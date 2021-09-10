Nikieta Lambert: “Authenticity”

Authenticity- Don’t try to be happy like someone else. No two people are the same. So no two people are going to have the same prescription for a life of joy. If you design your quest for happiness around what everyone else is saying, it will always feel a little forced and ill-fitting. Sure! Take recommendations from people, and try what others suggest. However, remember your happiness is YOURS. Your journey is unique.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nikieta Lambert.

Nikieta Lambert is an author, public speaker, and mental health advocate. She helps people to live their best lives while on the quest to overcome childhood trauma. She is in the process of writing her first book, “Dear Friend, Get Well”, which is part self-care guide and part memoir. Nikieta also speaks at business conferences to help women entrepreneurs humanize their hustle.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/222f54c918e057cd1fbff2c08e6be381

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in South Carolina with my sister and narcissistic mother. My father was very loving, but he was not often home due to his career in the Navy. Since my mother was a narcissist, she was extremely verbally and emotionally abusive. My sister and I were often made to feel like we were burdens and that our needs were too much. As a response to this, I became very independent at a young age. To feel valuable, I dove deep into extracurricular activities. I was in almost every club/organization you could think of, and I’d usually end up in some sort of leadership position in those groups. When I was at home, though, I’d often shut myself up in my room, and when I wasn’t crying, I’d be reading, writing, or playing the SIMs.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father has always been my biggest inspiration in terms of my career. Ever since I can remember, way back to very early memories, he has always told me I can be anything I want. He was always impressing upon me the beauty of working for yourself too…being your own boss, setting your own schedule, and making passive income. I definitely credit him with planting the entrepreneurial spirit inside me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has given me the most encouragement. I have struggled with anxiety and depression since I was a child, but when we got married, it hit me really bad. I had a hard time getting dressed and even going to work. I would cry almost every morning. I felt so defeated because I had been so ambitious and full of dreams and hope at a younger age, and I felt like it all amounted to nothing. I was a big heap of sadness and a giant bundle of nerves. My husband never let me forget who I was. He always reminded me that I was just in a season, and that I was strong simply for continuing to live. People say that you can’t expect someone to love you if you don’t love yourself, but my husband is proof that isn’t true. He cheered me on to keep trying, even when I felt like I wasn’t worthy or fit for success in life (personally AND professionally).

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was a program director for a preschool, I completely bombed a licensing inspection. Our inspector at the time was very intimidating, and when you combine that with the anxiety I had, it was a horrible mix. I couldn’t remember where most of the documents were that she was requesting. She also needed to see that we had certain things in stock, and I couldn’t remember where those were either. I was paralyzed! I calmed down after she left, and I was able to eventually follow up with her, providing everything that was requested. What I learned from that was to put everything I needed for inspections in one place. I also learned that I should prepare more ahead of time so I would feel more at ease when the inspections would take place.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I’m working on right now is my validation group, The FOLD. I am designing an intimate and safe space for people to come together to offer and receive compassion and validation. So many people feel criticized and misunderstood due to their mental illnesses and/or trauma responses. I’m also meeting a large number of people who have been hurt in the therapy setting. I’m cultivating a community where people can come to feel seen and heard for who they are, what they’re going through, and the baggage they carry. Sometimes all we really need is for someone to say, “I’m sorry that happened to you. That’s really awful.” That is what The FOLD is going to offer people, a place where they feel safe to stand in their emotional truth without being gaslit or met with toxic positivity. It’s going to launch in July 2022, and I’m very excited about it.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination- There were so many times when I wanted to abandon all of my career and business goals because I felt inadequate. “I’m too depressed.” “The anxiety is too overwhelming.” “My memory is horrible, and I can’t concentrate for anything.” I felt completely incompetent. Even still, I could never give up for good. There were times I would take a step back, but I always return to my passions. I am determined to live a life I love and impact many people.

Authenticity- After helping to build someone else’s business, I learned a lot about what I don’t want for my own. I don’t want to have to show up as someone that I’m really not. I don’t want to neglect my self-care and have poor boundaries. If I don’t feel like producing in the moment, I don’t. I started a YouTube channel recently, and I feel a little bit of pressure to create a lot of content, but when I’m not in the mood to record or I don’t feel like I have anything valuable to say, I don’t force it. I don’t want my business to feel like more of a chore than a joy. I want it to be a place I can truly be myself.

Audacity- I have the audacity to believe that I can make it in certain spaces. I’ve applied for a career I felt was slightly beyond my reach, and I got it. I’ve applied to speak at events before I had the credentials I thought I might need, and I’ve booked them. I facilitated the first virtual workshop under my brand, where people had to pay to attend, even though I hadn’t hosted an event like that before, and it was a success. I have the audacity to try for things I’ve never done before and believe it’s going to work out in my favor.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I grew up with a narcissistic mother. If you do any amount of research, you will see that is pretty much hell for a child. I grew up and joined a church that told me my depression and anxiety were the result of sin (lack of faith, and being self-centered). Being a millennial, I was also crushed by crippling student loan debt. Between my mother’s influence (and also her death), the church’s shaming tactics, and my financial circumstances, my mental illnesses were certainly exacerbated. Despite that, I’ve managed to break free from that bondage and build a meaningful and fulfilling life that brings me much joy. I know what it is to look for joy when life is bleak.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think one major reason is the structure of our workforce. It is not very human-friendly. Most organizations don’t prioritize rest. Think of how many jobs there are where employees don’t even get to sit when they feel the need. The hours are long. The breaks are short. The weekends are a flash. Also, the culture of constant productivity is just not conducive for someone to thrive emotionally.

Another reason would be the lack of affordable health care. The Standard American Diet (SAD…how fitting), results in people developing illnesses. However, many Americans cannot afford quality healthcare to treat those illnesses. It is really depressing to need medication and not be able to afford it. It’s demoralizing to have a toothache and not have the money to visit the dentist. Like Maslow tells us, if a person’s physiological needs are not met, then they cannot attain the state of safety, high self-esteem, or self-actualization. We cannot be a happy people if we cannot afford to be a healthy people.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The myth that if you dig deep enough, you can find happiness no matter your circumstance. Sometimes you need to make changes that will create more joy. This can be as small as deciding to take naps or as major as changing your career or the city you live in. Sometimes we add to the negativity in our lives by staying stuck. For instance, I was getting really depressed at my last job, and I stayed several years longer than I should have because I was afraid of what change would bring. But! After I quit my job I was SO much happier.

The myth that you can be happy without anyone else. Studies prove that when you feel connected to others, you are much more likely to have less anxiety and more self-esteem. (Seppala, 2017) It has also been proven that having a good laugh session with someone can increase your pain threshold by 10%. People were made to connect. It is good to be secure with yourself and enjoy your own company. It is even good to prioritize alone-time. However, it is not good to live in complete isolation.

The myth that finding joy and happiness means nothing will bother you. Joy and happiness are wonderful to possess. They add sunshine to life and keep us looking forward to what’s next. It is possible, though, for someone to have found joy and happiness, yet still experience ‘off’ moments or even days. Just because you are experiencing some stress or sadness, that doesn’t discount the life of joy you are creating. Highs and lows are part of the natural rhythm of life. People shouldn’t feel disappointed or insecure when those negative emotions still arise from time to time. The great thing is, once you’ve learned how to cultivate happiness and joy, it is easier for you to pull yourself out of those low places.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Seeking short term gratification at the expense of the long term. Sometimes people are so concerned with doing what feels good in the moment, they don’t take time to really consider how it is going to play out in the long run. For instance, I’ve known people to find themselves in great positions financially, and they spend all their money quickly on things that make them feel good…only to find themselves stressed and struggling financially a year later because they didn’t think sustainably. This also applies to relationships. There are situations where people allow others to walk all over them for the sake of avoiding conflict and being a “peacemaker”, but over time, it creates a toxic dynamic. Joy and happiness are a lifestyle, and so one must consider how decisions will play out over time and not just in an instance.

Posting it all over social media. Social media can be a beautiful thing. It helps to build connections. On the flip side, it can also create a sort of codependency. Posting pictures of you in your happy place can backfire if you become dependent on people’s likes or comments validating how amazing your experience was. A large part of true happiness is growing in self-assurance and security. Frequent social media posts can hinder the development of that self-assurance because you’re always looking for positive feedback from others. An occasional post is fine, but people should be wary of becoming dependent on positive feedback from “friends” and followers.

Depending on other people to tell them how to find it. Someone can guide you with principles toward joy and happiness, but no one can tell you exactly where to find your best life. You have to put the work in yourself to figure out what brings you joy. This comes from trial-and-error, prioritizing your pleasure, and a bit of getting out of your comfort zone. You can read all the “how-to” guides you want, but you will not find your happiness there. You have to search and find what feels best for you. Do not depend on someone else telling you how to be happy. That’s a recipe for disappointment and frustration.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Realistic expectations- Disappointment and displeasure are often the result of unmet expectations. Parents of a toddler are going to have a horrible time if they take their child on a vacation and expect it to be a relaxing trip. They will be sorely disappointed when they realize they still have to wake up early, navigate tantrums on the beach, and plan their day around nap time. They can’t expect the vacation to be something it’s not (their honeymoon). When you have realistic expectations, you can generate realistic plans. Happiness isn’t just going to come settle over your life all of a sudden one day. You build it bit by bit. Don’t expect to begin pursuing Joie De Vivre and then, miraculously, obtain it after 48 hours of concentrated effort. In reality, it takes time and piecing together elements that bring you joy. Then one day, you look up and say, “wow….this is what joy feels like”.

2. Courage- It can be scary to dare to be happy. When you are used to living in despair and chaos, it becomes a dark comfort. It may be miserable, but it is familiar. Daring to be happy means risking having that happiness taken away. It means having to learn a new way to be. When I first started becoming happy, I found that the best answer I could give my husband when he asked me about my day was, “it was ok.” After pausing, I would have to follow up with, “actually it was a really good day. I had fun today.” Saying that I had a really good day was so strange and unfamiliar for me. I had to learn how to own that.

3. Authenticity- Don’t try to be happy like someone else. No two people are the same. So no two people are going to have the same prescription for a life of joy. If you design your quest for happiness around what everyone else is saying, it will always feel a little forced and ill-fitting. Sure! Take recommendations from people, and try what others suggest. However, remember your happiness is YOURS. Your journey is unique. I wish I had realized that sooner. I was deeply involved with a church, and there was an abundance of women offering ideas of how to pray, how to journal, how to relax, and how to achieve peace. I tried so many different things that they claimed worked wonders for them, only to be left feeling like something was wrong with me because I didn’t have the same life-changing experience when I took their advice. Now I know there’s absolutely nothing wrong with me. I am simply my own person.

4. Flexibility- You have to be willing to go with the flow. A lot of times, people can lack joy because they are uncomfortable with change and their lack of control. It can be unnerving and disorienting. But in order to experience a happiness that is enduring, one must learn how to adapt to changes: changes in procedures, in the schedule, and locations. It’s difficult to have a good time if you are too stuck in the way things are “supposed to be”. A lot of times, the changes are not even that big of a deal. So, learn to take deep breaths, and practice saying, “it’s okay.”

5. Boundaries- In Henry Cloud’s best-seller, Boundaries, he writes, “A boundary shows me where i end and someone else begins, leading me to a sense of ownership”. Establishing and enforcing healthy boundaries are crucial for building a life of happiness. You cannot truly have joy if you lack ownership over your own life because you are regularly prioritizing what it is that others want from you. There is a freedom that comes with owning your space and values. Once you learn what makes you happy, you must put boundaries in place to keep other people from infringing upon those things. Don’t let people interrupt your times of meaningful work, play, and reflection. Don’t allow people to criticize your preferences, and don’t tolerate people speaking to you in a disrespectful manner. Find your peace, and then protect it.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Validate, validate, validate! Sit with your loved one while they feel their emotions. Say things like, “that sounds really hard” or “I’m so sorry you’re going through this”. Rephrase what they’re saying to you, and say it back to them so they know you’re listening. The last thing your friend needs is for you to bring toxic positivity, telling them that it’s really not so bad, and everything is going to be okay. Honestly, that just makes depressed people feel worse and like you don’t really see them where they are. More than anything, people want to be seen and heard. Let them know that it’s ok to feel their feelings. Once you’ve sat with them, heard them, empathized with them, and validated them…then, and only then, you can begin to suggest some baby steps to help them move forward. These baby steps can include things like taking a shower, going on a walk, washing some laundry, or responding to some messages. It’s so important that you’ve laid the groundwork of validation first!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would want to inspire a decolonization movement of sorts. So many cultures and economies were decimated by colonization over the centuries. If people of color all over the world were given back what was taken from them (even a fraction), in education, money, natural resources, talent, and safety, the world would be a much richer place. I can only imagine the inventions and economies that could have been created if so many communities around the world were not using all of their energy fighting to stand up under oppression. I would want to inspire something that would work toward setting this right.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would absolutely LOVE to have a private meal with Rachel Rodgers, the author of We Should All Be Millionaires. The work that she is doing to help disenfranchised people create wealth as a means of social revolution is astounding. Her book, podcast, and interviews she’s done have inspired me throughout the launch of my business. I admire her tenacity and am endeared by her down-to-earth demeanor. I would love to pick her brain and share some laughs. That would be the best breakfast or lunch EVER.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am most active on Instagram @NikietaLambert. I also started a YouTube channel recently. So if they search my name on YouTube, they will get more of an inside peek into my life. Then, there’s my website, www.nikietalambert.com . It’s under construction, but it’s going to launch on September 11. I’m so excited because it’s going to have some pretty cool things on there for people.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!