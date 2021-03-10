Nikeya Young: “Self Care is NOT optional!”

Self Care is NOT optional! — We’ve all heard it on airplanes hundreds of times “Put your oxygen mask on first before assisting others”. We know we should do this, but as soon as we get into the throes of launching our business and taking care of the kids, and etc we slowly start moving ourselves further and further down the list. I got burned out fairly quickly this way! Do not fall into this trap! Take care of yourself FIRST (not last)! Self care includes getting at least eight hours of sleep each night, eating healthy, drinking plenty of water, working out, journaling, going to therapy. Do things that feed your entire self (mind, body, and soul).

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nikeya Young. Author/Certified Master Life Coach/Speaker/Entertainer and proud “Slay-at Home” mother of 3, Nikeya Young is on a mission to live as VICTORIOUSLY as possible, and inspire as many other people as she can to do the same! Over the years she has reinvented herself on multiple occasions and impacted many lives by simply having the audacity to fully be herself, step out on faith, and then reaching back to help others after achieving her goals! Read on to learn more about Nikeya Young.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks SO much for having me! With regards to my childhood, I was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I am a miracle baby! My mother had a very difficult time having children. Doctors really couldn’t explain what was wrong with her. She would get pregnant, but could not seem to carry the child to term. She actually had five miscarriages before having me! She and my father actually got divorced, and then REMARRIED, had me and then divorced again when I was just two years old. After the divorce, my mother and I moved to Tulsa to stay with family, before eventually getting our own apartment in a housing project on Tulsa’s North side. My mother was also diagnosed with Lupus (an autoimmune disease) when I was two, so this meant years of hospital stays, and weekly dialysis treatments before the disease claimed her life when I was fourteen (just three weeks before my eighth grade graduation). I bounced around living with different relatives during my high school years before returning to Chicago after I graduated high school. My childhood and adolescent years certainly had some traumatic moments, but my household was a safe space. My mother made certain of it. She was one of the most loving, patient people I have EVER met!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is actually a Bible verse (my mother was a Sunday School teacher, so faith was (and still is) a huge part of my life. It says:

“As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he..” -Proverbs 23:7. Basically this text illustrates how important it is to maintain a healthy thought life because a man becomes whatever he thinks he is. There have been many moments throughout my life when this text has been important to keep in mind! I grew up in a VERY ROUGH neighborhood and the expectations for what people who lived there could accomplish were very low. My mother was always very intentional about challenging any negative thoughts I might have about myself (both as a result of our economic situation and me being bullied a lot as a child). She’d say things like this scripture and drive home the point that what YOU think about you IS what matters because it directly affects what you become and what you ALLOW.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Thanks so much Pirie! I would certainly agree that I am definitely blessed! Hmmm…if I could narrow down three qualities that have helped me accomplish everything that I’ve done thus far, I would say:

Stubbornness — I am a textbook, healthy “Enneagram 8” woman. I know what I want, and I go after it. PERIOD! I may get discouraged here and there, but at the end of the day, I am LITERALLY just too stubborn to give up on my dreams and my calling. I think a lot of that tenacity also comes from just knowing all that it took for my mother to FINALLY give birth to a child and wanting to honor her memory by being all that I can possibly be! Plus, my mother was only forty six years old when she passed away. Forties seems old when you’re a kid, but not so much as I sit at forty years old right now. I have a whole new found understanding of just how YOUNG my mother was when she passed away. So yes, I am the walking, breathing legacy of Martha Green (and my three children are an extension of that legacy). Giving up is not an option! Identity — I have done a LOT of inner work over the years getting to know who I am and becoming very comfortable with myself. When I do interviews and speak to audiences, one of the main life lessons I often share with people is “If you don’t have an identity, one will be provided for you”! I’ve kept a journal since I was in second grade! One of my favorite exercises to do in a journal (especially after a negative experience) is to write down what happened, how that made me feel/what message the incident told me about myself, and what is actually TRUE. This is SO helpful to just get it out on paper and confront it immediately! We are bombarded with a jillion thoughts and messages about who we are and/or who we’re supposed to be (by family members, social media, television, music, & etc). And if we aren’t careful, we will tend to lean into these messages and get off track pretty easily. Having a solid hold on my identity has helped me to be successful because I am less likely to succumb to the pressures of trying to be anything other than who I am. This is VERY key in business because people love and appreciate authenticity! Curiosity — I absolutely LOVE learning new things! My book collection is pretty extensive! I am addicted to podcasts, self-help books, the Clubhouse app, and pretty much anything that helps me to grow mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. I’ve been this way for a long time! And it seems that I am in good company because one common thread that I’ve noticed among all of the successful people that I admire is their love of reading and learning new things.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Sure! I have a BA in Psychology w/ a concentration in Child Development, and a MA in Special Education. Before my Second Chapter, I was an Overnight Youth Care Worker at a group home for teenage girls for about 2 years, and then I went on to become a Special Education Teacher for Chicago Public Schools. I taught off and on for about five years.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Hmm, I did SEVERAL things all at once! I have always been a creative person (singing, dancing, acting, modeling, writing), but I mostly did these things as a hobby on nights and weekends while working my day job. But eventually, I just got so fed up with the stress of my job, that I had to walk away for good! Once I did, I decided to pursue a career as an entertainer full-time! This was the 1st phase of my “reinvention”, and it occurred before I had children. I submitted myself to multiple talent agencies in the Chicagoland area and was signed to two talent agencies in Illinois, and two more in Wisconsin. I went on to do commercials, print and runway, multiple television appearances, & etc. I gave myself permission to dream as BIG as humanly possible, and with the support of my husband, I pursued every dream in my heart with reckless abandon! It was a BEAUTIFUL season…and then (*cue record scratch*) in 2016 I had my 1st kid. Now don’t get me wrong, I absolutely LOVE being a mother, but there was definitely an adjustment period that I am still navigating to be honest. Just when I was getting the hang of things, we decided to try for “one more” and ended up having TWINS in March of 2020!

So I would say 2016 marked the 2nd phase of my reinvention. The 1st phase was all about exploring all of my gifts and talents and taking risks. This phase has been all about finding balance and making the best use of my time, energy, gifts, and talents. For instance, as much as I love being on set, I am not pursuing an entertainment career on the same level that I was before because it’s just not practical in this season. I now have three kids under the age of 5. I cannot drop everything at a moment’s notice and be in downtown Chicago (a good 45 minute drive from our South Suburban home) for casting calls, callbacks, & etc, I have to have AMPLE time to find a babysitter. The industry does not care. Everything in the industry is NOW! There are too many people vying for these opportunities! You will literally get a phone call at 12:00 noon saying something like “We’ve got a SAG audition for a role on Chicago PD for you today at 3:00pm. Can you be there?” and if you can’t, it’s on to the next person on the roster! Was it frustrating for me to suddenly have to turn down opportunities like this? YES! But, I know that this is just seasonal. My kids will not always be this small. There will be a time when they’re bigger and more independent, and then I can go back to doing some of the things I was doing before. In the meantime, instead of lamenting not being able to do as much acting, I leaned into other things. I became a Certified Group Fitness Instructor (this worked out GREAT because I generated a good part-time income, and I could also take my son to work with me and put him in the child care room while I taught class). In 2017, I became a Certified Life Coach and released my first book. This later led to me pursuing speaking engagements and group coaching opportunities . In 2019, I joined Toastmasters International and in the two years that I’ve been a part of this amazing organization, I’ve grown by leaps and bounds as a speaker, and I have also served in MULTIPLE leadership positions!

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

As far as what initiated my “Phase 1” plunge, I remember some years back, I was sitting and watching the Super Bowl and a commercial from Career Builder came on the television. The commercial detailed a number of symptoms that are a clear sign that it may be time for you to start looking for another job. As funny as it was (and it is LITERALLY one of the most hilarious commercials I have ever seen!), I realized that I was exhibiting pretty much all of those symptoms! Working in the inner city as a school teacher has got to be one of the most stressful jobs on the planet! Add “special education” in front of the word teacher and the stress level increases dramatically because we have mountains of additional paperwork/IEP’s to fill out that regular education teachers do not have to worry about. Plus, the issues that Special Needs students are dealing with can be pretty challenging in and of themselves. I would have mornings where the sound of my alarm clock would bring tears to my eyes as the dread and anxiety about what awaited me at work set in! I was MISERABLE! My husband was tired of seeing me miserable! When I told him that I was feeling every symptom in that commercial, he said “Babe, just come home. We’ll be fine. No paycheck is worth that”! And I put in my letter of resignation the next day.

With this second phase of my reinvention, there were a few things that triggered my transition into speaking and coaching. One of them of course was my sincere desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others, and the other was being a mother and balancing my purpose with family time. Life Coaching and Speaking has afforded me the BEST opportunity to do that and I am truly grateful! I have time to homeschool my four year old son (so I’m still putting that Master’s Degree in Education to good use), and dote on our eleven month old twin baby girls! I often refer to myself as a “Slay-at-Home” mom because there is often this misconception that stay-at-home moms just sit around watching talk shows all day and surfing the internet. FALSE! It is very much a FULL-TIME job! That being said, it is important to me that my children see their mother pursuing her passions so that they can know what is possible for them to achieve one day.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I have taken a few personality assessments over the years, and those are always helpful for getting a gage of your personality type, your gifts and inclinations and how you can use them in your career and in everyday life.. The assessments I took were the Myers Briggs and the Enneagram. On the Myers Briggs (MBTI), I scored “ENFJ” (Extraverted, Intuition, Feeling, Judging). People with the ENFJ personality type are said to do best in careers where they are helping others, and that is definitely where I shine! I have actually done several of the suggested careers for ENFJ in some capacity. For me I feel that my biggest challenge has been being multi-gifted. When you know how to do so many things, it can be difficult deciding which thing to focus on at any given time. In order to push past that frustration, I sat down and thought about how I could simplify my life. After considering the type of impact that I wanted to make (who I wanted to help and how I could do so), and my lifestyle with a husband and 3 small children, I decided that speaking and life coaching would be the best avenue to pursue. From there, I didn’t wait for opportunities to come to me, I was proactive about finding ways to get practice speaking in front of audiences and coaching people ( like joining Toastmasters International, leading life groups at my local church, doing Periscopes and Facebook Live videos, etc). These avenues definitely helped me to build my confidence and expand my network!

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Things are going GREAT! It’s funny, just as I came into this epiphany about what I wanted to do and laid out all of these plans about how to do it, the pandemic happened! So of course we’re all having to pivot in this season, but in a way, it has made things easier! The speaking industry has been booming lately. Particularly colleges and corporate organizations are looking for speakers for workshops, conferences, and etc. I just booked a college speaking gig. Students are STRESSED! Colleges are looking for engaging speakers who can give students some tools to navigate the various stressors that we are all experiencing in this season. While we all may be a bit “Zoom fatigued”, I’ve got to admit that I am able to do WAY more opportunities with everything being virtual than I would if I had to physically travel to all of these places. Perspective is key, and I have definitely been making the most out of this situation!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First of all, I have the most supportive, AMAZING husband in the whole wide world (I love you Rodney!!), but other than him, and my awesome Dad, another person that I am grateful for is Valerie E. Lyons. I met Valerie through Toastmasters in 2019 after I took on the role of Club President for my local club. She was our Area Director and she just has this infectious energy about her that commands every room she sets foot in. The woman is sixty years old and doesn’t look a day over forty-five! And she’s a professional bodybuilder too! Valerie noticed leadership qualities in me from the moment she met me, and she began encouraging me via phone calls, texts, emails, etc. She encouraged me both as a speaker and as a leader. I went on to win the speech contest for my club, and then the Area Speech Competition in Table Topics and International Speech. When I got to the Division Speech Contest, the COVID-19 pandemic had just happened and the contest had to happen virtually. I was fresh off of having my twins via emergency c-section a few weeks prior and operating on very little sleep, but I still competed. I did not win that competition (or even place for that matter), but Valerie was still very supportive. She called me right away and gave me feedback on what I did well and some things that I could improve on for future competitions. She is also the reason that I ended up becoming an Area Director for Toastmasters this year as well. I served under her this year after she was promoted to Division Director. Watching Valerie’s approach to leadership, and speaking has been very inspirational to me and I am extremely grateful to her for not only seeing my potential, but championing it! There’s a lot that can be said of a woman who is willing to do that! I cannot tell you how many times I have experienced the EXACT opposite (where people have seen my power or potential and felt threatened by it)! The kind of positive impact Valerie has had on me is EXACTLY the kind of impact I strive to have on others.

Of course there are MANY more people that I could name! After my mother passed when I was fourteen, many people stepped in over the years to offer support and guidance. Deborah Thomas is another classic example! I call her my fairy Godmother! This woman is such a MAGICAL human being! She is also a retired Special Education Teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I met her in ninth grade and went to high school with her sons. She and her family have been AMAZING to me for over 20 years now! And since I’ve gotten married, she has embraced my husband and our children and made a tremendous impact on their lives as well! Having her as a mentor/friend has been a priceless experience. My village is seriously amazing! Pastors/spiritual leaders, friends, an enormous extended family…we would be here FOREVER if I tried to name them all!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Hmmm, well I haven’t been on this path for as long as some of the other stuff I’ve done, but getting to do this interview with you is pretty interesting for SURE! If anything, it is just a testament to the power of just having the audacity to put yourself out there and the universe responding in kind.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh God YES!!!! Let me tell you a secret about confident, successful people….we all struggle with believing in ourselves at some point! We are human! We feel fear just like anyone else. But the thing that makes us successful is, we DO IT ANYWAY! Successful people don’t allow themselves to be paralyzed by fear. Instead, they choose to use fear as gasoline and allow it to fuel them towards their next destination. Classic example: I can remember sitting in my room in December of 2007 writing my New Year’s Resolutions for 2008. I remember wanting to try modeling. I’d been wanting to do that since I was a young girl. I even competed in the Miss Black Tulsa pageant in 1999 and took 3rd Runner-Up even though I was only eighteen years old at the time. But a LOT had changed since then! I gained a significant amount of weight in college after a bad break up and became plus-sized for the first time in my entire life. This newfound weight gain had brought on a TON of limiting beliefs about what dreams and goals were now accessible to me, and which ones would now have to wait until I lost the weight.

Sitting on my bed journaling, I had a thought “I want to do a photo shoot”. The best way I can explain it to you is that this thought did not come from me. It was a divine thought! One of those thoughts that can change the trajectory of life as you know it if you lean into it. And that is exactly what I did! I looked through my desk and found the business card of a photographer that I’d met a few months back at a festival booth. He had beautiful photos on display of clients he’d worked with and I stopped to take his card, but did nothing with it…until this moment. Before fear could talk me out of it, I went on this man’s website and put down a deposit and booked a date for my photo shoot. I had no idea how to pose for a shoot. No “glam squad” or anything like that. But I couldn’t back out of it. The deposit was non-refundable. I styled myself, did my own makeup, and got my hair done. With the photographer’s permission, my husband (who was my boyfriend at the time) came along with me for moral support. The pictures turned out GREAT! But now what?? Well, I decided that I should look into pageantry. I did some research and found out that there was an actual pageant for plus-sized women called the Miss Plus America pageant system. I applied (using the new pictures from my shoot), and long story short, ended up crowned 2008 Miss Illinois Plus America. I competed in the national pageant in Dallas that summer amongst MANY other gorgeous, talented curvy women from all over the country and placed 4th Runner Up. I gained the experience of a lifetime, a whole new network of people, and tons of confidence all because of ONE “leap of faith” photo shoot. This shattered the limiting belief that I had held for so many years about having to put so many of my dreams on hold until I reached a certain number on the scale!

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

It is always nice when you have support. Stepping out on faith to try something new can be scary! That being said, when launching a reinvention, I approach things a bit differently. Whatever I’m doing, it is very important that I have my husband’s support and that what I am doing is something that I feel called to do. Everyone else’s support after that is optional. What I mean by that is, if others support me, that’s great, but if I don’t get an overwhelming amount of support, then that’s fine too. I actually prefer not to discuss my plans with a lot of people because a lot of the stuff that I want to do may seem crazy or impossible to others…until it’s done. I try to avoid having to manage negative comments or unsolicited advice whenever possible so that all of my creative energy is freed up to focus on the task at hand. As I am in the throes of doing the exciting new venture, a support system usually develops and it is truly a beautiful thing! But there are a VERY chosen few people that I go to for support while I am pregnant with the vision. Everyone else can just wait until I’ve given birth to it!

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

The best way to get out of your comfort zone is to do the thing that you’re so afraid of doing! The more you step out and try, the more confidence you gain (which then encourages you to try more things). It’s the most BEAUTIFUL snowball effect ever! Me stepping out and doing that photo shoot I mentioned earlier lead to me competing in a national beauty pageant. But that wasn’t all! By the end of 2008, I had done over 25 fashion shows, numerous radio interviews, and even starred in a stage play! With each reinvention that I partake in (and I’ve done this numerous times), I start with this question: What do I want to do? And then my follow up question is: What’s one small step that I can take in that direction today? Some examples of some of those small steps include: researching the field, finding books about it, looking at YouTube videos, listening to podcasts, etc., and creating a vision board for where I desire to go with this venture. With speaking I did the same thing. And one of the first answers to that “small step” question for me was to join Toastmasters International. Since then, I have won multiple speech contests, booked paid speaking gigs, spoke to my church congregation at the request of my Senior Pastor,, met amazing mentors and people like Valerie Lyons, and held three major leadership positions within the organization. And I’m just getting STARTED!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Here are my “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Mompreneur”

Form Your “Mom Squad” — This is a small team of people who love you, GENUINELY want to see you succeed, and are willing to help you along the way in various ways. Some examples of key people to include in your elite mom squad are: your partner, best friends, a nanny, a maid or cleaning service if at all possible, supportive family members, and of course other mompreneurs! Right now, my squad is my amazing husband Rodney, and my best friends and fellow mompreneurs (Lois, Tenia, and Nikita)! Occasionally we do use a nanny as well. Self Care is NOT optional! — We’ve all heard it on airplanes hundreds of times “Put your oxygen mask on first before assisting others”. We know we should do this, but as soon as we get into the throes of launching our business and taking care of the kids, and etc we slowly start moving ourselves further and further down the list. I got burned out fairly quickly this way! Do not fall into this trap! Take care of yourself FIRST (not last)! Self care includes getting at least eight hours of sleep each night, eating healthy, drinking plenty of water, working out, journaling, going to therapy. Do things that feed your entire self (mind, body, and soul). Some things will have to be sacrificed (at least for a season) and that’s ok. — Simplifying your life as much as possible is key to not only being productive in business, but keeping your household thriving and intact as well! Don’t try to keep up with the “social media” Joneses who are doing EVERYTHING and making it all look so easy! Focus on doing a few things well. Social Media is a tool in your toolkit. NOT the crux of your business model. — As awesome as social media is, we don’t own those sites! It wouldn’t be wise to build a house on someone else’s land, and it’s not wise to build your business on someone else’s digital “land” either! I learned this lesson the hard way in October of 2020 when I went to log into my Facebook account like I had MANY times before, and learned that my account had been disabled. When I tried appealing, I was told that the decision could not be reviewed because I had “violated community standards” and the decision “could not be reversed”. Also, because Facebook owns Instagram, my main Instagram account was disabled three weeks later. Facebook then blocked all of my IP addresses preventing me from opening any new accounts. I never posted anything inappropriate (and certainly nothing that would warrant such a harsh response)! I later learned that my data was compromised as a result of a 3rd party security breach. And just like that, I lost YEARS of posts, connections, and content (my accounts have still not been restored)! Make sure you have a good website and use your social media as a means of driving traffic back to your website where you can collect the email addresses of your loyal followers. That way, no matter what happens with social media your tribe will still have a way to connect with you! Eyes on your own paper! — Set boundaries for yourself on social media! Don’t allow it to dominate your time! Too much time on social media leads to increased anxiety, imposter syndrome, and comparing yourself to others. Comparison is the thief of joy! Hop on, post what you need to post for your business, and then get off of there! You will be way more productive in your business and your everyday life once you manage your social media time! As much as getting disabled and banned from Facebook and Instagram sucks, I must admit, I have been WAY more productive since then! I am still on other social media sites (Clubhouse, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter), but I am a lot more careful about the amount of time I spend on social media as a whole.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Thanks so much! Hmmm…. I would actually inspire a movement to help people get rid of their fear of public speaking! I have read and heard countless times that the number one fear of MOST people is public speaking. That is just so WILD to me! Because mine is snakes (and then spiders are a close second). But speaking?? Well, as someone who regularly got their name on the board for talking too much as a kid in school, it’s just hard for me to fathom that there are people out there (LOTS of them apparently) who fear standing in front of a room to speak more than they do snakes and spiders! Think of the priceless pearls of wisdom that we have all been denied the privilege of hearing because hundreds and thousands of people are too afraid to open up their mouths and share their ideas that could LITERALLY make this world a better place! My goal is that when I go places, these awesome gems sitting in the audience will see me speaking and go “Hey, I could do that”. And then actually get up and go DO IT! That would bring me the GREATEST joy! Because Lord knows there are way too many audacious idiots shouting from the mountaintops….just loud and WRONG!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oh my goodness where do I start?!? I’ve got a few actually! I would absolutely LOVE to have a sit down with Lisa Nichols! She is just AMAZING! I would love to make the kind of impact that she is making as a speaker/coach! Another person I would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with is Steve Harvey. I have actually met him a few times and even been featured on his talk show multiple times as a Plus Model when he was taping here in Chicago. But Steve Harvey is definitely a reinvention specialist! From the hood in Cleveland, Ohio to the Kings of Comedy, to radio, hosting gigs, to an Emmy Award-Winning talk show, best selling author, etc this man KNOWS how to get to the money! He is such an inspiration! I see that he is now getting into the coaching/speaking arena too and I’d love to chat with him about that! Another person is Author/Podcaster Jen Hatmaker. I read her book “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire” toward the end of 2020 and concluded that this woman is my spirit twin! Her podcast is awesome too! Lastly, Singer/Actress Brandy Norwood. I absolutely adore her voice! But beyond that, I admire how she has balanced motherhood with her amazing, legendary career and excelled on her own terms. She has also managed to do so while still looking EXACTLY the same as she did when she dropped “The Boy is Mine”. Like seriously, this woman REFUSES to age! So I would absolutely love to spend a day with Brandy and do voice lessons/record in the studio, grab lunch, discuss her magical skin regimen, and just hang out! I know I named like four people, but if I met even ONE of these people, I would be on cloud nine!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best ways to connect with me online are via my website at www.nikeyayoung.com (be sure to subscribe to my email list!) , Twitter @nikeyayoung, LinkedIn, and the Clubhouse app.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thanks SO MUCH Pirie! It has been an absolute pleasure speaking with you!