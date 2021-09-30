Night Photography, Imagination, and Song: Beltoon #Afghanistan 🇦🇫

It’s a beautiful night, a quiet night, in the nurture of Afghan lands. There are silent secrets whispering throughout the air. The people are wide awake. For, during the course of nighttime, Heaven’s mysteries are spread across the sky, like sparkling glitters, which have been dropped for the blessings of humanity. They are beautiful. They are, alive!

Surrounded by mountains, the acoustics are enchanting. For, they embody a stillness, which quiets any chaos. Should energies of imbalance run during the course of the day, the night provides a time of re-establishing order. Consistently and repetitiously, the night reminds us of the ability to re-imagine, re-dream, and re-establish what we imagine our destinies to be. There are different awakenings and realizations in the context of nighttime.

Within this photograph are different sounds. There are the sounds of people walking. There are the sounds of nightly chatter. Throughout the landscapes, one comes to hear those cultural instruments, whose vibrations triggers the agriculture, nurtures the soil, and speaks to the waters. 💧 For now, they may be forbidden. However, throughout these troubling times, their sound lives on, in the minds of those, who have heard it.

During normal times of Afghanistan, what took place during night’s comfort? Should you have never been there, do you imagine night’s magical tranquility? For, within the photograph, there is magic. People are laughing as the storytellers reveal their talents for folklore. Poets present their latest works to by passers, neighbors, audience members, and those taking their nightly stroll. Love is in the air. Creativity nurtures the whispers, which have come into a gentle coloring-a patterned design. Oh yes, my Darlings! Love and nurture is in the air.

On a precious and normal night in Afghanistan, how does one move through the atmosphere? Does one smell the fresh aromas of Afghan culinary, as communities gather together in feast and fellowship? Does one see the traces of children running through the streets? Most definitely. And then. . .And then. . .There is the music! The songs are sung boisterously. From a particular voice, one comes to hear the awakening of Souls, move throughout the atmosphere. People are no longer afraid, or in slumber. In fact, there is the desire to be free. For freedom is in the song. And, it moves in the hearts and minds of those, in which it, belongs.

Beltoon