Nikki Vergakes: “Being curious about things has helped my success”

Being curious about things has helped my success. Instead of seeing things as black and white and giving up, I get curious around why things happened, and all different perspectives of a situation. It helps us have more grace and self-compassion as entrepreneurs.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Nikki Vergakes.

Nikki Vergakes is an aligned action coach based in Providence, RI. She helps her clients build the business of their dreams and call in consistent income in their business by healing limiting beliefs, creating a sustainable business strategy, holding them accountable and supporting them alone the way. She has a focus on ethical business and will be certified in NLP, EFT, Hypnosis, TIME techniques and Life & Success Coaching by August 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I studied Communications with a focus on Public Relations and minors in Public Health & graphic Design in college. I had 4 different PR & Marketing internships. I wasn’t sure what part of PR I wanted to explore, but I knew I loved managing social media accounts.

I worked in the corporate world from 2017 to 2019. I first worked at a boutique PR firm where I was promoted to PR Associate 6 months in, and was the go-to social media expert.

I moved to Rhode Island in 2018 and worked in in-house PR and community management for a PR for a healthcare non profit.

While working, I always had a side project and knew I would be an entrepreneur one day. I’ve done food and lifestyle blogging, a DIY podcast, a newsletter, and freelance social media management.

In June 2019, I started my business officially after freelancing on the side for a year. I had 3 social media management clients before I left my job with some savings. In September 2019, I launched 8-week social media coaching after feeling so much tension with trying to sign social media management clients.⠀

In January 2020, I simultaneously re-launching coaching as Marketing & Business coaching, signed 3 clients, ran 90-minute intensives, joined a social media agency, and ran a beta group social media coaching program.

In April 2020, I launched my mini-course, the Foolproof Promo Plan — saw how active and loyal my audience was, gained even more confidence.

In June 2020: Re-launched my coaching as Business coaching, booked out my 1:1, planned for my next program, and gave notice to my remaining SMM clients. ⠀⠀

I now see my 1:1 clients for 6 months and am fully booked out, and have a successful 12-week sales and healing group program.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For me, it’s been the pull to keep moving in some way, no matter what. When I had many lessons I learned early in my business, that meant to get another client, keep showing up, or launch something else. The more self work I did, the more I knew that even meant working on myself and going inward.

In fall 2020, I didn’t sign as many 1:1 clients as I expected. Business didn’t pick fully back up until spring 2021, but this was a much needed pause and reflection. I kept going. I was smart with my money, I leaned on my support, did a lot of self work, and kept showing up on social media.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Yes! Often clients say to me that they want to build a business, and even have time, but they don’t know how to fill that time. Habits help you be more productive so that you can save the time of wondering what to do, and be able to be more efficient. You can dive into what to do.

It’s a masculine energy-based framework to fill in with an intuitive, feminine energy flow. It isn’t about working more hours, it’s about working smarter. This is more sustainable.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits is to actually set realistic goals, and celebrate when you accomplish them. This way, you don’t get discouraged and give up when you don’t meet your unrealistic goals. This is actually a form of self sabotage. Give yourself grace. This is a way to build self trust, which is when we trust we will do something when we say we will.

And that’s how to stop bad habits — reassess your goals and make them more realistic.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The only constant in life is change. Leaning into change has been so transformative. We all want change but are often afraid of it. But we need to accept it in order to get what we want!!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m running my last live version of The Authentic Sales Academy, which is a 12-week, 10-module healing and coaching program that focuses on healing their limiting beliefs around sales and helping students design their own unique sales method. It’s already been so great and continues to grow. I’ll be turning it into a mastermind and/or self-study version in the fall, and it will really help people have a group that they’re accountable to and can lean on.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Get curious instead of seeing in black and white. This includes problem solving issues in your own business, for clients and for potential clients. See the opportunity! Coaches are supposed to be expanders. For example, if you want more people in your group program, and you keep hearing price objections, create a payment plan. Don’t avoid the inner work. This past year, I’ve worked with two energy healers, a therapist, a health coach, three business coaches, and a mindset coach to guide me through this work and help me get to where I am today. Every block that I uncovered, I not only became more confident in selling, but I also became more comfortable doing things my own way. And now I’m well on my way to becoming the leader that I’m meant to be. Don’t just see clients as dollar signs. The expression “you’ll never get clients when you need clients” is so true. If you want to sign a client, make sure you really want to work with them, and can see how you can improve their lives. Make sure your intentions are good. I’ve worked with un-aligned clients, and it doesn’t feel good. More aligned clients always have better outcomes. Lean into change. Your business WILL pivot. It’s for the better. Business is a series of pivots. I started as a social media manager, and am much happier being a life & business coach. You don’t have to work the same amount of hours as you did at your 9–5. It’s possible to make more and work less. I used to work 12 hour days as a social media manager, now I see all of my clients and check in with my community, and do some light admin for 5 hours a day max.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s super easy to get overwhelmed as an entrepreneur and new coach. If you’re marketing yourself on social media, it’s good to have good connections, but the comparison can be dangerous. I would limit how much of other people’s content you consume.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Sometimes with coaching, you can get hung up on what you have a plan for, and want to follow a strict flow. This can be a crutch if you’re insecure and want to provide a good experience.

Listen to what your client actually needs. What your intuition tells you to tell or prescribe them will be right. You can let go of the reins.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

This is my favorite! I love finding leads by posting content that performs well on Instagram and Tik Tok and engaging back — following, DMing, or commenting — on those who seem aligned who interact with it. I also like looking for ideal clients under relevant hashtags.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

It doesn’t have to be that way! You can choose to work shorter or normal hours from the get go. Set an energetic boundary and stick to it.

I would say make sure your basic needs like water, food, social interaction, hygiene and sleep are taken care of. And don’t avoid investigating your own triggers. Coaches need coaches and/or therapists!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If it’s not obvious enough, manage your energy. Work less, enjoy life more, while being successful!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I love Gabby Bernstein and all of her work! Super attractor was an amazing book.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram: @cultivatedcontent Tik Tok: @nikki_vergakes Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/authenticbusinesscollective/ All other links (freebies and courses): msha.ke/cultivatedcontent

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!