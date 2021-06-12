Nikki Schiavone of Cubert: “Keep it simple”

Keep it simple. Be consistent. Make it fun. Moderation, even moderation in moderation. The kitchen is where the change happens. Get healthy for the right reasons. You need more sleep than you think. And drink all the water.

Nikki Schiavone is the Executive Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation at Cubert Inc. She is a highly motivated, ambitious, creative and collaborative person in all aspects of life. She holds a B.S. from Towson University in Marketing & Communications and an M.S. from West Virginia University in Integrated Marketing Communications. She’s an incredible communicator with an undeniable passion for humans and wellness. Nikki consistently moves the needle anywhere she lands.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a former Division I athlete, turned yoga teacher and reiki master, turned startup executive. I have close to 15 years of experience in marketing, advertising and strategy around the globe, with more than 20 years of experience entrenching myself in every aspect of health and wellness — my mantra, everything is within. At Cubert, I support my team by setting the strategic vision for marketing, strategy and innovation, and I’m the co-founder and co-chair of the company’s wellness program, Cubert Cares. I have held 2 board seats for CASA advocacy programs, I currently support West Virginia University’s IMC Master’s program as a career coach and mentor for their Master’s students, and have worked for global retail brands, the Fortune 100 of the world, 2 of the largest advertising agencies internationally, along with local start-ups, non-profits, and management consulting firms.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Earning a leadership role at Cubert! It was a dream come true that I never knew I wanted. The lesson for me is to always manifest the life you want, but make room for what you can’t see yet and take the leap, that’s where magic comes in.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Control and trust. You have to build a team that makes you better, and the business better. Hire candidates that make smart decisions and you will never, ever feel the need to micromanage, control the output and the best about that is that you’ll learn to love the trust you’ve built with your team to fuel your and their success. We all learn that the hard way, but it’s one of the best lessons to learn. Hire for your weaknesses, hire for impact, build the round table, and trust the team to deliver the impact that’s needed and desired.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Amen. My success is not my own. I share my successes with my family, friends, colleagues, network, etc, because without their council, their shoulder to lean on, and their creativity, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I have a strong, deep bench when it comes to council, but I was recently taught a different kind of lesson outside of the professional arena. My Reiki Master, Libby Barnett, whom I studied with to earn my own Reiki Master certification, shared something with me that I’ll never forget. It revolves around the importance of tapping into self-referred consciousness and the impact of obtaining a self-referred nature of pure consciousness and its creative power. I’m big on creative power and the limitless nature that our creativity provides for me and the people around me. I used to think there was a limit to the amount of ideas we had, or the ways in which we are able to see the world and contribute through the lens of creativity, but there aren’t. That level of acceptance and awareness makes me a better leader and a more successful contributor in life and in business.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Put simply, the FitTrack family of products are easy to use, easy to incorporate into your daily routine, they’re a welcome disruption in the health management space, they put YOU in the driver seat of your health journey, provide millions with their own personal health data to action on, and the coolest part, these products work! Our customers share stories every day about how we’ve changed their lives, helped them to be better partners/parents/friends/colleagues/humans, etc. all because our products have helped them to make healthier decisions for themselves and their loved ones. That’s what it’s all about. We’re in it to help people and the dedication our team has to that mission is what wakes me up every morning with a smile on my face.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Keep it simple. Be consistent. Make it fun. Moderation, even moderation in moderation. The kitchen is where the change happens. Get healthy for the right reasons. You need more sleep than you think. And drink all the water.

I was a Division I athlete, a half-marathon runner, crossfitter, HIIT’er, body builder and figure competitor, group fitness instructor, spin instructor, yoga teacher, meditation teacher, reiki master, and the list goes on. My key to health is to always be a student, to always be learning and listening to what my mind, body and soul are telling me. I’ll always be a student of wellness, it fascinates me, moves my soul and has brought so many wonderful people in my life. Be your own student, get curious and surround yourself with other like minded people who also want to keep learning.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Some sort of movement around collective meditation movement and more adventures in the great outdoors! Meditation and nature are the bees’ knees and I wish I knew their value much sooner in life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

In wellness: That discipline is self love, not torture, haha! Consistency and discipline are ‘snaps’ for you, they are the love notes and hugs for you. Fall in love with them, they are your friends, not your enemies.

In business: Worry less, trust yourself, surround yourself with people smarter than you and learn how to ask for help.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

That’s like picking a favorite movie for me, they are all important and impact us in different ways. If I had to pick, I’d say mental health. Our minds are powerful. Understanding, allowing, creating a level of presence and awareness with my mind have been my keys to peace and happiness. Consistent journaling, meditation, moments of pause, allowing, observing, etc. are easy concepts and yet hard to adopt for most (myself included). We’re all a work in progress, all doing the best we can. I think moving towards the mental health movement could be a big game changer for us. We are working very hard at FitTrack to take these kinds of things into account as we continue to grow our solutions for our customers.

