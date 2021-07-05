Nikki Pezzopane and Cameron Fica of ‘Slothee Wants Coffee’: “Know your strengths”

Know your strengths. Do not join every single social platform and spread yourself too thin. Claim handles then find out where your audience is and focus on those first.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nikki Pezzopane and Cameron Fica.

Nikki Pezzopane and Cameron Fica are the mother-son duo behind the children’s book, Slothee Wants Coffee. After traveling domestically and internationally, the inspiration behind ‘Slothee Wants Coffee’ comes from the love of exploration (and coffee)! Slothee and Slothee’s mom represent the relationship and desire to encourage learning through discovery. They not only published Slothee Wants Coffee, but have a merch line along with it.

Nikki is originally from Metro Detroit but moved to Arizona in high school. She attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, receiving a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Criminology. Nikki also earned a Master’s in Forensic Psychology from Argosy University. However, she realized her heart wasn’t with her degree path and took a different route in life by starting a Digital Marketing/Social Media Management company in 2014. Nikki always had a love for writing, even at a young age, so she was inspired by Cameron’s idea, and together they wrote Slothee Wants Coffee. She also has a passion for travel, having traveled to 38 states and 16 countries.

Cameron has a passion for traveling and went on an airplane for the first time at 3-months old. He is 8-years old, has lived in 3 states, and traveled to 14 countries and 22 states. Cameron loves sloths and came up with the idea of Slothee Wants Coffee during a trip to Costa Rica. He also loves playing on the beach, science experiments, and playing Roblox.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

On a trip to Costa Rica, we fell in love with sloths, seeing them in the rainforests and watching their slow, yet smooth movements. After taking a coffee (and chocolate) tour, we learned that there was much more than just brewing a cup of coffee. From bean to your cup, it is a process. Due to having to pause our monthly travel and adventures, we wanted to bring that process to life in a children’s book and add fun facts in the book that kids can understand and relate to, while virtually traveling around the world.

Cameron is the brain behind the ideas, and came up with the animals, names, countries, and even assisted with the research. However, he excels in marketing decisions.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

We had no experience in publishing, however due to the pandemic, taught myself everything about the process of self-publishing. When the pandemic arose, they halted travel. In fact, we were mid-flight from Los Angeles to Copenhagen when the President announced the borders closing in March 2020. When we landed in Copenhagen we also learned that Denmark locked down while mid-air. After flying for 12 hours, we had to turn around and hop on another 12 hour flight to the states. The last flight out of the country to the US was to San Francisco, so we took it and made a road trip out of it to get back to Phoenix, where we were living at the time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

At the moment, Slothee Still Wants Coffee is in the works. We also extended the merch line to include mugs, totes, stuffed animals, stickers, and toys.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Slothee Wants Coffee is a colorful, adventurous children’s book. In the book, Slothee travels from Costa Rica to Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Hawaii in search of the perfect cup of coffee. It is an educational yet fun adventure packed with new friends, cultures, and most importantly — coffee!

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Desire to learn, Willing to take a risk, and Go Getter are the most instrumental character traits in the process. We went into the process not knowing anything about publishing. Cameron and I grabbed a notebook, pencil, and blanket and sat on the beach while brainstorming ideas for the book. I spent hours and hours researching what the next steps were. I learned how to self-publish from scratch. Willing to take a risk comes from taking money saved and paying an amazing illustrator to bring the book to life. Even today, I am investing back into the company. The risk is frightening, but I have high hopes. The Go Getter trait is a nonstop cycle. We ran a month-long Kickstarter campaign and raised over 10K dollars on pre-sales, in addition to another 3K dollars in pre-sales off the site. It is an ongoing job, having to promote, market, learn, and sell.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

While writing the book, I wanted to have it as a hobby, however during the process, we really enjoyed it and knew it could be even more. I even said that I didn’t want to do merch, but here we are with a merch line! We also have a Spanish version of the book available on Amazon to reach more of an audience. Slothee Wants Coffee has become our identity. You wouldn’t believe how many text messages I get from friends and family of random sloth products they see in stores. I love it!

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I would encourage them to go for it! In fact, in my “free time” (what is that?), I have been helping a local member of the community with their book venture from scratch. It is amazing to see others accomplish a dream as well. If they have a pen and paper, I am willing to talk their ear off about the why and advice in getting started and the process.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

That it can’t be done alone. Cameron helps with marketing and sales, but I also hired an editor, illustrator, designer, printing company, and manufacturer. That doesn’t include communicating with so many others, working on pitches, and for me personally, coaching my 8-year-old in public speaking and business.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

It is SO important to have your voice in your content. What is your vision? What is your message? Whether you are fully running everything or not, you need a consistent voice that will pull the book together to make others interested in it.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Take advantage of YouTube, webinars, tips on TikTok, Instagram, etc. Even if you are strapped for more, there are free resources out there. Engagement is so important. Don’t think that posting a post and signing off is going to get you thousands of followers overnight. Be consistent. Even if that means making a calendar of your posts. This will help you plan for events. I keep a calendar of posts a month+ in advance with room to post new things if needed. Search wacky holidays and prepare campaigns in advance. Add value. People don’t want to see you constantly sell, sell, selling. You are not a car dealer and don’t want to be one on social media. Gain trust and your audience’s attention. Know your strengths. Do not join every single social platform and spread yourself too thin. Claim handles then find out where your audience is and focus on those first. Add video! Practice in front of the camera — personalize your accounts so people get to know you. The more you have in common, the more of a chance they will support you. Don’t be afraid to look goofy. Not camera ready? Get creative with characters or the process. Canva is an amazing tool. Join Facebook Groups. Everyone will have different groups to join. Find your niche. Engage and answer questions before jumping in with a post, and don’t just post to sell. Ask questions (ex. if you were scrolling, which image would you stop for? — add 2 pictures from your book or cover). Naturally, they will engage to bring it to the top of the page. Look for weekly promotion posts in some groups too. Track your groups in Google Sheets or Excel and keep track of posts that do well. Use social listening. Search hashtags or geotags and engage. Contact local news sources for PR opportunities. Don’t over post. If you have a ton to say, schedule it out or use Stories. Tag local places, etc. in stories for a chance of them reposting. Analyze your insights to see what is working and what isn’t. A/B test. Keep doing what works!

There are so many more ways, but mainly don’t give up. Keep it consistent and keep going. Some posts may flop, just try something new for your page. You got this!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

On my 2021 vision board, I wrote Kristen Bell is the goal person that I would love to have read the book. Not only does she love sloths, but she seems like she has an amazing personality. Plus, she is also a Michigan native (we grew up around the same area) who is now living in California. She is also a mom, which is relatable as well.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our website, www.slotheewantscoffee.com or Facebook, facebook.com/slotheewantscoffee Instagram instagram.com/slotheewantscoffee Twitter twitter.com/slotheescoffee and TikTok tiktok.com/@slotheewantscoffee

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.