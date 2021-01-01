Nihar Patel, an Indian filmmaker talks about his takes on the post-pandemic changes in the industry!

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Nihar Patel is an Indian Filmmaker, who is from Ahmedabad city is pursuing broadcasting in films and television currently in Canada for further exploration in this field.

Talking about the previous works he has worked with various Indian artists like Sanam Puri, Darshan Raval, Shirley Setia, Aishwarya Majumdar, Dhara Shah, Brijraj Gadhvi, Aditya Gadhvi and Kirtidan Gadhvi, and Yahya Bootwala. And currently, he is also in plans to work and expand here in the same field.

In his view, the pandemic has shot to an extremity of hurdles for the entertainment industry, as it takes a lot of crew that involves right from the set up to the coordination of the shoot. With this came along the responsibility of spontaneity and multitasking as the government had set a limited number of people to work together in a physical state. With this, he added that the lockdown had helped him to brush his skills on trying his hands on different techniques and tools as well as the industry was able to take the shooting process virtually through video calls and phone cameras. As in his accordance, it was necessary to continue creating content to keep people entertained amidst the lockdown to keep them at home.

The events where he was a part of, that had to be taken place in this year got affected on a large scale as the physical and live concerts had to be taken at a virtual platform and that was a task initially. For instance, the Indian festival of dance, Navratri had to be conducted online through zoom and live sessions as gatherings were not allowed however, to everyone’s surprise, people enjoyed and danced to their full.

Also, a lot of concerts by artists were transferred digitally which gave everyone a chance to rejuvenate back their energies and relax back and enjoy from home. But on the contrary, many events had to be canceled and turned out to be a heavy loss.

He also took a tour to India, his homeland, and talking about the situation there he added that he visited a few sets of music videos which his friends were directing and there was a massive change he noticed in the whole sequence, he observed people maintaining social distancing as well as half of the crew wore PPE kits most of the time, as well as their temperature, was regularly recorded for the safety, However, this did not bring a change in the output of the videos.

As he is back in town, he believes this is the right time to shoot the snow and winter sequences as the frequency of public is less and the job can be done easily.

Also, currently, as the second wave of COVID has shot up again, he believes, the coming year too will have to face its consequences. Lastly, he hopes things to get back to normal and safe and also he aims to work on a new set soon.

    Niraj Navadiya

