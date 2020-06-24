Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

How Nili Lotan Reframes Negative Thinking In An Instant

In her Thrive Questionnaire, the designer opens up about feeling inspired, prioritizing family, and finding mindfulness in what she loves.

By

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Below, Nili Lotan opens up about feeling inspired, prioritizing family, and finding mindfulness in what she loves.

Thrive Global: What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed? 

Nili Lotan: Every morning when I wake up, with my eyes still closed, I think of each one of my children and my late mom and dad. Then I kiss my husband next to me, whether he’s asleep or awake.

TG: What gives you energy?

A good conversation, being near the Mediterranean sea, creative expression. 

TG: What’s your secret life hack?

The strength of my relationships with my husband and kids.

TG: In this new normal, many companies have had to pivot how they are doing business.Can you share a little about how you have pivoted?

I’ve had to realign priorities and make sure that my business addresses some of the pressing needs we are seeing around us right now. I started a site called Giving Back, which sells archived collections at a lower price point and donates 10% of the profits to causes in need, like New York’s medical workers and now, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.  Other than that, I have shifted my energy towards my website, as it is where we are seeing all of our traffic. I am focused on creating new content that is relevant and meaningful to my community.

TG: How are you rethinking how you engage with customers? 

When quarantine began, I felt the need to connect with my clients and share a more open space with them. I’ve been posting a lot of my personal life recently: what I cook at home with my husband, my thoughts, the changes in my business. In April I introduced e-styling sessions, which is a program based on my belief that a woman’s wardrobe should be timeless and practical while also reflecting her sense of self. I invite my customers to book a virtual styling appointment with one of my sales associates over Zoom. I join the appointments when I can as I love the opportunity to engage directly with these women and speak to them about their lives and their needs as they adapt to the new world around them, the sessions are an opportunity for them to make the most of my collections and find the pieces that fit their individual lifestyle needs and desires.  I believe women respond to authenticity and connection and that is especially important in a moment like now when we are isolated from each other. It’s been a pleasure to see so many of my clients gain so much for these sessions.

TG: Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

I run my entire business through my phone, I get inspired through my phone, and I get informed through my phone.  It allows me to do what I do from anywhere in the world. When I am asleep its turned off on the side table by my bed

TG: How do you deal with email?

I answer my emails through my phone throughout the day. I try to answer all urgent emails as they come. I must admit I miss few here and there. I try once a week to check if I missed anything.

TG: When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

I can feel tired or overstimulated but I don’t feel burnt out – I love what I do and I feel inspired even when I need a rest. 

TG: Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

“Everything will be ok in the end, and if it’s not ok, its not the end.” John Lennon, and “Hope is a thing with feathers.”

TG: How do you prioritize when you have an overwhelming amount to do?

I identify the most important and most relevant things to do and then work my way down the list. 

TG: With so many distractions and interruptions coming at us throughout the day. What are your tips to stay focused?

When I am interested in what I am doing, my days pass by like a breeze.  Work through necessary issues when they arise but always get back on track to what needs to be done. Find or create an environment for yourself to work where you feel safe, motivated, and empowered, whether it;s a corner of your home, an office, your favorite chair. 

TG: When you notice you’re getting too stressed, what do you do to course correct?

I try to get 8 hours of sleep, drink enough water, and breathe deep.

TG: What’s a surprising way you practice mindfulness?

Cooking and baking is very much a mindfulness practice for me in that it allows me to be fully present in what I am doing. I am able to zone in on the ingredients and recipe with such focus that everything else is able to pause for the time being.  

TG: How do you reframe negative thinking?

I remember that everything is temporary and that there is light on the other side of the negative issue I am working through.

TG: What brings you optimism?

The success and growth of my children always brings me optimism.

TG: What’s your evening routine that helps you unwind and go to sleep? 

Lately I have been listening to music that I love while cooking or baking.

    Nili Lotan

    Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Nili Lotan’s influences remain rooted in her upbringing, inspired by a love for fashion from an early age. After graduating from Shenkar College of Engineering and Design in Tel Aviv, Lotan moved to New York where she lead design teams for some of the industry's most iconic names, including Ralph Lauren, Liz Claiborne and Nautica. 

     

    She launched her eponymous label in 2003, grounded in the belief that a woman's wardrobe should function as an extension of herself. Lotan is guided by her philosophy that clothing should be clean, sophisticated and functional and that a designer must provide women with pieces that reflect her own self-expression. 

     

    Lotan’s collections are continually inspired by her personal sensibilities, her creative environment, her own lifestyle and the daily lives of her customers. With her design studio, flagship store and home in TriBeCa, Lotan’s work is shaped by the intimacy and neighborhood experience of New York City.

     

    In the spring of 2020, Lotan introduced NILI LOTAN ♥ NEW YORK in response to the global health crisis facing New York. Feeling compelled to support her city, Lotan established a program and ongoing commitment to donate 15% of profits from limited edition product to NYULangone Hospital in support of frontline medical workers. 

     

    Taking further steps to help the community at large,  Nili developed a subsection of her website solely dedicated  to using her platform for something greater. In April, inspired by her desire to love and to give, she launched Nili Lotan Giving Back, a shoppable digital archive of past collections for up to 70% off. This follows the abundance of support she had received from women from around the globe who resonate with the collection and wish to afford it. Each month, 10% of the subsite's profit will go towards a cause or organization that is giving back to communities in need. Most recently, Nili elected to donate to The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the country’s first and foremost civil and human rights law firm dedicated to fighting racial injustice.

     

    Lotan also developed NL e-styling that continues to serve as a resource for her clientele during NYC’s shutdown. The one-on-one digital appointments provide a personal and intimate shopping experience and an opportunity for Lotan to maintain connection with her clients in the absence of the in-store experience.  

     

    Nili Lotan stores are located in TriBeCa, on Madison Ave and in East Hampton, NY and the collection can be found at specialty boutiques and upscale department stores throughout the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia and is an ever-reliable resource for celebrities, stylists and editors.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    How to Reframe Overwhelming Thoughts

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    How Food Network Chef Molly Yeh Maintains Her Focus

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    This CEO Has Powerful Advice to Help You Reframe Negative Thinking

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.