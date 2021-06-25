Nighttime Rose: Daliah Lavi #Israel

It’s during the daytime when we most envision our garden time. The details are more visible then. Sometimes, it’s in the morning. Other moments, it takes place within the course of the afternoon. Nevertheless, most make it a priority to engage with nature’s bliss when the sun is out. Whether it be Spring or Summer, it all depends on our mood for the time being. The bees are buzzing and the butterflies are sporadically glittering throughout the spacing. Everything feels so right, when being enchanted with nature’s delights. However the time we decide to linger, there is still the passion of laying in a garden; or any space, which praises nature.

When the sun is out, we see nature within her colorful hue. We hear the sounds, which are traditionally associated with mornings and afternoons. Hypothetically, those are the most pleasing times when it comes to finding rest in the garden, right? Well, not always.

Nighttime is the time of slumber. It is the moment of rest. Yes and No. The problem is that so many people miss out on the sparkles of night. Knowledge. Music. Sound. There are many dances, which can be heard, during the course of night. Evening time is a platter of meditation. During the evening’s period, Heaven’s secrets are revealed. The Most High truly blessed the human consciousness when creating the masterpiece of night. It was beautiful. It is surreal. In addition, it creates a euphoria, which is the living proof of there being a Greater Power, as what has been masterfully demonstrated in the Biblical text. Have you ever sat in the garden, or heard floral whispers, during the course of night? All the riches of the nighttime can be reflected in the day.

Being awake during the night, provides one with the opportunity to listen to nature’s music. We can envision different flowers; needless to say, for now, we will stick with roses. The very thought of roses alludes to a romantic touch. Simultaneously, they also have their visual artistry; having been painted, within a certain spacing. Such is the way of, the rose.

Moving into Israel’s waters, we come across a Jewish maiden, who highlights the pleasures of being among the roses, during the evening’s timing. Even when being outside, during night’s gaze, a person is likely to hear crickets chirping. One may even hear the wind blowing through, with its violent hue. Whatever the case may be, the sounds are alive, at night!

The song is entitled “Erev Shel Shoshanim.” Translation: “Evening Of Roses.” A stringed instrument serenades the background vocals. It’s an imagination of nighttime sparkles and the magic of its colorful sound and hue! Silent and glimmering in the background, it colors the voice of one Jewish maiden; coloring it, so that Earth’s riches may be abundant and appeasing. Her voice has an Earthly metallic timber, like copper. Her voice is the perfect texture in coloring this flower. It’s a sound we have never heard of, prior to. Nevertheless, it is there. Play into the night, oh beautiful rose. Whisper another layer to your rouge-colored secrets. Blow them in the nightly winds, and let the evening waters, rebirth you, again!

Daliah Lavi