Nikki Miller Of Kohler Waters Spa: “Courage ”

A firm believer that beauty starts from within, Nikki Miller has been in the wellness industry for 20+ years. Nikki started her wellness journey in 1997 when she finished her medical esthetic license and later was oncology trained and certified in reflexology, hydrotherapy, and lash artistry. Nikki’s passion is educating on overall health and wellness starting from within and finishing with daily rituals that will aid in a better you. Nikki is the Director of Kohler Waters Spas, including five locations globally, and continues to share her knowledge and passion with everyone she touches. Passionate about maintaining wellbeing in any environment, Nikki offers her expertise in creating a wellness space at home where you feel safe, inspired and intentional in the making on rituals that keep you mentally and physically strong. For more information, follow @theamericanclub and @kohlerwatersspa on Instagram.

Thank you for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in a very tight-knit traditional American family in a very small town in Wisconsin called Plymouth. My mother worked in manufacturing and my father, a machinist, also worked for the union for many years. Both mom and dad are still married today (43 years!). My grandma was very involved with both my brother and me and we grew up around all our extended family members. It was very fun growing up in a large family. I am married to my husband Mark for 21 years and have three children: Adam 18, Andru 16, Ava 14).

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

There are 2 women who inspired me in my wellness-focused lifestyle.

My grandma was very holistic. She always lived a holistic life but never describing her lifestyle as “holistic.” She did not visit a doctor ever and was very connected with the Earth. She was very in tune with astrology and the signs and very energy-focused. She was into crystals, knew every moon change, solstice and was so in tune with that world. I also gravitated to that special side of her. I grew up around her, thinking this was a normal lifestyle. When I would go to my grandma’s house, she would get the mayonnaise jar out of the fridge and would start dabbing it on her face. I’d ask “grandma, what are you doing?” and she would say, “if there’s one thing you should remember about me, just remember that the hydration from the egg in here is going to help with fine lines and wrinkles.” I remember thinking to myself — “that is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever!” I watched her do all of these holistic things, “psychic, voodoo” things when I was growing up but didn’t think anything of it. It was fun growing up around that. She had very large gardens and lived off the land, growing all the herbs and creating concoctions for every ailment. She always had something natural to make us feel better.

Growing up, one of my favorite things to do with my grandma was sit at her dinner table and she would read the lines on our palms as we outstretched our hands on the table. Each line meant something, a story and a meaning. Every time she would read my palm she would tell me, pointing at one particular line on may palm, “this line right here is your money maker.” Not knowing what that meant, she said, “you are going to do something with your hands, something that will make you money. I don’t know what… I’m getting the sense that you’ll be handing out money as a bank teller or something in the banking world? But, whatever you do with your hands, it’s going to bring you money.” She I didn’t think twice about that but, fifteen years later, as I went for my degree in esthetics and, sadly, she had passed away, I remembered that story so vividly.

There I was, 15 years later here going to school to become an Esthetician, getting the education to make money with my hands, as she so intuitively had predicted.

The other influential person in my life was the spa manager at Sports Core, her name was Kim Kee, at Destination Kohler, my first job out of high school. I was working in the pro shop and Kim came to me in the lobby and asked me some basic questions like “what do you like? Tell me about yourself. Do you have plans after school?” At the time, I didn’t know what I was going do after high school. She said to me, “you strike me as someone that would be a massage therapist.” At the time, I had thought about it in passing but I still wasn’t sure what I wanted to do as a career. She helped me tap into that curiosity and, with the help of an esthetician at one of the Shops at Woodlake who as an aesthetician, I got inspired to study esthetics. She told that there is more to esthetics than being in a salon — you can become a plastic surgeon’s or dermatologist’s assistant — and I became interested. I soon landed a job as an esthetician at Kohler and used that motivation when I first started!

So that’s how I got into the industry and started my path. It was absolutely 100% the right place for me. I have no idea what I would be interested in or even think about doing outside of wellness. I love my job more than anything. I absolutely love everything about this industry and what I do and serving others and the insight, the education and helping people.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

The most routine and tactical thing that I do centers around how I end the day. Reflection, whether that self-reflection at the end of the day, but also just taking the moment to walk through how I feel and where I’m at the moment. It’s really about what I do to complete the day, which tends to end in my bathroom. I do all of my bathing and shower experiences at night; this helps me to take a moment to really be present with how I how I performed throughout the day. It’s my bigger routine as far as the things that I incorporate into my daily (or nightly, in this case) ritual. I’m big into hydrotherapy so I really appreciate the understanding and the knowledge that we have in regards to how that hot and cold exchange can reset the circulation in the body and the mindset. I always incorporate essential oils, which can change based on how I feel for the day. That time is sacred for me. I’ve requested permission from my family and friends and claimed that time for me.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The hardest part for me was to follow my heart and go against my dad’s wishes of going to college. I’ll never forget my dad’s reaction when I told him I was going to school to be an aesthetician. He was a machinist and he wanted nothing more than for us to get an education and was not educated and what it was to become an esthetician. My parents did not have a college education; my dad did go back to school when we were younger for his machine shop degree. I think he just didn’t believe in what I was doing because he didn’t know enough about it. And I will say that, in hindsight, he recognizes my accomplishments. He’s super proud of me, but I think the hardest part was thinking I was going to disappoint my dad. But my biggest challenge became my biggest motivator because I wanted to prove to him that I can be successful in what following my passion and he can still be proud of me.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Education is my passion. If I can tell my story, tell the Wellness story and encourage people to come into the industry, that’s a win for me. Every single person that I can get to experience just with what it feels like to have an exchange with someone at an emotional level is an incredible opportunity. The bigger impact that I have in the world, in sharing those experiences and my story with others so that hopefully I can inspire them enough to be intrigued to learn more, to educate themselves, to do better and to incorporate wellness into their life. Ultimately, that is going to have a bigger effect on their overall health and well-being. Hopefully they share that with their families and pass on the knowledge and different ways to approach things holistically. It can start a movement.

This industry is special because it’s so rewarding to actually see the transformation when somebody experiences our services — the aha! moment, or that change in their life and are grateful for what you shared with me. We have an entire toolbox of stories where we’ve impacted someone’s life in a positive way just by incorporating a few simple tips and tricks for them, whether directly on a physical or a deeper emotional level. We impact their lives in a way that they will never forget and I ask what, in what other industry can you create magical moments like this?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We call it our 3.0 version of our custom KOHLER Vichy Shower. It will be as great as the original, with new added features that are going to help people recover and experience a relief in and heighten their relaxation. Special red LED lighting will help with cellular repair in recovery, allowing for a better experience. I love working with our KOHLER plumbing department in creating new and innovative experiences through water!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion — My passion for the industry and for education has driven me through my career. Not only to educate others but to keep learning, especially in this industry as it keeps evolving and technology keeps enhancing the wellness experiences and our services. Compassion and empathy — I lead with compassion, for others, to help them live a better life. I get my inspiration from wanting to continue to learn as new things evolve — How can we help people fix them or special ailments they may come to us for help. Courage — You can’t be a coward in an industry like this. You have to have courage to be bold and to make change.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness has always had very broad definition. This definition has definitely changed through and after COVID. As a society, we had lost connection with people pre-COVID; we got caught up in the business of greed and there was a disconnect of human touch. When I look at Wellness before, it was about what exercise classes you are taking, what juices you’re drinking.

When I look at wellness today, I see the shift that humanity went through. Wellness has been redefined as a whole new way — today, wellness is about connection, an emotional exchange, with yourself or with others. It’s about gratitude and about being better, mentally and physically. Wellness today is a mental state and about your presence in the moment. That is really the nucleus of everything. If you’re not centered and balanced, everything else falls to the wayside, trickling down to your lifestyle and personal connections.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Being well means being committed to whatever that moment is for you and to be the best that you can be in that moment. Wellness also has space to talk about setting boundaries for ourselves. It can be incorporated in the sense that if you were a workaholic before, which I think as a society we were, you can have the courage to set boundaries and focus on yourself and your family. Whatever boundary you set for yourself, think about how that makes you feel. When you feel at ease, you feel safe, you feel comfortable, you feel of value — that’s Wellness. You have to make commitments to give yourself permission to set these boundaries and commit to them and not feel guilt for doing so.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Give yourself permission! We have to change the culture. We need to take the time to change the mindset about overworking. As a society, we are constantly afraid to be reprimanded or lose our jobs if we take the time for ourselves. We can’t feel guilty or feel “lazy” when taking time for self-wellness. We need to encourage employees to move, to take time for themselves. We need to build communities where people feel comfortable taking time for wellness and lead by example.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Be a good empathetic active listener — this industry is highly influenced by facets of mental health. we need to be patient, listen and be empathetic with everyone around us.

2. Lead by example in a healthy and well way — I have worked with leaders in the past that didn’t trickle down well. if we lead by example, our teams will feel more empowered and confident.

3. Passion — always follow your heart. this is a tough industry and you need to have a passion for helping others.

4. Desire to learn — this industry is ever-changing and if you don’t have an innovative mindset to learn, you will get lost.

5. Have courage — it takes courage to be bold and deal with mental and physical conditions, and dealing with people’s livelihoods. you have to comfortable and confident in your own thoughts and in your leadership.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love Brené Brown! I absolutely admire her for everything she stands for. She is such an inspiration to women and to society, overall. Her movement and her book on vulnerability are so incredibly powerful. In the culture that we live in, you must be OK being vulnerable to survive. I would love to have breakfast with her. I would enjoy the deep questions that she would probably ask me, challenging me to dig deeper inside my heart and soul. We would probably have a candid conversation on who we are as humans and what we believe in!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow @KohlerWatersSpa for all the wonderful services we offer throughout our five locations.

