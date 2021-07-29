Nikki Oden of Your Ideal Mom Life: “Be here, now”

Be here, now. Stop listening to the chatter inside your brain. You know what I mean — the voice playing out in minute detail what “might” happen or what “could” go wrong, or that wants to remind you of all those times in your past when things didn’t go as smoothly as you had hoped. None of that is real. It either already happened or may never, ever happen. The only thing that exists is this moment, right now. Get out of your head and experience it. It’s really nice out here.

Nikki Oden is the founder of Your Ideal Mom Life and host of the Love Your Mom Life podcast. She teaches working moms how to own their time and crush their goals — without the mom guilt. She is also a lawyer, a happy wife, mom of two and creator of Time Boss, a productivity and time management course designed specifically for working mothers.

A little bit about me: I am first-generation American and a native South Floridian, born in Fort Lauderdale to a Filipino mother and a Chilean father. Before he retired, my dad was in sales and taught me several of life’s most important skills — how to ride a bike, how to roller skate, how to fish, how to drive stick shift. My mom is a nurse practitioner and a straight-A student with very neat handwriting. She’s most definitely a high achiever. I attribute my perfectionism to her!

As a kid, I was an avid fiction reader. My love for stories naturally evolved into a love of writing, and later, I became passionate about performing arts. I had my sights set on a career in acting until my parents swooped in and convinced me that being a lawyer was “like acting in a courtroom.” I fell for it and, after a slight, rebellious detour in college during which I thought I might major in business, graduated with a degree in English Writing and eventually went to law school, where I graduated first in my class.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been putting intense pressure on myself to perform. My father often recalls a time when I was in grade school and I became so distraught after coloring outside the lines that I pressed the crayon furiously onto the page and scribbled over the entire picture to destroy it. I remember that too. I also remember trying to master the clarinet in sixth grade and becoming so frustrated with myself that I literally pulled hair from my scalp.

Suffice it to say, I’ve come a long way!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Greatness isn’t for the chosen few. Greatness is for the few who choose.” — Jamie Gilbert

So often we allow ourselves to believe lies that would limit our impact on the world. Lies like, “I’m not good enough,” or “Other people are doing it better than I am,” or “It has to be perfect.”

But the truth is that all of us have the option to be great. It’s a choice. Realizing that truth has opened up an entire world for me, one in which I try new things, play full out and allow myself to fall flat on my face as I work toward growing my business and my mind.

I’ve written Jamie’s words on my bathroom mirror. I want to remember to choose greatness every day.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The ONE Thing by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan taught me everything I know about productivity and prioritizing. I used to believe all things matter equally. They don’t. The ONE Thing taught me how to focus so that, in going after my big hairy audacious goals, I can identify the one thing I can do to make everything else easier or unnecessary. Perfectionists tend to over complicate things. Learning how to make things simpler in both my business and my personal life has been incredibly valuable.

I’m also a huge fan of You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero. The mind is an incredibly powerful thing. As a recovering perfectionist, I have spent a lot of time in my head, painstakingly over-analyzing and worrying. Through the power of self-discovery, I’ve learned how to command my thoughts and attention to create what I want to experience. You Are a Badass reinforces many of those principles and helps me remember that the universe is friendly. I’m the only thing standing in my way.

And I’m a complete sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watching the Avengers step into their greatness to impact the world despite all their imperfections never gets old for me.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m successful because I have grit, determination and resilience.

I don’t give up easily, not even when things get messy or uncomfortable. I think one of the most relatable examples of my grit took place in the fitness arena. A few years ago, despite hating to run and being straight-up terrified of the many (many) pull-ups, pushups, burpees and squats I knew awaited me, I begrudgingly signed up for an insane fitness challenge at which I had once scoffed as being inhumane and agreed to forego wine and coffee (among life’s other delights) for four weeks in the name of fitness. The program consisted of a strict Paleo diet that made me wince at first glance (“What do you mean, no hummus?!”) and a workout regimen that had me doing handstand pushups on Saturdays. (To answer your question, yes, I modified them). Anytime I had a serving of alcohol I had to run a mile. And did I mention that the four weeks encompassed Mother’s Day, the most glorious of all days to eat brunch?

Yet I dove in anyway, jitterbugs and all. My goal was not to lose weight or inches, although I lost plenty of both. It wasn’t even to win. It was just to finish the challenge and give it my all so that I would know . . . could I do it?

The answer is yes. And as it turns out, I won the whole thing.

Crushing a goal is dirty, hard work. It’s sweaty and gross. It’s painful and challenging and, in my case, can bring you to your knees gasping for air, or leave you face down on a trodden gym floor trying not to cry as you force yourself up for burpee number 15 of 22. But it’s also where you learn the nooks and crannies of who you are and who you’re becoming. It’s where the magic happens.

Trust me, there are most definitely times in my business when I want to throw in the towel. But I don’t. I’m gritty like that.

And though I hit obstacles, like impossible-to-figure-out technology hurdles, challenges with growing my audience, and even imposter syndrome, I don’t take myself out of the race. I keep going because I’m determined.

Don’t get me wrong. I’ve fallen down and had to start over. A lot. When I was in high school and fully believed the entire world revolved around me and my social life, my family moved from Florida to Chile to placate my father’s mid-life crisis. A year and a half later, I was back in Florida on my own as a freshman at Florida State University (go ‘Noles!) and discovered, while attempting to sell my plasma for extra spending money, that I have Type 1 Diabetes, despite having no family history. Later, after graduating college and working at my first real job, I met my first husband. He encouraged me to fulfill my dream of going to law school, which I had all but abandoned when my parents confessed they couldn’t help me financially. Our marriage, however, only lasted 18 months.

In each of those situations I could have chosen fear, dejection and limitation. And the truth is, I did, for a very short time. Leaving everything I’ve ever known and loved to live in another hemisphere crushed me at first. Being diagnosed with an incurable disease was crippling. My divorce felt humiliating. And I allowed myself to feel it all, because I believe fully experiencing my emotions — even the so-called “negative” ones — is a vital part of releasing the limitation. But in each situation, I got up again and chose to thrive instead of wallow. I bounced back, because I’m resilient.

Falling down repeatedly in the first half of my life gave me the courage to trade in my successful career as a commercial litigator at one of the most prestigious law firms in the country to be a stay-at-home mom. Later, it gave me the courage to admit I had lost myself in motherhood, and to discover that I could start a home-based business and pursue my dreams without forgoing my family. It was through that process that I became passionate about helping other moms believe in themselves, invest in themselves, and educate themselves, so they can be anything they want to be. That led to me creating my company, Your Ideal Mom Life, and now I have an entire business dedicated to empowering mothers to own their time and crush their goals while refusing to be limited by self-doubt or mom guilt.

It all worked out quite beautifully, but I wouldn’t have gotten here if I didn’t know how to dig in, push forward and pivot where necessary. I have my grit, determination and resilience to thank for that.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Merriam Webster defines “perfectionist” as an individual who exhibits or adheres to perfectionism, which in turn is defined as a disposition to regard anything short of perfection as unacceptable.

For me, it goes much deeper than that. A perfectionist ties their identity and their worth to their performance.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a perfectionist is most definitely not entirely bad. Certainly you’d want a perfectionist as your neurosurgeon or the calligrapher for your wedding invitations? There is value in taking your work seriously and wanting to produce the absolute best results. Certainly, my perfectionism led to me graduating first in my class from law school and managing Type 1 Diabetes for two full-term pregnancies without any complications.

In right order, and in the proper doses, perfectionism can yield unparalleled results.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a perfectionist often goes hand-in-hand with a ton of negative self-talk. I have historically been brutally hard on myself, which has robbed me of enjoying small wins. It has also precluded me from seeing the beauty of mistakes, which truly are our greatest teachers.

I married the wrong guy once. I was so concerned with checking boxes and ticking off what I thought should come next on my list of life’s achievements that I didn’t bother to stop and think about whether we were compatible. After five years of being together, we were married for eight measly months before I filed for divorce. I almost stayed, because I was so terrified of being viewed as a failure. I almost allowed that fear to paralyze me into perpetuating years of what would have been a miserable union.

But because I didn’t give in to the fear, I met the love of my life. Fourteen years, two kids and one hellacious pandemic later, we’re still totally into each other. That one decision — to step out of my comfort zone, own the mistake, and choose to learn from it — has allowed me to experience joy and love like I might not ever have otherwise known.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionists tend to be rule-followers. We are fiercely attached to doing things correctly because we are terrified of getting it “wrong.” That fear can be paralyzing. As a coping mechanism, many perfectionists convince themselves it would be better not to try than to try and subsequently fail or be criticized.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Be here, now. Stop listening to the chatter inside your brain. You know what I mean — the voice playing out in minute detail what “might” happen or what “could” go wrong, or that wants to remind you of all those times in your past when things didn’t go as smoothly as you had hoped.

None of that is real. It either already happened or may never, ever happen. The only thing that exists is this moment, right now. Get out of your head and experience it. It’s really nice out here. Flip the script. Instead of asking yourself, “What if I fail?” or “What if they criticize me?” Ask yourself, “How can I create something worth criticizing?” As an entrepreneur who creates content for a living, I always ask myself this question before pressing “publish” or “send:” Did I create something worth criticizing? If I’m not creating something that’s even worth criticizing, I have bigger problems than whether the end product is perfect. Flip the script and get out there. Who knows? You might just receive praise instead of criticism. Just start. For real. Just start. Unless we’re talking about imminent bodily harm or threats to human life, there is no point in worrying about what could or might go wrong. You don’t need to know what the second step will be to take the first one. Use the information you have right now, and just take the first step. The next step will always reveal itself. Rest in knowing there are no bad outcomes. If you discover you took a “wrong” step along the way, just change directions. It’s much easier to change directions when you’re moving than it is from a dead stop, anyway. Change your vocabulary. As a perfectionist, you probably hate the word “mistake.” So, change your vocabulary. Instead of viewing mistakes as “screw ups” or “messes” or other undesirable results, allow yourself to see them for what they actually are: teachers. Mistakes are our greatest teachers, if we’ll allow them to be. The truth is that we only grow by making mistakes. I didn’t learn to ride a bike by getting it right the first time. Heck no. I fell down. Over and over again. Learning what it feels like to fall down helped me figure out how to gain my balance and stay upright. Next time you’re faced with stepping outside of your comfort zone and getting out there, instead of saying, “I hope I don’t make a mistake,” ask yourself, “I wonder what I’ll learn?” Figure out what not to do. When it comes to growing and scaling my business, I almost never get it right on the first try. In other words, I put myself out there and experience a lot of things a perfectionist might argue are avoidable if I had just waited until everything was “perfect.” But I view those errors as a guide for what not to do on the next try. Figuring out quickly what doesn’t work saves me a ton of time and heartache. If something I create isn’t going to obtain the results I ultimately want, I’d rather know that sooner than later. Wouldn’t you?

Yes, it can be frustrating to stumble as you’re starting something new or when you launch something for the first time, but there is tremendous value in discovering what doesn’t work.

Allowing yourself to become paralyzed by perfectionism will certainly keep you safe in your comfort zone, but you’re missing out on vital information you could be collecting on how to improve by getting out there and making so-called “mistakes.”

Feedback is a gift. Go get yours.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would end all child abuse — physical, emotional and sexual. Candidly, I have no idea how I would even begin to go about doing it. But it’s an issue that profoundly saddens me as a mother and one that I fervently wish did not exist.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would be tickled pink to have lunch with Ina Garten, cookbook author and host of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa. She has a calm, approachable elegance about her that just makes me want to be her friend. And she looks like she would give really good hugs.

I also love that Ina keeps things simple in the best way. As a perfectionist, I tend to overcomplicate things. Ina’s goal is to teach you how to create something gorgeous — whether it’s a table scape, a flower arrangement or a delicious meal — and then wink at you and say, “How easy is that?”

