feel, to love, to enjoy. Discover the world around you with new yes. Allow yourself to be curious, to be amazed, to be in awe.

Number 2: Choose your emotions:

Yes, some days we just don’t feel it right away. We wake up in a bad mood, with a sense of dread, exhausted or full of worries. And still: Don’t allow your emotions to take the reign. It is up to you (and only you!) to choose your own emotions. So what is the main emotion that you’d like to generate today? Why not start with gratitude?

Number 3: Gratitude walk or gratitude run:

Being outside in nature usually does the trick for many people. It grounds us, it gives us space — and that is so important as a daily practice. To take it to the next level, make a mental list of everything you are grateful for, whilst walking or running: e.g. “I am grateful that the sun is out, I am grateful for the beautiful clouds, for the friendly neighbor, the blooming trees, the fact that I am breathing, for the sound of birds chirping, the children’s laughter”, … Any other thoughts are forbidden during that walk or run! No whining, no complaining, no negative thought loops. Be disciplined! Make it a challenge! Make a mental list of at least 100 things that you are grateful for.

Number 4: Share your gratitude:

Say it out loud! Say: “I am so grateful that we are having coffee together!”, “I am so grateful to hear your voice!”, “I am so grateful for this delicious food!”. Say it! And don’t just say it, but feel it! Share your feeling of gratitude with the people around you. You will see, it is infectious, and everyone ends up a bit happier, a bit more vibrant, a lot more grateful.

Number 5: Reflect and practice

Sit down in the evening and reflect: How was my day? Was I truly grateful? Where can I improve and be even more grateful and appreciative tomorrow? Remember the Stoic saying: “One day is as all days” or in Zen Buddhism “How you live your day is how you live your life”. So make sure to practice gratitude every single day.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

All of the above should be part of a daily practice. I mean it: Make gratitude a daily practice and over time you will notice that you don’t experience those deep valleys any longer.

But if you do have days where everything seems lost, I find it helps to put things into perspective. I had a horrible day many years ago where I was in incredible pain, on every level, physical, mental, emotional, spiritual. At home alone, I watched a documentary on kid soldiers in Africa. It was horrific. Far beyond words. And it completely cured me. I dried my tears, washed my face and made sure to actively cherish everything that I had…

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I love the TED Talk “Nature. Beauty. Gratitude” by Louie Schwartzberg. Also, the TED Talk “Want to be happy? Be grateful.” by David Steindl-Rast or “3 things I learned while my plane crashed”, the TED Talk by Ric Elias.

And I would definitely recommend the book “The Art of Happiness” by Epicurus. Also, you might want to read my own book “The anagram of god is dog: The Seven Secrets to a Truly Good Life”.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d start two movements! 🙂

Movement 1: Ensure that as a society we recognize that we need to choose and generate our own emotions and practice mental and emotional hygiene just as naturally as showering or brushing teeth.

Movement 2: Ensure that working with a coach becomes second nature… 🙂

