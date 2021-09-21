Nikki N. Klugh: “An unbreakable belief in herself”

An unbreakable belief in herself — There are endless challenges that I’ve bumped up against during this process to start and grow my company. There have been days when one huge thing or a series of little things will throw off my entire day, week, or month. Combine that with exhaustion and my faith has been tested. Without an unbreakable belief that we can succeed, the challenges that we will inevitably face can shake our faith in our abilities, our purpose, our path; they will have us question the reasons why we’re doing this, and it can be daunting. I know from personal experience that an unshakeable faith develops courage, and you can get back up, learn the lessons to be had and overcome any set back.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nikki Njeri Klugh.

Nikki N. Klugh is an award-winning interior designer and the principal designer of NIKKI KLUGH DESIGN GROUP, Inc. She knows that our environments can shift the way we feel and the way we function at a deep level — for workspaces to inspire our productivity, for sanctuary spaces to provide us rest and to restore our very spirit as we return from long days in a sometimes cluttered, stressful, and draining world. Her design mission is to create inspiring spaces and work cultures, which reflect the creativity, innovation and collaboration that occurs in highly successful companies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As far back as I can remember, my mother and I spent our weekends decorating our cozy little home in Houston, TX. She had majored in fashion design at Texas Woman’s University but landed a job in the gas and oil field upon graduation. That made weekends her time (our time) to be creative. I loved the transformations we created room by room together; the magic of it all was always so exciting and fulfilling!

So I grew up wanting to be a decorator not even knowing that it was an actual career path nor seeing anyone that looked like me doing it. I feel so blessed to be able to go back to my first love and help others create magic in their own lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I began broadcasting my work via Facebook Live a few years back. I would have a couple of live viewers now and then. I became very discouraged by the low numbers and wanted to stop doing the videos. A business friend who predicted the shift to video in all aspects of social media encouraged me to continue. So, for two years, I went live on Facebook and toured projects I was working on and shared design tips with little to no real engagement. Sometimes it felt like the only person that cared was my mom. HA!

HOWEVER, it turns out those videos were what paved the way for me to do a national television commercial for a well-known brand. It did three things: 1. gave the casting director and producers consistent footage of me; 2. allowed me to practice learning my lines “in the moment”, and 3. Helped me get comfortable in front of a camera. The day of the video shoot flowed so naturally, like I was meant to be there. I credit my two years of practice for the opportunity and the incredible results. The commercial ran for six weeks and provided phenomenal exposure for my company!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had just finished reading the book “The Tipping Point” when I received an inquiry from a well-known celebrity. I was soooooo excited to get my first celebrity client and was CERTAIN that my business would take off because of working with them. I was so wrong!! It’s funny to me now as I look back and see all the work that I’ve done to grow my company since then. What was I thinking to believe that success would come as simple as serving one famous person? I clearly didn’t understand the context of the book, but reading it kept me going in a moment when I wanted to quit…I never gave up and I’m happy for the boost it provided.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many fellow entrepreneurs that have helped me along my journey; however, if it had not been for my friend, Kim Warren, inviting me to a two-day conference focused on entrepreneurship, I would not have started down this pathway to create something bigger than me. That conference was the beginning of me seeing the gaps in my understanding of business and challenged me to learn more. It also provided an amazing community that would continue to support me with every challenge, every win, and every breakthrough I’ve had in the past twelve years. I’m forever grateful for Kim and that I get to do business and life with people who are brilliant, generous, and supportive.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

As a young, Black girl growing up in Houston, TX, I was always encouraged to go to college, graduate and find a “good job”. Entrepreneurship was never an option that was discussed. I believe more women would start companies if entrepreneurship were simply presented as a welcomed option by their family and educators. Exposure and access are what is currently holding women back from founding.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Features like this, entrepreneurship programs in grade and high school that specifically target girls, and better access to funding are all things that should happen at various levels of our society.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

A global leadership that reflects the diverse nature of its constituents and their individual perspectives and needs will make our world a better place. The most influential of our world leaders are government officials and business owners. A more balanced representation of women in both the government and business sectors will benefit us all.

Women and men have unique, inherent qualities. They are meant to complement one another and without one, the other is lacking.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There are prototypes that are perpetuated in entrepreneurship circles. If you don’t fit into any of them, you may start to believe you don’t belong. So much of what we do is belief driven…I’d love for the myths of “The Genius”, “The Guru”, “The Gambler” and “The Gunslinger” to be dispelled. There is not a cookie cutter answer to who is able to be a successful founder.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that the traits of a founder are varied and vast. I also believe that anyone with the ability to grow these traits within themselves can be a successful founder. The real question is, do they have the time and support to sustain themselves as they make the necessary changes to grow their companies.

Some traits that increase the likelihood of success are tenacious, observant, analytical, humble, flexible, and thoughtful. An ability to read the market, test the market, shift ideas as necessary, trust the genius of team members and advisors, connect with people in a genuine way, and try a new approach until you find the answer are all traits crucial to a successful founder. Founders must be willing to continue to evolve as well.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. A supportive community — There are so many amazingly talented people in my circles of friends that have helped me make huge upgrades and improvements in my business and brand. For example, my first brand photo shoot was an in-kind trade with the phenomenally talented Brandi Mithchell of Koris Media. Her gifts and friendships have helped me continually excel. It’s friends like Brandi, who’s vision for themselves and their companies has challenged me to stretch and grow. It’s always a positive encounter to be around people who can offer advice, give guidance, and understand what you’re going through so they can even just be a listening ear.

2. An unbreakable belief in herself — There are endless challenges that I’ve bumped up against during this process to start and grow my company. There have been days when one huge thing or a series of little things will throw off my entire day, week, or month. Combine that with exhaustion and my faith has been tested. Without an unbreakable belief that we can succeed, the challenges that we will inevitably face can shake our faith in our abilities, our purpose, our path; they will have us question the reasons why we’re doing this, and it can be daunting. I know from personal experience that an unshakeable faith develops courage, and you can get back up, learn the lessons to be had and overcome any set back.

3. A burning desire for her craft — It’s well known that when you’re doing something you love, the time slips away, and the hours don’t seem to matter. The passion, love, and desire to succeed in your zone of genius can easily sustain you when things get rough, BUT it’s the desire to see that genius serve others on a larger scale alongside a team of providers versus doing it solo (and only reaching a few) that will grow a company beyond what one can do alone.

4. A team of experts to support her vision — There are simply WAY too many things to know and to get done in a day. I am such an independent person, wanting to rely on no one else, that it took me a long time to learn that I MUST let go and trust others to do work on my behalf. What became clear is that I only want to work with super stars to match my level of excellence and attention to detail. That meant hiring experts which required more funds than I thought I had available to me. However, I took the leap and invested heavily in my vision. It’s paid off twenty-fold!

5. A resourcefulness to keep things running if funds get low — If you can see it, you can achieve it. I know it’s cliché, but seriously, you will take the risk and find the resources when YOU KNOW it will work. A certain level of risk and reward and resourcefulness is a MUST!!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

It’s been easy enough to make a financial contribution to organizations and causes that I’m passionate about and it’s justifiable to not be involved physically and actively because “I’m so busy”, but I was compelled to DO something after the murder of George Floyd. I used my reach to create a viral letter writing campaign that spanned the nation. The small but mighty group of activists I mobilized wrote letters to mayors and chiefs of police in all major cities across the country demanding that they comply with a simple plan containing very actionable steps to reform their police departments. We received many replies and have continued to follow up and monitor their progress.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Mental health advocacy is something that I am deeply passionate about. Mental health disorders and diseases touch all our lives in some way whether it’s us personally or someone we know and love. I would give anything to remove the taboo nature of the subject of mental health so that people who are suffering would be free from the stigma and shame thus more willing to reach out when they need help.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private lunch with Angela Bassett because I am inspired by her dedication to not only her craft, but her moral convictions. She’s a brilliant woman of class and substance and it would be an honor to meet her and glean from her life experience.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.