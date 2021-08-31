Nima Yamini and Pablo Heman: “Failing Doesn’t Mean You’re a Failure”

Failing Doesn’t Mean You’re a Failure: In the world of finance, the market ebbs and flows faster than you can keep track off. Sometimes, you’re going to hit it high and others you’ll hit an all-time-low. Whatever the case maybe, failure is never option. There is always a way out of a hole, you just have to have the strength, determination and will power to want to dig yourself out of it.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nima Yamini and Pablo Heman, TikTok Stars Who Teach Gen Z About Financial Literacy.

Nima is the founder of Yamini LLC a boutique private equity firm based in New York and is also an active hard money lender in real estate. Nima likes to write about finance, business and share what he has learned as an entrepreneur from over 20 years as experience as he helps others learn about all the explosive opportunities that they could uncover with a better, stronger, and deeper understanding of the marketplace in the 2020s. Nima lives in Germany and the United States, which gives him a unique view on global finance and trade. His hobbies include hiking, martial arts and literature.

Pablo Heman is a husband, father and former investment banker in Sydney, Australia where his father is a prominent real estate developer. Pablo Heman left investment banking and today does day trading of cryptocurrencies, Chinese stock market and real estate investing but is also an actor in the new Marvel Hollywood movie coming out this year. Pablo got famous on Tiktok for the rare combination of professional acting and investment banking skills to teach in a unique way.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Over the last decade, it has become more and more apparent that the next generation entering the workforce has been failed when it comes to learning about financial literacy. This not only limits these young entrepreneurs and future employees to what they can accomplish financially, it also sets the economy up for a crisis down the road.

With a combined 40+ years of experience in the finance world, Pablo and myself got together to pave a new path for a brighter future. This year, we launched a first-of-its-kind education technology platform that is dedicated to helping Gen Z learn the strategies and skills necessary to make the right investment decisions for their futures.

Now recognized as the smartest, most successful and most prestigious online community with nearly 35,000 members, P.N. & Friends is dedicated to supporting, encouraging and holding each other accountable to achieve lifelong goals and reaching maximum potential. Whether you’re an investment pro or dipping your toe into the wild waters of finance, P.N & Friends helps build wealth in an environment that’s second-to-none.

There is nowhere else out there where Gen Z can learn directly from professionals who have years of real-world experience in investment banking, private equity and real estate and have attended the most elite universities in the world.

We’re on a mission to make education and knowledge surrounding generational wealth, cryptocurrencies, stocks, options, investing, real estate, business strategy and more, attainable to all.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I think we can both agree that the most interesting thing that has happened to us since starting our careers is how quickly our latest company, P.N. & Friends has taken off.

In less than a year, we have each grown our TikTok accounts to amass more than 600,000 followers as we bring highly specialized content to Gen Z who are interested in investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies. As demand for our knowledge and expertise continues to grow, we’ve also launched a Discord channel that has reached nearly 35,000 users in a matter of five weeks.

What’s most interesting about our rapid success on a social media platform like TikTok is that we aren’t the typical demographic you see on the platform that is posting trendy dance videos or challenges. Instead, we are two finance veterans who have paired down our expertise into consumable videos that inspire people to uncover the world of investing at a young age. You can think of us as Renaissance men.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We’re not sure if it’s a mistake or not, but one of the biggest learning curves for us has been interacting with Gen Z on a social media platform like TikTok. Just like any generation, they have their own vocabulary and vernacular they use that are otherwise foreign to two seasoned finance pros like us.

With a true startup mentality, we’re always moving at lightning speed to keep our fingers on the pulse of the industry, and every so often, we’ll comb through our comments a bit too quickly. We’ve had a few instances where we stumble on a comment where we both scratch our heads and instead of probing to get more context, we responded with some unsightly answer that opened us up to more scrutiny.

It’s all fun and games until you’re on the receiving end of a group of angry Gen Z TikTokers. The lesson learned? Just ask for clarification and most of the time, they will understand. As a result, we strive to be much more measured in our responses and take the time to really understand what people are asking us so we can help them reach their maximum potential.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

In our opinion, a thought leader is someone who commands the space they are in and has a large following of people that look to them for advise or knowledge on a certain topic. Combined, we have millions of followers on TikTok and that’s a responsibility we take very seriously. Through our platforms, we like to encourage new thinking for other leaders and help them move the ball forward to making a better world for everyone.

To us, this is much different than just being an influencer or just another leader. We are helping Gen Z uncover their own pathway to knowledge and success by sharing the triumphs and tribulations that landed us at the top of our industry.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

One of the biggest benefits of becoming a thought leader has been the pure self-fulfillment. Not only are we doing something we love, but we also have the great opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise with the next generation of financiers.

This alone makes the time and energy we put into creating compelling content day-in and day-out well worth it as we’re helping people pave the way to their own successful futures. You never know how your 15 or 60-second video will inspire the user on the other end to take their life into a surprising and unexpected direction.

What could be better than that?

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

Being a thought leader in our industry means that you are always on the lookout for creating new revenue streams that can ultimately help you sustain and scale your business. For us, one of the most lucrative opportunities that has emerged since launching P.N. & Friends is the attention our social media platforms have received.

Not only has generating a combined 1.2 million followers across our TikTok accounts opened us up to new business partnership and affiliate marketing opportunities, but it has also allowed us to meet some genuinely amazing people on the platform we most likely would have never met otherwise. These people have been instrumental in our early success and have helped us further our mission to give the masses access to high finance education which is usually only at the fingertips of the affluent.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

1. Lead by Example: How can you be considered a thought leader when you don’t practice what you preach? It’s our job as industry leaders to be as transparent as possible when it comes to delivering the information were putting out into the world. It not only needs to be authentic, but also a direct representation of how we’ve become successful in our own careers.

2. Lead with Integrity: There are a lot of creators in our space who are more focused on garnering internet clout versus actually being a trustworthy and reliable source for the next generation. We have garnered the following we have because we’re not only posting easily digestible content, but we’ve also proved to our community that we are here to help them every step of the way. Always put your clients first.

3. Help Others: There’s no point in being successful if you can’t find a way to share it with others. Whether it’s creating courses or building a community where people just starting out can connect, learn and thrive in their respective fields, it’s your job as a thought leader to spark creativity and inspired innovation in order to get those who follow you to the next chapter of success.

4. Bring Fresh Thinking and Ideas: The world is constantly changing. In order to stay afloat, you have to change with the world and continuously develop new ideas and strategies that will put you at the top of your game. Whether it’s investing in cryptocurrencies or researching new and emerging stock options to diversify your portfolio, you want to be on the cutting edge of innovation vs. remaining stagnant in a field were constants rarely survive.

5. Failing Doesn’t Mean You’re a Failure: In the world of finance, the market ebbs and flows faster than you can keep track off. Sometimes, you’re going to hit it high and others you’ll hit an all-time-low. Whatever the case maybe, failure is never option. There is always a way out of a hole, you just have to have the strength, determination and will power to want to dig yourself out of it.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

One person who we think embodies the spirit and integrity of a thought leader is Jeff Bezos. Although he gets treated like the scapegoat for everyone’s problems in America, what we admire about him is his willingness and ability to adapt to changes, whether it’s following industry standards or not. One of the biggest moves he made in our opinion was raising minimum wage for all his workers, thus sparking a movement amongst his competitors to do the same.

A thought leader is someone who leads by example and makes choices that benefits the greater good of the people. This example alone, is one of many great case studies as to why Jeff Bezos is the ultimate thought leader.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

As the workforce has become more intense over the years with people constantly overworking themselves and employers not realizing the mental and physical toll this takes on an employee, one piece of advice we have is to always try and take time for yourself. Especially for the up-and-coming generations who believe this lifestyle is the norm.

Whether it’s traveling to a new destination, taking a drive or just turning off your phone for an evening, it’s imperative to take breaks and unplug from the professional world. At the end of the day, your life will always be worth more than your career.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Treat people the way you want to be treated. It’s as simple as that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If there was one life quote to live by, it would be — “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” It’s a classic but also a good reminder that you never know what kind of battle someone else is fighting.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If we could have lunch with anyone it would by Jack Dorsey.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.pnandfriends.com/

https://www.tiktok.com/@pabloheman?lang=en

https://www.tiktok.com/@nimayamini?lang=en

Thank you so much for your insights. This was very insightful and meaningful.