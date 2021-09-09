Niki Nicks: “For me a hard workout always makes me feel stronger mentally, and calling one of my best friends or sister who is also one of my best friends always puts my head back on straight”

For me a hard workout always makes me feel stronger mentally, and calling one of my best friends or sister who is also one of my best friends always puts my head back on straight.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Niki Nicks.

Niki Nicks is an Actress, Model, and she empowers women to achieve their wildest dreams after devastating loss, and major life changes. She is a widow of 7 years and has 2 children, one who is special needs that she has raised on her own. She grew up in a small town in Iowa, moved to the Washington DC area giving up her dreams of moving to Los Angeles CA to support her now late husband. After deciding that she still had the dream in heart to live there and pursue her dream, she packed her family up and made the cross country journey drive to California.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Iowa and raised by my mom, and dad. I have one younger sister. I was always into theater, and music while in school, and was not the most popular girl. I dreamed of being the beautiful actress living in Los Angeles from the time I was 9 years old. Where I grew up that was laughed at it seemed so unrealistic, due to not being the most beautiful ( I was super skinny till I hit puberty, then gained a bit too much weight) and geographically it’s pretty remote and not easily accessible to get to california.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Sometimes what scares you in life is exactly what you need to do.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Tanancity ~ having persistent determination in your goals.

Once you have decided what your goal is, you can’t give up no matter what. Challenges are going to come, Obstacles are going to get in your way, and there will be people who don’t believe in what you want to do. You keep going anyway no matter what.

A belief the best is yet to come.

I don’t want to say positivity because sometimes that’s not exactly it. Seeing things realistically is OK too. Sometimes it’s hard to find any positivity in a situation and that’s OK. You can’t let it get you down tho, and you have to dig deep and believe the best is yet to come.

Making yourself priority #1

Especially as a mom we tend to put ourselves last. Our children come first, our spouse or boyfriend, families, career etc. Even when we hear this is feels so controversial. However I’m ferocious about my fitness. I make time most days of the week to work out as I believe the first step in being in control of your mind is being in control of you body to the extent you can. If your body is fit your mind is likely to follow.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I started off as a cosmetologist doing hair in a salon. I had originally gone to cosmetology school as a way to move to Los Angeles and work in the Entertainment Industry. From there I gave that up to help my late husband build his Chiropractic Business. Which I despised. This was obviously before I put myself first. I did this for a little more than a decade running the business side of things, and managing staff. We were in the Virginia Suburbs of DC.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

First I went back into doing what I knew within the Aesthetics Industry but this time a Medical Asthetics Office. I wasn’t super excited about this though, and was growing impatient on the East Coast still holding onto the dream of living in Los Angeles. I was talking to a friend telling her my dream of moving there and being in the entertainment industry which seemed like a far fetched dream. Next thing I know I’m finding out that DC has an Entertainment Industry of it’s own and I quickly became a part of that. I was shocked to find that I still had the “nack” and was booking work, and auditions weekly. This gave me the belief that I was meant to move to LA and pursue my life long dream.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

It wasn’t a specific trigger so to say, more that I was booking work regularly which gave me the confidence that I could make it in Los Angeles, and I knew if I wanted to do this as a career I had to swallow the fear and make it happen. It became too painful to not go than to go.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

For me it was just doing it. I got sent out on my first audition, was in a room of about 10 people and they gave me a scene to perform and I just had to do it. I booked the role, and on set so many people told me how great I did and had I been doing it forever? In the moment it was the scariest thing ever, but the most exhilarating.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I just booked to be a contestant on Let’s Make a Deal. Other than that it’s been a bit slow going as my kids and I moved here 3 months before the pandemic of 2020 and lockdown happened. Slowed things down a bit unfortunately.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There were so many people, not just one particular person, but that leads me to talk about how having a strong network of people who are rooting for you is so important. No one wins without a team.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I moved back to my hometown in Iowa between leaving the big city in the east coast to an even bigger city on the west coast. That in itself was interesting to go back see people I hadn’t seen in 20 years, and also to have the certainty that I do not belong in my home town for good.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I think we all do at times. For me a hard workout always makes me feel stronger mentally, and calling one of my best friends or sister who is also one of my best friends always puts my head back on straight.

I don’t have a specific example or story as it’s on going. I feel like your up, and down, and back up again. Life is going to constantly throw things at you that make you second guess yourself, and bring up doubt. You just have to keep pressing on knowing you have it in it you.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I personally am a big fan of Tony Robbins. I went to a couple live in person events on the west coast while still on the east coast which helped me to make new friends on this side of the country so I didn’t feel like I was moving to somewhere with out knowing anyone. Also facebook groups have been immensely helpful to make friends.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Wow! Now isn’t that the most true thing ever! When I decided to leave the east coast for this new life I knew it would be difficult. I knew I was giving up a lot of comforts, and security. It was way more intense than I could have ever imagined tho. I went from living in an almost 3k sq ft town home to a 900 sq ft apartment with my 2 children, not knowing my way around town, and even though I had made friends thru FB and the Tony Robbins crew It wasn’t the same as back home. I have always prided myself on being stylish, and felt so out of place since everyone dressed so differently. I wanted to give up and cried more than I would like to admit, but I didn’t give up, I kept pressing on, and now it feels like home.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish I had sold more things off, and been able to let go of more things. I moved too much of our belongings, which turned out not to work and had to be given up anyway.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m very passionate about the lack of childcare in America, and think it is still a huge barrier in holding women back from working, and being independent in the workforce. This has been one of the largest issues I have faced personally, and continue to see friends deal with themselves. The pandemic exacerbated this immensely, and I feel it’s something that really needs to be worked on in America.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to be able to meet Maye Musk one day. The world knows Elon Musk and what amazing contributions he has made to our world. Being a single mom myself, her story is so encouraging and empowering to hear how she raised such brilliant, amazing children on her own, and continues to to be living an amazing life doing what she loves.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can check me out at my website nikinicks.com, IG @nikinicksyo and FB Niki Nicks

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!