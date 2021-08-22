Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Nikita Dronov: “A mindset to do experiments”

Nikita Dronov- Top-rated Instagram marketer and growth expert

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Nikita Dronov
By Nikita Dronov

Nikita Dronov- Top-rated Instagram marketer and growth expert

People want to grow on social media websites for different reasons, primarily to build their personal brand and promote a business. Influencers or individuals having expertise in a particular niche can create content and promote themselves digitally. These influencers have a large audience base which helps you get active followers. Many individuals and businesses use popular platforms like Instagram to promote themselves, this process is known as Instagram marketing. Nikita Dronov is also one of the rising Instagram Marketer. He had helped many Instagram page owners develop a vast and consistent audience for them. Nikita analyzes the target audience of the respective clients and then determines the goals of that particular page.

Who is Nikita Dronov?

Nikita Dronov is one of the rising Instagram Marketers in today’s world. He lives in Russia and is just 18 years old. Currently, he spends most of his time handling Instagram promotions, and he also helps people grow their Instagram pages. He has served a diverse set of clients from all the different niches. He has the vision to help Entrepreneurs and influencers grow their social media handles, especially platforms like Instagram. These social media websites are futuristic platforms as the audience increases day by day. Currently, Nikita has handled more than 100 clients since he has stared his business. Most clients are on a retainer basis as Nikita provides them with exponential results.

How did Nikita Dronov start his journey being an Instagram Marketer?

Everyone has some goals and ambitions which they want to pursue since their childhood. Similarly, Nikita also wanted to do something big of his own. So, he strived a lot to build something meaningful, and fortunately, he has achieved a lot of success in the field of Instagram Marketing. When he was 17 years old, he started to work for his goals. To make them come true, he also worked with many Instagram influencers and marketers.

What are the plans and goals of Nikita Dronov?

People start working on their goals only because they dare to work upon them. Nikita also had much courage to work for his goals. He always wanted to travel all around the world and explore new and different places. So, to make this happen, Nikita tried to build up a passive income for himself. And with that income, he would travel anywhere in the world where he wants. Every person has two types of goals. One is the short term, and the other is the long term.

In the same way, Nikita has also built his short-term and long-term goals. Nikita is about to move to another country in the next week. Along with that, he will also start dropshipin, dropshipin is also one of the most popular ways of purchasing or selling products. The most interesting part of his long-term goals is that first of all he wants to build a passive income. When he would be successful in achieving that goal, then he would also start travelling all around the world.

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

