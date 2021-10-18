Nighttime Memory, Photography, and Song: Vicky Mosholiou 🇬🇷

Who knows when our journey on Earth ends? In the Biblical testimony, tomorrow is never promised. It is never promised and it never will, be. Heaven and the Most High’s compassion owes us no explanation. It’s why we have the blessed virtue of, grace. Grace and Mercy.

Time moves through her own terrain. There is no waiting for human indecision. Either you are on board with her timing, or you are not. Either you will flow with her, or you will be lost, without her. That’s the nature of her Being. For time is greater than the human ego of unnatural control. Those, who refuse to change, learn the hard way. Enough said!

The finale to one Greek series. And, the song is based on memory. Looking back and reflecting on pastimes, present times, and the future of it all. The significance of reflection is that it causes us to see just how restricted we have become, within society. More and more, it becomes prevalent once we have reached the epitome of adulthood. Childhood gives us more liberty when it comes to exploring human mystery. During these stages, we are not scolded for trying to do so. We are encouraged to do so because, afterall, that’s what the domain of childhood is all about.

When nighttime comes in Greece, you have to ponder on a few things. Does silent music espouse itself from the ancient architecture of Greece’s legendary past? You come to wonder if such assists in moving a person into that deeper level of time. It’s all about thinking in the way of the ancients. It’s all about remembering in the way when Grecian wonder was a daily ritual of meditation and reflection for one’s Being on this Earth. You come to wonder about how often you have become restricted in your emotions. How does it make you feel to know that within his aspect, you have been stifled? Ah! The gift of music. It ways gives you a way out. Forcing you to go through that pain of emptiness, no doubt. Once you have gone through that, it seems you return to a period of normalcy. Always.

Reflections on this period of time requires that one move into a higher timing. Love’s nectar has a way of comprehending what it means to navigate through the very passion of time and momentum. Love’s honey forces one to return to one’s deepest emotional psyche-just in case they may be too afraid of doing so. Such leads to the wonder of Greece’s own honey-like healing nectar. How different is its taste in the healing of others?

Memories are one level of enchantment. Throughout its very own timing, there are things about it, which moves through, within a tenderly vibe! Memories invite the very artistry of storytelling. Through and through, there is a restoration to those emotional gems. Cleansing deeper into the mind, body, and psyche. Afterall, it’s meant for those, who yearn to be awakened and released into a higher level of nutrition and Divinity. Higher and higher it always goes. Ascending and awakening into greater and grander heights until one is moved into that level of prosperity. Emotional. Spiritual. Physical.

Nighttime memories and the artistry of dreams. The shaping of architectural delights. It’s through our dreams, where the memories take flight. Dreams come through the nighttime; reflections, as well. Permit one’s dreams to move through the psyche, for waters’ honey-like, healing wells.

Vicky Mosholiou