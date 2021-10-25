Nighttime Song, For Morning Vibes-Photograph and Song: Aznaketch Worku: Ethiopia 🇪🇹

We have mentioned it, before. And so, it it will be reiterated, again. Nighttime is the moment of cleansing. It’s the time of being able to rest in stillness, in the comfort of one’s thoughts. It’s why nighttime is such a precious time. Through it all, nighttime gives us permission to navigate into that creative world. Of course, it’s not always a creative tool. Sometimes, during the course of the night, a person has to come to terms, that they have been living a lie. While night is comforting, it also gets us interconnected with, reality. And many times, we may not like the reality, that we see.That’s one of the most inherent jewels of the night. Even in its beauty, ugliness must be addressed.

Moving into the land of Ethiopian waters (and her gardens), at hand, one is forced to move into a higher level of nighttime Universal elixir. Afterall, we are in the land of Ethiopia. It is the Biblical wisdom, which moves through these wondrous lands.

Should you be a visitor, and you yearn to tackle on the complexities of night, what would be the song of one’s selection. Look at the photograph, below. Do you see the beauty for such a city? In addition to the nighttime, there is a rural champagne, for the serenity of nighttime auditory. Bringing that rural texture into the urban sector, silences the chaos. It is powerful, isn’t?

Permit ourselves to enter into the city of Addis Ababa! Such magic becomes even more, alive! It glitters. It glosses. And in comes, her. She has experienced the taste of moving through a Divine fashion. The sound of this instrument; a fascinating (and decorative) instrument, indeed! Imagine how it radiates through the space; re-cycling the pleasures for the city of Divinity. For, it is well. Nourishing. Tender. Serene. Visitors observe the morning, awaken; as they carry it into its morning, hue! Hear her play, for now. For soon, we shall fly into a mental journey, in a land where time reminds us of the here, the now, and what lays, before.

Tezeta. Let such winds roll through one’s mouth, like never, before. Permit the consonants to crackle, as certain silences, within Universal nights.

Aznaketch Worku