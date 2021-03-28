Nigeria Afrobeat artist Skales becomes the face of Africa’s Largest Digital Currency ‘Oduwa’

It’s been an exciting year for Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known worldwide as skales. From releasing Hit songs back to back, to proposing to his fiancée and now becoming the face of the largest digital currency in Africa.

Oduwa Coin is the NextGen alternative to bitcoin. A network that allows anyone to transfer digital cash to family, friends and vendors from anywhere to everywhere around the world, with no fees. Oduwa Network is designed to be fast, efficient, eliminate fraud, no double spending and to empower the underserved communities around the world. Oduwa Coin is used for payment, trading, crowdfunding and low-cost energy-efficient PoS Mining.

Oduwa originated from the ancient Benin kingdom meaning “The Road Map to Wealth, where the belief is, “your money should work for you and not against you.” Those were symbols of the kingdom’s power and wealth through trade. ODUWA Is Alive and Born to Live Forever Again on Blockchain. In the Oduwa community, everyone can buy, sell, make payments, give donations, engage in mining with the Oduwa Coin blockchain wallet and build wealth as long as they respect Oduwa kingdom rules.

After discussing with Bodega World Music and Chief Property Music Group, two American based entertainment companies bridging the Afrobeat industry to the world, about the amount, about the worth of the deal and why Skales was chosen to be the face of Oduwa Coin, here was their response, “Skales is one of the most talented and consistent artists, who grew from grass to grace with many hit songs on his profile. He has toured the world and featured on records with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Diplo, to mention just a few. We believe he has the street credibility and international appeal which is what the brand is all about.

We believe choosing him will be an inspiration to the young ones all over the world who look up to him and he will be able to use his platform to draw more users to the Oduwa brand. Carrying a mutual agenda to unite all of Africa with one African-based currency meant to bring true financial freedom to all Pan-African territories. The Oduwa coin currently has over 2 million wallets opened and more registering every day.

We cant disclose the amount behind this deal but we know Skales is going to be worth 7 figures in digital currency, which is a lot in physical cash.